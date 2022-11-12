ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bradenton, FL

Breeze Airways Continues Sarasota Bradenton Airport’s Expansion of Services with new Routes to Westchester County and Norfolk.

By Op-Ed
SuncoastPost
SuncoastPost
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Mysuncoast.com

SRQ adds discount parking lot for Thanksgiving

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Sarasota Bradenton International Airport is adding a $5-a-day parking lot for travelers Thanksgiving week, it was announced Tuesday. The lot, on the west side of airport, at 8101 North Tamiami Trail, will be open for entry Monday, Nov. 21 through Wednesday, Nov. 23. Shuttle service will take passengers directly to and from the terminal.
SARASOTA, FL
Longboat Observer

Renovated Linger Lodge RV Park reopens in east Bradenton

After a week at Linger Lodge RV Park, Tina Naulton decided to make the park her home for the next six months. Naulton, who is from Maine, was so impressed with the renovated park that she has chosen to live there while working as a travel nurse at Manatee Memorial Hospital.
BRADENTON, FL
Longboat Observer

Beachfront home sale is Longboat Key's second highest price of 2022

A waterslide and views of the shore are among the key amenities of the $11.5 million property. The sale of a beachfront home at 3105 Gulf of Mexico Drive was the second-highest residential property deal of 2022 in Longboat Key, but the price or its islandwide ranking weren’t the only unique features.
LONGBOAT KEY, FL
islands.com

The Ritz-Carlton Sarasota Turns the Family Vacation into a Circus

When it comes to planning a great vacation to Sarasota, most families are primarily focused on the beautiful Keys, including Longboat, Manasota, and, of course, Siesta. Spots like Crescent Beach and Stump Pass are beloved by travelers from all over the U.S., and the immense natural beauty of this destination has made it a no-brainer for parents, couples, and solo wanderers seeking very long weekend escapes.
SARASOTA, FL
WINKNEWS.com

Red tide getting worse in Southwest Florida

Red tide lines Southwest Florida’s coast from south Lee County into Sarasota. And the bloom appears to be growing. Health officials in Charlotte County issued an alert for the presence of a red tide bloom near Whidden Key, east of Lemon Bay and Buccaneer Bend. The water sample was taken a week ago.
LEE COUNTY, FL
Longboat Observer

Longboat Key Cops Corner: The sound of nuptials

Noise complaint from land: A resident who did not wish to meet with police called in a complaint of noise. Officers who responded reported hearing music coming from the direction of a private club that was hosting a wedding. The officer ascertained the level of noise was not unreasonable for the hour. The officer reported his findings to a supervisor and went on about his work.
LONGBOAT KEY, FL
Mysuncoast.com

Red tide impacting Sarasota County beaches, making it’s way up to Manatee County beaches

SIESTA KEY, Fla. (WWSB) - You can smell it and you can feel it. There is now a red tide presence on beaches throughout Sarasota County. “Definitely, we’re all noticing a tickle in our throat and we’re hacking away,” said Maureen Condon, a Venice Beach visitor from Boston. “But I don’t know if that makes us irresponsible that we’re sitting here, but we’re enjoying the beach.”
SARASOTA COUNTY, FL
Mysuncoast.com

North Port debris collection ramping back up

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Crews in the City of North Port are getting back to the work of collecting storm debris, after pausing as Tropical Strom Nicole passed through Florida. For now, crews will be focusing on construction and demolition debris. With the rain from Nicole, the vegetative debris sites will be closed temporarily to allow the ground to dry in order to prevent trucks from getting stuck.
NORTH PORT, FL
stpetecatalyst.com

Red tide increases around Tampa Bay

November 12, 2022 - According to the latest Florida Fish and Wildlife Commission (FWC) red tide update, toxic algal blooms have increased around Tampa Bay. Samples collected in Manatee County and the mouth of Tampa Bay now show medium concentrations of Karenia brevis - the organism that causes red tide - with low levels persisting off Bunces Pass. The FWC also reports fish kills and respiratory irritation due to high concentrations in Sarasota County. The red tide forecast map, created in conjunction with the University of South Florida College of Marine Science, predicts variable movement “with net southern transport in most areas over the next 3.5 days.”
MANATEE COUNTY, FL
SuncoastPost

SuncoastPost

Sarasota, FL
2K+
Followers
1K+
Post
320K+
Views
ABOUT

Florida's Gulf Coast source for local area business news, restaurant highlights and events. Proudly serving Sarasota, Bradenton, Venice, Tampa, St. Pete and surrounding areas.

 https://www.suncoastpost.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy