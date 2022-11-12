Read full article on original website
Tomahawk Nation
4 questions, 4 answers: FSU moves to 7-3 after third straight blowout win
For the third straight week, No. 23 Florida State (7-3, 5-3 ACC) blew out a conference opponent, this time heading on the road and dominating the Syracuse Orange (6-4, 3-3 ACC) in a 38-3 win. Florida State logged 420 yards of total offense while holding Syracuse out of the end...
Florida State opens as significant favorite over Louisiana-Lafayette
The Seminoles are a three-score favorite in their second to last game of the regular season.
fsunews.com
’Noles run wild over the Wildcats
Florida State women’s basketball kicked off their season the morning of Monday, Nov. 7, at the Donald L. Tucker Civic Center, battling Bethune Cookman University from Daytona Beach. Unlike years past, the team was officially led by head coach Brooke Wyckoff, an FSU alum who played for the team from 1997 to 2001.
seminoles.com
Men’s Basketball Falls to UCF, 68-54
ORLANDO, Fla. (seminoles.com) – Jayhlon Young scored 17 points to lead three UCF players in double figures, and the Knights defeated Florida State, 68-54, at the Addition Financial Arena. Young, Taylor Hendricks (15 points) and Ithiel Horton (14 points) were all in double figure scoring as UCF won its first game of the season.
Gators Commits React to Jaden Rashada’s Flip: ‘He Has the Same Dream as Me’
Numerous Gators commits react to quarterback Jaden Rashada's flip to Florida.
FSU Football ranked in Top 20 of the USA Today Coaches Poll
Florida State has re-entered the USA Today Coaches Poll. The Seminoles check in at No. 20. FSU sat at No. 31, among those receiving votes, in last week's Coaches Poll. They make a significant move in the poll after dominating Syracuse 38-3 on Saturday evening. The rise of 11 spots was the most significant jump in this week's poll.
Orlando, November 15 High School ⚽ Game Notice
There are 3 high school ⚽ games in Orlando. The Timber Creek High School soccer team will have a game with University High School - Orlando on November 14, 2022, 16:30:00. The Hagerty High School soccer team will have a game with Lake Nona High School on November 14, 2022, 16:30:00.
Parking lot shooting halts high school football playoff game in Orlando
ORLANDO — High school football players fell to the field and fled to the locker room after a parking lot shooting brought a halt to the Jones and Wekiva playoff game on Saturday night. Emergency responders were seen providing chest compressions and breathing assistance to one individual in the aftermath of the shooting. Another individual received...
mainstreetdailynews.com
Santa Fe clinches second state title
Santa Fe (Alachua) defeated the Academy of the Holy Names (Tampa) in four sets to claim its second state volleyball championship dominantly Saturday at Polk State College in Winter Haven. The Raiders (30-2) won 25-13, 21-25, 25-12, 25-14 over the Jaguars (22-5). . It marks the first time Santa Fe faced...
wtxl.com
Thomasville, Colquitt County football open postseason play with wins
THOMASVILLE, Ga. (WTXL) — On Saturday, round one action within GHSA football would come to a close and Thomasville and Colquitt County would walk away as big winners. In the Rose City, the Bulldogs welcomed in Jackson and behind a big second half, Thomasville would see their season continue.
Not understanding Florida's U-turn and right-on-red laws can prove deadly
U-turns are legal in Florida, and a sheer necessity in many places like Orlando where there are numerous boulevards and so much heavy traffic. Getting around the city without them can be next to impossible.
Thomasville, November 12 High School 🏈 Game Notice
Thomasville, November 12 High School 🏈 Game Notice

The Jackson High School football team will have a game with Thomasville High School on November 12, 2022, 14:00:00.
westorlandonews.com
State of FAMU College of Law Address
Florida A&M University (FAMU) College of Law Dean Deidré Keller will host the annual State of the College of Law Address on Tuesday, November 15, 2022. The event will take place at 201 FAMU Law Lane in Orlando at 10am. The purpose is to update the community about significant...
wogx.com
Sonic boom? Mysterious 'booms' heard around Central Florida
ORLANDO, Fla. - Did you hear it?. Central Florida residents said they heard some very loud, mysterious sonic booms early Saturday morning – and we now know what caused them. A FOX 35 viewer in Orlando says she heard the booms around 5 a.m. and that some of the houses in the neighborhood shook. She also said there was a smell of sulfur in the air afterwards, but it's not known if that was related to the noises heard.
fox35orlando.com
Florida Lottery: Orlando man claims $1 million from scratch-off
An Orlando man claimed a million-dollar prize by playing a Florida Lottery scratch-off game. According to lottery officials, 63-year-old Nagendra KC purchased his winning CASH CLUB scratch-off ticket from a Circle K convenience store located at 700 South Kirkman Road in Orlando. He chose to take home his winnings as a one-time, lump-sum payment of $880,000.
famunews.com
FAMU Announces Attorney John Morgan as Fall Commencement Speaker
Florida A&M University (FAMU) has announced that John Morgan, founder of the nationally-known Morgan & Morgan law firm and supporter of major voter initiatives, will be the fall commencement speaker. The event will be held at 6 p.m. Friday, December 9 at the Al Lawson Jr. Multipurpose Center, 1800 Wahnish...
The women of Orlando are in trouble. People are changing.
I understand that cities in general are dangerous, and that Orlando, as a city, has always been a risk. I'll never forget doing a deep dive into the crime rates and comparing different places to live, and with a score of 5/100 on the Orlando crime scale when compared with other cities in America and a 1 in 121 chance of becoming a victim of a violent crime. the odds were never great. There's also no denying that more often than not we will see some awful headline about a woman being harmed.
click orlando
Here are the top 10 ‘luckiest’ stores to buy lottery tickets in Central Florida
ORLANDO, Fla. – If you missed the chance to win big after the record-breaking $2.04 billion Powerball jackpot was claimed earlier this week, you still have a chance to try your luck in other ways. Data from the Florida Lottery shows the top 10 locations in Central Florida that...
Fight outside Jones High School football game leads to deadly shooting in Orlando, police say
ORLANDO, Fla. — Orlando police are investigating a deadly shooting outside a high school football game. As crowds of people left Jones High School on Saturday, an argument outside of a football game turned deadly. Orlando police said two groups of people got into a fight in the parking...
Up To $2,000 For Florida Residents Who Meet These Requirements
All Americans would appreciate a reduction in their energy expenses. Experts do not expect fuel costs to fall. There is only one way for households and businesses to reduce their energy bills. It is through energy-efficient home improvement projects.
