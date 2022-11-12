Battle of the Tigers: Texas High falls to Terrell 28-21
TEXARKANA, Texas (KETK) The Texas High Tigers lost after playing against the Terrell Tigers.Texas High opens district season with a 56-31 win against Hallsville
The final score was: 28-21.
Texas High finished the season 8-2 overall, and 5-1 in district play.
