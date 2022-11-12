BALL, La. (KALB) - Two individuals were shot while attempting to conduct a drug deal in the parking lot of Ball Elementary School on Tuesday, Nov. 15. The Ball Police Department said around 1:26 p.m., they responded to Ball Elementary School in reference to a person there complaining of a gunshot wound. Officers arrived on scene within minutes and made contact with the RPSO School Resource Officer, who had custody of a White male with a gunshot wound to the arm. The SRO stated that the subject came up to the school with a gunshot wound and was found to be armed. The SRO took the subject into custody and recovered a firearm.

BALL, LA ・ 15 HOURS AGO