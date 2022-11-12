OKLAHOMA CITY — Wednesday, police arrested the suspect in a car crash that took the life of Oklahoma City Police Sgt. Meagan Burke driving home after her shift on the south side September 29.

Burke, 31, was declared dead at the scene.

The person suspected of causing the crash, Victor Kenneth Fraser, Jr., 51, was booked into the Oklahoma County Jail on complaints of First Degree Manslaughter and Driving Under the Influence (DUI) after his toxicology report came in from the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation (OSBI.)

Victor Kenneth Fraser, Jr. (booking photo, OCDC)

Fraser’s toxicology report was sent to OKCPD earlier in the week and the results are shown on the completed police report of the crash.

According to the OSBI toxicology report, Fraser’s blood was found “to have confirmed results for methamphetamine, dextromethorphan,” and THC, the intoxicating chemical in cannabis or marijuana.

Early morning crash

The crash happened on I-44 near the surface street intersection of S.W. 37th Street and Independence Avenue.

Sgt. Meagan Burke, died Sept. 29, 2022 (provided by OKCPD)

The police report shows that Sgt. Burke was northbound on I-44 and Fraser was southbound. Fraser lost control of his car, crossed the median crashing into the back side of the northbound inside guardrail and launched airborne into Burke’s truck hitting the upper windshield and cab roof.

Fraser’s car then careened on off of the roadway and into a group of trees. He was injured and taken to a local hospital.

Note: As of publication, the information provided by the OKCPD has not yet been tested in court. Under the law, all persons are considered innocent until proven guilty before a jury of their peers or a plea of guilt.

Last Updated November 12, 2022, 11:38 AM by Brett Dickerson – Editor

The post Suspect in fatal crash with OKCPD officer booked for manslaughter appeared first on Oklahoma City Free Press .