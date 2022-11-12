Read full article on original website
Pair of Golden Eagles named to All-Sun Belt team
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Southern Miss sophomore outside hitter Mia Wesley was named First Team All-Sun Belt by the conference office Tuesday afternoon. Sophomore Cara Atkinson picked up Second Team All-Sun Belt honors as voted on by the league’s 14 head coaches. Wesley finished the regular season with 494...
Player of the Week: Taylorsville junior RB Cobey Craft
TAYLORSVILLE, Miss. (WDAM) - Cobey Craft can be a jack of all trades for Taylorsville High School. “Whatever I gotta do, I’ll do it,” Craft said. “They need me to be a receiver, they need me to play center, I got ‘em. Whatever it takes to get the W.”
Golden Eagles Women’s Basketball Teams partners with FGH Cancer Center
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) -The University of Southern Mississippi Lady Eagles Basketball Team is partnering up with the Forrest General Cancer Center to help make a difference for its patients. During the season, the basketball team is asking Pine Belt residents to take part in the fundraiser “Pledge for the Three-Ball,”...
An event at William Carey University allowed high school students to get an in-depth look at what it will truly look like to be college students going into the medical field.
A year in tourism for Hattiesburg
William Carey hosts high school students interested in the medical field
PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - On Monday, an event at William Carey University allowed high school students to get an in-depth look at what it will truly look like to be college students going into the medical field. Raven Baker, a junior at Hattiesburg High School, wants to be a...
PRCC students awarded $55K in scholarship funds
POPLARVILLE, Miss. (WDAM) - Scholarships through partnerships have given Pearl River Community College students opportunities for growth thanks to some generous donations provided by Pearl River Valley Electric Power Association. Students can breathe a little easier, knowing that they don’t have to worry so much about financial stressors. A total...
Nov. 17 is deadline for joining JUUL lawsuit
Perry Central High School to start State Testing Boot Camp
PERRY COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - Perry Central High School is preparing their kids for boot camp .... State Testing Boot Camp, that is. Starting Nov. 28, two sessions during school hours will take place where students will be studying for state testing, one in the morning and one after lunch.
Hattiesburg Concert Band holds free Veterans Day concert
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Veterans Day weekend was wrapped up in Hattiesburg in style. The Hattiesburg Concert Band, entering its 39th season, held a free Veterans Day concert Sunday afternoon in the Saenger Theater. The all-volunteer band played a selection of patriotic music to honor the veterans who came out...
Avian influenza case confirmed in Mississippi
PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) -Mississippi is now one of three with the highly contagious avian influenza, joining Arizona and South Carolina, according to the U.S. Department of Agriculture. The U.S Department of Agriculture National Veterinary Services Laboratory confirmed the case in Lawrence County, where a commercial breeder’s flock tested positive....
Wesley Worldwide Wishes campaign aims to help USM students have happy holidays
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) -The University of Southern Mississippi Wesley Foundation is kicking off its second annual Wesley Worldwide Wishes campaign. The goal is to provide holiday cheer to students who may not be able to celebrate the season with their families. Similar to Angel Tree, the campaign provides presents for international students who cannot go home for the holiday season.
Songfest event helps top $1M for Make-A-Wish
Solicitor General Scott Stewart speaks in Lamar Co.
LAMAR COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - A special guest spoke Tuesday evening in Lamar County. Solicitor General Scott Stewart spoke in front of Lamar County Republicans Tuesday evening, informing the public about what his job entails and what they are working on now. As Solicitor General, Stewart argues the state appellate...
Solicitor General visits Hub City
Business hosts annual free Thanksgiving meal
