ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Amarillo, TX

AFD Attempting to Prevent Vacant Building Fires

By Mya Clark
KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News
KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3RLprA_0j89t7FO00

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT)- The Amarillo Fire Department responded to an average of six working fires a day last winter.

This year AFD is asking for the communities’ help in preventing vacant building fires.

“If you own property that is not occupied, I suggest boarding it up, putting a security fence around it, but the number one thing you can do is patrol it regularly, said Jeff Justus, Public Information Officer. “Hire security guard, do it yourself, whatever you have to do.

According to Justus, the biggest problem they face is the unhoused starting fires in vacant buildings. This winter AFD is looking to track fires caused by the homeless community, as half of the fires are caused by the homeless.

Last year AFD had eight fire deaths, a record high for the department, according to Justus. AFD is asking the community to stay vigilant.

“We also rely on people witnesses, if you see someone going into an abandoned building, please call the police and report it, said Justus.” “It’s vital, we really don’t want to see this many fires again this winter and we had eight fire deaths last winter, which is also a record for our fire department. We don’t want to do that again.”

During the winter months, people are trying to stay warm, including the homeless population.

Justus continued, “There are plenty of places and resources available in Amarillo. In fact, we’re one of the leading cities in the country, for resources for homeless people. So there are more than enough beds every night that are available to the homeless, especially when it drops below freezing. They open it to just about anyone.”

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
NewsTalk 940 AM

Neighbors Startled After Garage Explodes in Amarillo’s Southlawn

Last night residents in the South Lawn area had their world rocked for a minute after an explosion occurred. The Amarillo Fire Department responded to a call of an explosion in the 3100 Block of South Monroe on Monday, November 14th, around 10:30 pm. One of the units found that a detached garage has collapsed and had a small fire and smoke. AFD was able to get it extinguished. The occupant of the home was outside when AFD arrived, spoke with firefighters, and was transported to a local hospital. A total of 6 units and 18 firefighters were sent to the scene.
AMARILLO, TX
KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News

Golden Plains Community Hospital increases COVID-19 precautions

BORGER, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — With the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reporting the COVID-19 transmission level as “high” for Hutchinson County, officials with the Golden Plains Community Hospital are increasing precautions at their facility as of Tuesday. According to a post made on the hospital’s Facebook page, Golden Plains Community Hospital officials said they […]
HUTCHINSON COUNTY, TX
KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News

Officials investigating after 1 found dead on North Givens Avenue

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – The Potter County Sheriff’s Office released information on an ongoing investigation, in the wake of a person being found dead on North Givens Avenue. According to the sheriff’s office, 27-year-old Alexandria Nicole Lilly was found dead on Sunday on North Givens Avenue between US-287 and Broadway. Sgt. Jonathan Gates, one of […]
POTTER COUNTY, TX
KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News

Amarillo Crime Stoppers asking for info on woman found dead in Potter County

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Officials with the Amarillo Crime Stoppers are asking members of the public for information regarding the death of 27-year-old Alexandria Nicole Lilly in Potter County. According to previous reports by MyHighPlains.com, Lilly was found dead Sunday morning on North Givens Avenue between US-287 and Broadway. Lilly’s body was found in a […]
AMARILLO, TX
KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News

Amarillo Police Department, Department of Public Safety seize drugs, guns in joint weekend operation

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – Officials with the Amarillo Police Department released information on the results of a joint operation conducted over the weekend that involved 40 officers from multiple law enforcement agencies. According to the APD, officers collaborated over the weekend with others from the APD Special Operations Division and the department’s Criminal Investigation Division, […]
AMARILLO, TX
KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News

KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News

28K+
Followers
18K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

MyHighPlains.com offers breaking local, state, and national news alongside leading weather, sports, lifestyle, and entertainment coverage for the Texas Panhandle.

 https://MyHighPlains.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy