kalb.com
Four Seasons hosts annual Bowling for Veterans tournament
Video of alleged rape of RPSO informant admitted as evidence ahead of trial. Just one day before jury selection begins in the trial of Antonio Jones, 48 of Alexandria, the court denied a last-minute defense motion to suppress video evidence showing the alleged rape. Cost of turkey goes up!. Updated:...
kalb.com
Alexandria’s Glass Act Recycling has grown into Cenla’s premier glass recycling facility
ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - In just over a year, Annie Collins has grown her grassroots glass recycling project that started in her daughter’s garage into Central Louisiana’s premier glass recycling facility. Now, Glass Act Recycling has moved out of the garage into a large warehouse, collecting around 4...
kalb.com
Leesville's Carter Causey one handed grab wins "Cool" plays of the week
kalb.com
Micah Dunn overcoming adversity
kalb.com
Father of NFL linebacker Devin White dies suddenly after being incarcerated in Natchitoches jail
NATCHITOCHES PARISH, La. (KSLA) - The Natchitoches Parish Sheriff’s Office is investigating the death of an inmate. Sheriff Stuart Wright says on Nov. 10, Carlos Thomas, 45, was taken to Natchitoches Regional Medical Center after complaining about severe back pain. Thomas suddenly became unresponsive while in the ambulance, the sheriff’s office says. Life-saving efforts were performed, but were unsuccessful. Thomas was pronounced dead a short time later.
kalb.com
Plaintiff speaks out on lawsuit against APD officers, City for “unconstitutional” traffic stop
ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - One of the plaintiffs in a federal lawsuit filed after an “unconstitutional” traffic stop and roadside interrogation in Alexandria has spoken out about the 20-minute-long interaction, saying he wants to bring awareness to situations like the one he found himself in with officers of the Alexandria Police Department.
Louisiana inmate jumps off parking garage in an attempt to escape
An inmate in Louisiana attempted to escape by jumping off the thrid-floor of a parking garage.
kalb.com
Bowling tournament in Alexandria raises money for veteran support programs
ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - On Sunday, Nov. 13, the Four Seasons Bowling Center in Alexandria hosted its annual Bowling for Veterans bowling tournament. Four Seasons has hosted the tournament for over a decade, with the proceeds going toward veterans’ support programs. “We are honoring the veterans, and we are...
kalb.com
AIKENS TRIAL: Witness who saw bomb go off at loan company said caller threatened her family
ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - Continuing coverage of the Daniel Aikens trial, the man arrested after a Jan. 2, 2020 explosion outside of PayDay Today on MacArthur Drive. Check back for updates throughout the day. Nov. 15, 5:00 p.m. update:. A Hobby Lobby loss prevention investigator testified about receipts, still photos...
kalb.com
Cost of turkey goes up!
kalb.com
LSUA and the US Department of Defense establish STEAM Program STARBASE at Fort Polk
LSUA Chancellor Paul Coreil and Col. Sam Smith, Garrison Commander of the Joint Readiness Training Center and Fort Polk, have signed an MOU to establish an LSUA branch of STARBASE at Fort Polk. DoD STARBASE is a premier educational program, sponsored by the Office of the Assistant Secretary of Defense...
kalb.com
Many worried that turkey shortage may change Thanksgiving plans
ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - With Thanksgiving at the end of the month, and a current turkey shortage, many are worried whether they will be able to carve a turkey this Thanksgiving. So how much more can you expect to pay when you head to the store? The U.S. Department of...
kalb.com
Inmate attempts escape by jumping off third floor of parking garage in Alexandria
ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - According to the Rapides Parish Sheriff’s Office, an inmate that was being transported from the 9th Judicial District Court in downtown Alexandria back to Detention Center 3, attempted to escape by jumping from the third floor of the parking garage Monday morning around 11:38 a.m.
kalb.com
City of Alexandria honors local veterans
ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - United States veterans are being honored across the country for Veterans Day. The City of Alexandria saluted our local veterans with a special ceremony this afternoon, honoring the men and women who have put their lives on the line to protect our freedom. Guest speaker 1st...
kalb.com
Late push leads Demons to upset of No. 15 TCU
FORT WORTH, Texas. (KALB) -The 16th lead change Monday night was the sweetest for the Northwestern State men’s basketball team. DeMarcus Sharp’s turnaround jumper with 1:14 stood as the ultimate go-ahead bucket for the Demons as they collected the second top-25 victory in program history with a 64-63 win at No. 15 TCU inside Ed and Rae Schollmaier Arena.
cenlanow.com
Active Scene: APD seeking barricaded suspect on Enterprise Road
ALEXANDRIA, La (WNTZ) – APD is working with other law enforcement agencies to capture an armed suspect barricaded in a site in the 1300 block of Enterprise Drive. Please ask people to avoid the area. At this time, one shooting victim has been taken to a local hospital. A...
kalb.com
2 people shot while making drug deal in Ball Elementary parking lot
BALL, La. (KALB) - Two individuals were shot while attempting to conduct a drug deal in the parking lot of Ball Elementary School on Tuesday, Nov. 15. The Ball Police Department said around 1:26 p.m., they responded to Ball Elementary School in reference to a person there complaining of a gunshot wound. Officers arrived on scene within minutes and made contact with the RPSO School Resource Officer, who had custody of a White male with a gunshot wound to the arm. The SRO stated that the subject came up to the school with a gunshot wound and was found to be armed. The SRO took the subject into custody and recovered a firearm.
kalb.com
Authorities searching for escaped Oakdale inmate
Oakdale, LA (KPLC) - Authorities are searching for an inmate that was reportedly discovered to be missing from a satellite camp near the Federal Correctional Institution (FCI) in Oakdale, Louisiana. According to the prison, Rodolfo Hernandez-Villanueva, 41, was found to be missing around 10 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 11, 2022.
Cold night ahead
A FREEZE warning will be in effect for St. Landry, Evangeline, and Allen parishes on northward tonight thru 8 a.m. Sunday morning
kalb.com
Natchitoches man arrested after throwing AR-15 out of vehicle
NATCHITOCHES PARISH, La. (KALB) - A Natchitoches man was arrested Sunday, November 13, on traffic and weapons charges after he threw an AR-15 semi-automatic rifle from his vehicle on I-49. According to the Natchitoches Parish Sheriff’s Office, Khalil B. Wadood, 20, was driving a 2013 Chevrolet Camaro south on I-49 around noon, speeding at 98 mph in a post 75 mph area.
