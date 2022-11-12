Read full article on original website
University of Connecticut
Huskies Sweep #10 Providence
Storrs, Conn. - The women's ice hockey team sweep No. 10 Providence Saturday afternoon with a final score of 2-1. Period 1: Providence would repeat their performance like last game by getting on the board first. Ida Press and Sara Hjalmarsson would set up Noemi Neubauerova for Providence's lone goal of the afternoon. UConn would be kept scoreless in the first.
University of Connecticut
Huskies Come From Behind to Win Shootout in Hockey East Thriller
HARTFORD, CT. - The UConn Huskies come from behind on a goal filled afternoon, scoring six goals before forcing overtime and winning in a shootout. The Huskies came away with the extra point as freshman Jake Percival scored the shootout winner. Providence opened the scoring early as Nick Poisson scored...
University of Connecticut
Sanogo's 27 Points, 15 Rebounds Lead UConn Over BU
STORRS, Conn. – Adama Sanogo poured in 27 points to lead five players in double figures as the UConn men's basketball team shrugged off some early-season injuries to key players and rolled over Boston University, 86-57, Friday night at Gampel Pavilion. Sanogo also pulled down 15 rebounds to record...
bryantbulldogs.com
Bryant, Maine-Fort Kent game canceled
SMITHFIELD, R.I. -- The Bryant University men's basketball game with Maine-Fort Kent scheduled for Monday, November 14 has been canceled due to a forfeit by the Bengals because of injuries that have depleted their roster. Fans who have purchased a single-game ticket for Monday will receive a refund within 5-7...
Turnto10.com
Westerly falls short to Smithfield in Division II semifinal
(WJAR) — Westerly travelled to St. Raphael Academy for a Division II semifinal matchup on Friday. The Bulldogs would fall short, losing to the Saints in a final score of 19-7. St. Raphael Academy will now head to their second Division II Super Bowl game.
Dangerous Neighborhoods in Providence, RI
Providence, Rhode Island, has many safe neighborhoods. However, some are dangerous. Let's take a look at those. The seal of Providence, Rhode Island, USA.By Simtropolitan, original designer unknown , Public Domain, Wikimedia Commons.
cohaitungchi.com
41 Date Ideas in Providence, RI: Romantic Things To Do in Providence
You can find lots of fun date ideas in Providence. Couples can have a great time because of all the romantic things to do in Providence!. You can find the city of Providence in the United States. It’s the capital of the state of Rhode Island. If you visit the city there are many things to see, such as Waterplace Park.
Deadliest Highway in the Country is in New England
This isn't really a shocker when you think about the density that is New England, the northeast, and the entire eastern seaboard. I mean the heavy population and major cities along both coasts gave us here in New England a 50/50 chance of having the most dangerous highway in the country.
SK wins state title, ends NK’s bid for perfect season
CRANSTON (WPRI) – On Sunday afternoon, South Kingstown defeated rival North Kingstown to win the 2022 boys soccer state championship 3-1. The Rebels have won two of the last three titles.
Band of the Week: Cranston West High School
We'll feature a different marching band each week on the Friday Night Blitz.
Turnto10.com
Record warmth going away, some rain Sunday, then colder week ahead
Boston tied the Record High Temperature on Saturday, reaching 76 degrees, tying the old record high set November 12, 1909. Providence came within one degree of tying the record of 75 set as well 113 years ago. Many other inland locations reached the mid, even some upper 70s! However, an area of Low Pressure is developing along a secondary cold front swinging through Sunday, that will bring some rain, particularly in the morning, Sunday. Highs will only be in the 50's.
$70K in lottery winnings still unclaimed in RI
No one has claimed $70,000 worth of lottery money in the state from a Powerball ticket and two Mega Millions tickets, The Rhode Island Lottery said.
nerej.com
Hope & Main expands to 100 Westminster St.
Providence, RI Hope & Main, a food business incubator, is planning a new chapter that many have hoped for—a greater presence in the city. The incubator’s founder and president, Lisa Raiola, said that, in early 2023, Hope & Main will debut its Downtown Makers Marketplace. This new urban eatery and local market will occupy the ground floor of Paolino Properties’ 100 Westminster St. office building, adjacent to the Beatrice Hotel and the Superman Building in the Financial District. Open for breakfast and lunch, the Downtown Makers Marketplace, will offer hand-crafted and locally sourced made-to-order items, grab-and-go hot and cold foods, corporate catering, plus a curated selection of Hope & Main members’ products and prepared foods. It will also feature a coffee, tea and craft beverage bar anchored by Schasteâ, a Providence tearoom that is also a Hope & Main member business.
Pawtucket man killed in crash near RI border
An investigation is underway following a deadly crash just over the state line Saturday afternoon.
GoLocalProv
Trader Joe’s: Great Market, Lost Opportunity–Architecture Critic Morgan
The arrival of Trader Joe’s on South Main Street is being heralded with much fanfare that one might think it was a real city-saving event. A place to buy food for Fox Point residents, college students, and the denizens of all the new apartment buildings in the 195 Commission’s remittance area, is a welcome addition to the area.
GoLocalProv
Two Providence Streets Just Paved Are Being Ripped Up a Month Later By RI Energy
For more than two years, South Main Street and North Main Street have been in near-constant turmoil due to utility work conducted by Rhode Island Energy and its predecessor National Grid. Just weeks ago, the streets' re-pavement was completed. In addition, the streets perpendicular in the College Hill neighborhood between...
iheart.com
Mayor Elorza: City Is Headed In Right Direction
The bond rating for the city of Providence has been upgraded to A-minus by Fitch Ratings on its outstanding general obligation bonds. It's the highest rating level since the city nearly went bankrupt in 2011. Mayor Jorge Elorza says it is recognition that the city is headed in the right...
Turnto10.com
Fire spreads through Cranston home
CRANSTON, R.I. (WJAR) — Flames spread through a home in Cranston on Monday morning. Nobody was injured in the fire at 22 Victory St. Investigators said the fire started on the first floor and spread to the second floor. The cause was under investigation.
Turnto10.com
Pedestrian struck by car in Providence dies
(WJAR) — A pedestrian struck by a car in Providence has died, authorities said Friday. Providence police said the 73-year-old man was hit Thursday night at Doyle Avenue and Camp Street and was taken to the emergency room, where health workers attempted to revive him with no success. He was pronounced dead on Thursday night, according to police.
ABC6.com
New medallion on Federal Hill to carry on ‘tradition of hospitality’
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — A new medallion will be placed on Federal Hill Friday to mark the completion of infrastructure work after nearly three years. The Federal Hill Commerce Association said the medallion will be placed at the intersection of DePasquale and Atwells Avenue. The medallion will have a...
