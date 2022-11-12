ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alexandria, LA

kalb.com

Four Seasons hosts annual Bowling for Veterans tournament

Video of alleged rape of RPSO informant admitted as evidence ahead of trial. Just one day before jury selection begins in the trial of Antonio Jones, 48 of Alexandria, the court denied a last-minute defense motion to suppress video evidence showing the alleged rape.
ALEXANDRIA, LA
kalb.com

Micah Dunn overcoming adversity

Plaintiff speaks out on lawsuit against APD officers, City for “unconstitutional” traffic stop. One of the plaintiffs in a federal lawsuit filed after an “unconstitutional” traffic stop and roadside interrogation in Alexandria has spoken out about the 20-minute-long interaction, saying he wants to bring awareness to situations like the one he found himself in with officers of the Alexandria Police Department.
ALEXANDRIA, LA
kalb.com

Father of NFL linebacker Devin White dies suddenly after being incarcerated in Natchitoches jail

NATCHITOCHES PARISH, La. (KSLA) - The Natchitoches Parish Sheriff’s Office is investigating the death of an inmate. Sheriff Stuart Wright says on Nov. 10, Carlos Thomas, 45, was taken to Natchitoches Regional Medical Center after complaining about severe back pain. Thomas suddenly became unresponsive while in the ambulance, the sheriff’s office says. Life-saving efforts were performed, but were unsuccessful. Thomas was pronounced dead a short time later.
NATCHITOCHES, LA
kalb.com

Cost of turkey goes up!

The Four Seasons Bowling Center hosted its annual Bowling for Veterans tournament on Sunday, Nov. 13.
ALEXANDRIA, LA
kalb.com

City of Alexandria honors local veterans

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - United States veterans are being honored across the country for Veterans Day. The City of Alexandria saluted our local veterans with a special ceremony this afternoon, honoring the men and women who have put their lives on the line to protect our freedom. Guest speaker 1st...
ALEXANDRIA, LA
kalb.com

Late push leads Demons to upset of No. 15 TCU

FORT WORTH, Texas. (KALB) -The 16th lead change Monday night was the sweetest for the Northwestern State men’s basketball team. DeMarcus Sharp’s turnaround jumper with 1:14 stood as the ultimate go-ahead bucket for the Demons as they collected the second top-25 victory in program history with a 64-63 win at No. 15 TCU inside Ed and Rae Schollmaier Arena.
FORT WORTH, TX
cenlanow.com

Active Scene: APD seeking barricaded suspect on Enterprise Road

ALEXANDRIA, La (WNTZ) – APD is working with other law enforcement agencies to capture an armed suspect barricaded in a site in the 1300 block of Enterprise Drive. Please ask people to avoid the area. At this time, one shooting victim has been taken to a local hospital. A...
ALEXANDRIA, LA
kalb.com

2 people shot while making drug deal in Ball Elementary parking lot

BALL, La. (KALB) - Two individuals were shot while attempting to conduct a drug deal in the parking lot of Ball Elementary School on Tuesday, Nov. 15. The Ball Police Department said around 1:26 p.m., they responded to Ball Elementary School in reference to a person there complaining of a gunshot wound. Officers arrived on scene within minutes and made contact with the RPSO School Resource Officer, who had custody of a White male with a gunshot wound to the arm. The SRO stated that the subject came up to the school with a gunshot wound and was found to be armed. The SRO took the subject into custody and recovered a firearm.
BALL, LA
kalb.com

Authorities searching for escaped Oakdale inmate

Oakdale, LA (KPLC) - Authorities are searching for an inmate that was reportedly discovered to be missing from a satellite camp near the Federal Correctional Institution (FCI) in Oakdale, Louisiana. According to the prison, Rodolfo Hernandez-Villanueva, 41, was found to be missing around 10 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 11, 2022.
OAKDALE, LA
kalb.com

Natchitoches man arrested after throwing AR-15 out of vehicle

NATCHITOCHES PARISH, La. (KALB) - A Natchitoches man was arrested Sunday, November 13, on traffic and weapons charges after he threw an AR-15 semi-automatic rifle from his vehicle on I-49. According to the Natchitoches Parish Sheriff’s Office, Khalil B. Wadood, 20, was driving a 2013 Chevrolet Camaro south on I-49 around noon, speeding at 98 mph in a post 75 mph area.
NATCHITOCHES, LA

