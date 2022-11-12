ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Orlando, FL

fsunews.com

’Noles run wild over the Wildcats

Florida State women’s basketball kicked off their season the morning of Monday, Nov. 7, at the Donald L. Tucker Civic Center, battling Bethune Cookman University from Daytona Beach. Unlike years past, the team was officially led by head coach Brooke Wyckoff, an FSU alum who played for the team from 1997 to 2001.
TALLAHASSEE, FL
seminoles.com

Men’s Basketball Falls to UCF, 68-54

ORLANDO, Fla. (seminoles.com) – Jayhlon Young scored 17 points to lead three UCF players in double figures, and the Knights defeated Florida State, 68-54, at the Addition Financial Arena. Young, Taylor Hendricks (15 points) and Ithiel Horton (14 points) were all in double figure scoring as UCF won its first game of the season.
ORLANDO, FL
247Sports

FSU Football ranked in Top 20 of the USA Today Coaches Poll

Florida State has re-entered the USA Today Coaches Poll. The Seminoles check in at No. 20. FSU sat at No. 31, among those receiving votes, in last week's Coaches Poll. They make a significant move in the poll after dominating Syracuse 38-3 on Saturday evening. The rise of 11 spots was the most significant jump in this week's poll.
TALLAHASSEE, FL
mainstreetdailynews.com

Santa Fe clinches second state title

Santa Fe (Alachua) defeated the Academy of the Holy Names (Tampa) in four sets to claim its second state volleyball championship dominantly Saturday at Polk State College in Winter Haven. The Raiders (30-2) won 25-13, 21-25, 25-12, 25-14 over the Jaguars (22-5). . It marks the first time Santa Fe faced...
SANTA FE, FL
High School Football PRO

Thomasville, November 12 High School 🏈 Game Notice

THOMASVILLE, GA
westorlandonews.com

State of FAMU College of Law Address

Florida A&M University (FAMU) College of Law Dean Deidré Keller will host the annual State of the College of Law Address on Tuesday, November 15, 2022. The event will take place at 201 FAMU Law Lane in Orlando at 10am. The purpose is to update the community about significant...
ORLANDO, FL
wogx.com

Sonic boom? Mysterious 'booms' heard around Central Florida

ORLANDO, Fla. - Did you hear it?. Central Florida residents said they heard some very loud, mysterious sonic booms early Saturday morning – and we now know what caused them. A FOX 35 viewer in Orlando says she heard the booms around 5 a.m. and that some of the houses in the neighborhood shook. She also said there was a smell of sulfur in the air afterwards, but it's not known if that was related to the noises heard.
ORLANDO, FL
fox35orlando.com

Florida Lottery: Orlando man claims $1 million from scratch-off

An Orlando man claimed a million-dollar prize by playing a Florida Lottery scratch-off game. According to lottery officials, 63-year-old Nagendra KC purchased his winning CASH CLUB scratch-off ticket from a Circle K convenience store located at 700 South Kirkman Road in Orlando. He chose to take home his winnings as a one-time, lump-sum payment of $880,000.
ORLANDO, FL
famunews.com

FAMU Announces Attorney John Morgan as Fall Commencement Speaker

Florida A&M University (FAMU) has announced that John Morgan, founder of the nationally-known Morgan & Morgan law firm and supporter of major voter initiatives, will be the fall commencement speaker. The event will be held at 6 p.m. Friday, December 9 at the Al Lawson Jr. Multipurpose Center, 1800 Wahnish...
TALLAHASSEE, FL
Evie M.

The women of Orlando are in trouble. People are changing.

I understand that cities in general are dangerous, and that Orlando, as a city, has always been a risk. I'll never forget doing a deep dive into the crime rates and comparing different places to live, and with a score of 5/100 on the Orlando crime scale when compared with other cities in America and a 1 in 121 chance of becoming a victim of a violent crime. the odds were never great. There's also no denying that more often than not we will see some awful headline about a woman being harmed.
ORLANDO, FL

