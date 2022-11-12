ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Miami, FL

Comments / 15

Peter Grundy Perez
3d ago

Quality of education is a right of children, guided by objective science. It is a fundamental component of equality of opportunity which every child deserves.I'm downright skeptical of Mr. Griffin's claim that taxes had no bearing in his decision to move. Maybe he should reveal his income tax return to really see how many loopholes, gimmicks, and downright evasions he used & what if any was the tax rate he effectively payed.

Reply(2)
2
 

MIAMI EAT & DRINK

More
 

MIAMI THINGS TO DO

More
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Jake Wells

The Three Least Affordable Places to Live in Florida

money in walletPhoto by Allef Vincus (Creative Commons) Recently, Realtor.com designated Miami as America's least affordable place to live. Suprisingly, the average monthly cost to rent in Miami is at $2,930. This amount is double the level considered affordable for people in the region given local incomes. Miami's typical rent takes up a whopping 60% of a household's typical income. Housing policy experts consider rents affordable at no more than 30% of pre-tax income. In all, Miami, Orlando, and Tampa have also had the fastest-growing rents in the country over the past year. (source)
FLORIDA STATE
floridapolitics.com

Fabían Basabe wins close contest for HD 106 after recount

He won by a 0.46-percentage-point margin, with just 242 votes more than his opponent. One week after Election Day, the closest House race in South Florida has a winner after a recount that stretched to Tuesday. Republican former reality TV star turned stay-at-home dad Fabían Basabe will be the next...
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, FL
lazytrips.com

How Long Does It Take To Drive From Miami To Key West?

Enjoying year-round sunshine and views across the Atlantic Ocean, Miami and the Florida Keys are among the most popular tourist destinations in the United States. Located in the far Southeastern corner of the United States, the chain of coral islands known as the Keys stretch out around Florida Bay and on into the Gulf of Mexico.
KEY WEST, FL
Miami New Times

Carollo Attempts to Block Witness Statement in Abuse-of-Power Case

City of Miami Commissioner Joe Carollo's attorneys are fighting tooth and nail to block a witness statement that may undermine their defense in a lawsuit accusing the commissioner of abusing his power to harass two Little Havana business owners. Carollo's legal team — a squadron of lawyers from four different...
MIAMI, FL
South Florida Sun Sentinel

Fort Lauderdale voters picked 3 winners but none can be sworn in. Not yet anyway.

Call it news of the weird. Fort Lauderdale might have chosen three new commissioners on Election Day last week, but they weren’t sworn in to office Tuesday as originally planned. Here’s why: Winner John Herbst’s qualifications are being challenged by two losing candidates; winner Warren Sturman won by just 49 votes and the results won’t be certified until Sunday; and winner Pamela ...
FORT LAUDERDALE, FL
iheart.com

Here's The Highest-Rated Italian Restaurant In Miami

What's not to love about Italian food? The promise of hearty pasta dishes, slices of pizza, and endless amounts of bread is hard to pass up. Since you can find an Italian restaurant in every U.S. city, what's the best one in Miami?. Yelp has the answer to that. After...
MIAMI, FL
miamitimesonline.com

Broward County’s first Black Commissioner dead at 87

Sylvia Poitier, who made history as Broward County’s first Black Commissioner but left public life under a cloud, died at her Deerfield Beach home on Monday, the Sun-Sentinel is reporting. She was 87. As the news broke, tributes poured out for Poitier, who the Sun-Sentinel also credited with being...
BROWARD COUNTY, FL
southfloridahospitalnews.com

Ivan Matos Diaz, M.D., joins Baptist Health Miami Neuroscience Institute as Co-Director of Cerebrovascular Neurology

November 11, 2022 – Ivan Matos Diaz, M.D., joins Miami Neuroscience Institute, a part of Baptist Health, as co-director of cerebrovascular neurology. Dr. Matos specializes in vascular neurology and cerebrovascular neurology, including treatment for strokes and brain hemorrhages. He is fluent in English and Spanish. “We are pleased Dr....
MIAMI, FL
saturdaytradition.com

Jayvant Brown, 4-star 2023 LB, announces B1G commitment

Michigan State got a solid 27-21 win in Week 11 over Rutgers. The following day, Michigan State got another win by getting a commitment from a 4-star recruit in the 2023 recruiting class from linebacker Jayvant Brown. Brown, a linebacker from Fort Lauderdale, Florida, is the 29th-rated linebacker and the...
EAST LANSING, MI
South Florida Sun Sentinel

150+ rodent droppings, chips in a bathroom, bad odors from freezer: 5 restaurants including a CPK shut down

Bad odors coming from a freezer, rodent droppings found throughout two restaurants and flies landing in food shut down five restaurants in South Florida last week. Among the restaurants shut down were Tropical Island Restaurant in Boynton Beach, La Granja Parilla and Seafood in Miami, Q’Bola Café in Wellington, California Pizza Kitchen in Pembroke Lakes and Talay Thai & Japanese in Pompano ...
POMPANO BEACH, FL
allamericanatlas.com

33 Incredible Things to Do in Miami Alone (2022)

You’ll have no trouble creating memorable experiences in the “Magic City”!. From bright, sandy beaches, to modern art and architecture, to some of the best food you’ll ever taste, Miami’s one of the most unique places to visit in Florida, and there’s plenty of fun in store for you on your solo trip.
MIAMI, FL
Click10.com

Miami-Dade prosecutors announce arrests of Hammocks HOA board members

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – Miami-Dade State Attorney Katherine Fernandez Rundle held a news conference Tuesday afternoon to announce the arrests of past and present board members of the Hammocks Homeowners Association. Fernandez Rundle’s office confirmed Tuesday morning that there have been multiple arrests for thefts of funds from the...
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, FL
South Florida Sun Sentinel

Landmark Tower hotel, resilient in pink, reopens at The Boca Raton

The Boca Raton, the vast resort that has welcomed thousands of well-heeled guests since the 1920s, has reopened its signature pink 27-floor Tower hotel in what amounts to a capstone of the property’s redevelopment. “The relaunch of Tower is a significant milestone in the evolution of The Boca Raton. It further defines our property as one of the world’s most distinguished resorts and private ...
BOCA RATON, FL
Fox News

Fox News

862K+
Followers
5K+
Post
683M+
Views
ABOUT

Follow America's #1 cable news network, delivering you breaking news, insightful analysis, and must-see videos.

 https://www.foxnews.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy