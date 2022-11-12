Read full article on original website
Peter Grundy Perez
3d ago
Quality of education is a right of children, guided by objective science. It is a fundamental component of equality of opportunity which every child deserves.I'm downright skeptical of Mr. Griffin's claim that taxes had no bearing in his decision to move. Maybe he should reveal his income tax return to really see how many loopholes, gimmicks, and downright evasions he used & what if any was the tax rate he effectively payed.
Reply(2)
2
MIAMI EAT & DRINK
5 restaurants you should try during Miami Spice monthAdriana JimenezMiami, FL
Five of the best Mexican restaurants in MiamiAdriana JimenezMiami, FL
Five of the best Italian restaurants in MiamiAdriana JimenezMiami, FL
5 Mediterranean restaurants you should try in MiamiAdriana JimenezMiami, FL
Here's the scoop: Where to get cocktail-infused ice cream in South FloridaAdriana JimenezFlorida State
MIAMI THINGS TO DO
Where to find the best hiking trails in MiamiAdriana JimenezMiami, FL
Five summer activities to beat the heat in MiamiAdriana JimenezMiami, FL
Five of the best Miami spas to unwindAdriana JimenezMiami, FL
Five of the best hotels for your next Miami staycationAdriana JimenezMiami, FL
Ten daytime date ideas in MiamiAdriana JimenezMiami, FL
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The Three Least Affordable Places to Live in FloridaJake WellsFlorida State
Miami Chick-fil-A launches 3-day work week; job applications soarAmy ChristieMiami, FL
This Bakery Has Been Named the Best in FloridaTravel MavenMiami, FL
4 Great Steakhouses in FloridaAlina AndrasFlorida State
40+ Things to do in Greater Fort LauderdaleMomJunkyFort Lauderdale, FL
Comments / 15