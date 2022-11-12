ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Providence, RI

University of Connecticut

Huskies Sweep #10 Providence

Storrs, Conn. - The women's ice hockey team sweep No. 10 Providence Saturday afternoon with a final score of 2-1. Period 1: Providence would repeat their performance like last game by getting on the board first. Ida Press and Sara Hjalmarsson would set up Noemi Neubauerova for Providence's lone goal of the afternoon. UConn would be kept scoreless in the first.
PROVIDENCE, RI
University of Connecticut

Huskies Come From Behind to Win Shootout in Hockey East Thriller

HARTFORD, CT. - The UConn Huskies come from behind on a goal filled afternoon, scoring six goals before forcing overtime and winning in a shootout. The Huskies came away with the extra point as freshman Jake Percival scored the shootout winner. Providence opened the scoring early as Nick Poisson scored...
PROVIDENCE, RI
University of Connecticut

Sanogo's 27 Points, 15 Rebounds Lead UConn Over BU

STORRS, Conn. – Adama Sanogo poured in 27 points to lead five players in double figures as the UConn men's basketball team shrugged off some early-season injuries to key players and rolled over Boston University, 86-57, Friday night at Gampel Pavilion. Sanogo also pulled down 15 rebounds to record...
BOSTON, MA
bryantbulldogs.com

Bryant, Maine-Fort Kent game canceled

SMITHFIELD, R.I. -- The Bryant University men's basketball game with Maine-Fort Kent scheduled for Monday, November 14 has been canceled due to a forfeit by the Bengals because of injuries that have depleted their roster. Fans who have purchased a single-game ticket for Monday will receive a refund within 5-7...
SMITHFIELD, RI
Turnto10.com

Westerly falls short to Smithfield in Division II semifinal

(WJAR) — Westerly travelled to St. Raphael Academy for a Division II semifinal matchup on Friday. The Bulldogs would fall short, losing to the Saints in a final score of 19-7. St. Raphael Academy will now head to their second Division II Super Bowl game.
WESTERLY, RI
cohaitungchi.com

41 Date Ideas in Providence, RI: Romantic Things To Do in Providence

You can find lots of fun date ideas in Providence. Couples can have a great time because of all the romantic things to do in Providence!. You can find the city of Providence in the United States. It’s the capital of the state of Rhode Island. If you visit the city there are many things to see, such as Waterplace Park.
PROVIDENCE, RI
97.5 WOKQ

Deadliest Highway in the Country is in New England

This isn't really a shocker when you think about the density that is New England, the northeast, and the entire eastern seaboard. I mean the heavy population and major cities along both coasts gave us here in New England a 50/50 chance of having the most dangerous highway in the country.
CONNECTICUT STATE
Turnto10.com

Record warmth going away, some rain Sunday, then colder week ahead

Boston tied the Record High Temperature on Saturday, reaching 76 degrees, tying the old record high set November 12, 1909. Providence came within one degree of tying the record of 75 set as well 113 years ago. Many other inland locations reached the mid, even some upper 70s! However, an area of Low Pressure is developing along a secondary cold front swinging through Sunday, that will bring some rain, particularly in the morning, Sunday. Highs will only be in the 50's.
BOSTON, MA
nerej.com

Hope & Main expands to 100 Westminster St.

Providence, RI Hope & Main, a food business incubator, is planning a new chapter that many have hoped for—a greater presence in the city. The incubator’s founder and president, Lisa Raiola, said that, in early 2023, Hope & Main will debut its Downtown Makers Marketplace. This new urban eatery and local market will occupy the ground floor of Paolino Properties’ 100 Westminster St. office building, adjacent to the Beatrice Hotel and the Superman Building in the Financial District. Open for breakfast and lunch, the Downtown Makers Marketplace, will offer hand-crafted and locally sourced made-to-order items, grab-and-go hot and cold foods, corporate catering, plus a curated selection of Hope & Main members’ products and prepared foods. It will also feature a coffee, tea and craft beverage bar anchored by Schasteâ, a Providence tearoom that is also a Hope & Main member business.
PROVIDENCE, RI
GoLocalProv

Trader Joe’s: Great Market, Lost Opportunity–Architecture Critic Morgan

The arrival of Trader Joe’s on South Main Street is being heralded with much fanfare that one might think it was a real city-saving event. A place to buy food for Fox Point residents, college students, and the denizens of all the new apartment buildings in the 195 Commission’s remittance area, is a welcome addition to the area.
PROVIDENCE, RI
iheart.com

Mayor Elorza: City Is Headed In Right Direction

The bond rating for the city of Providence has been upgraded to A-minus by Fitch Ratings on its outstanding general obligation bonds. It's the highest rating level since the city nearly went bankrupt in 2011. Mayor Jorge Elorza says it is recognition that the city is headed in the right...
PROVIDENCE, RI
Turnto10.com

Fire spreads through Cranston home

CRANSTON, R.I. (WJAR) — Flames spread through a home in Cranston on Monday morning. Nobody was injured in the fire at 22 Victory St. Investigators said the fire started on the first floor and spread to the second floor. The cause was under investigation.
CRANSTON, RI
Turnto10.com

Pedestrian struck by car in Providence dies

(WJAR) — A pedestrian struck by a car in Providence has died, authorities said Friday. Providence police said the 73-year-old man was hit Thursday night at Doyle Avenue and Camp Street and was taken to the emergency room, where health workers attempted to revive him with no success. He was pronounced dead on Thursday night, according to police.
PROVIDENCE, RI

