Whiteland, IN

WTHR

Purdue goes to 3-0 sinking Marquette down the stretch 75-70

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. — Zach Edey scored 20 points and had 13 rebounds, Braden Smith scored 20 and Purdue overtook Marquette for a 75-70 win on Tuesday night. Smith went on his own 6-0 run in a 56-second span to turn a 62-59 Purdue deficit with 5:46 left into a 65-62 advantage and the Boilermakers (3-0) led the rest of the way.
WEST LAFAYETTE, IN
WTHR

Chicago State earns 68-58 win against IUPUI

CHICAGO — Elijah Weaver's 15 points helped Chicago State defeat IUPUI 68-58 on Monday night. Weaver also added five rebounds for the Cougars (1-2). Kedrick Green scored 12 points while shooting 4 for 6, including 2 for 3 from beyond the arc. Jahsean Corbett recorded 12 points and finished 5 of 9 from the field.
CHICAGO, IL
Alina Andras

4 Great Steakhouses in Indiana

If you live in Indiana and you love going to nice restaurants from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Indiana that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, made with fresh and high-quality ingredients only, so definitely add them to your list and pay them a visit if you haven't already.
INDIANA STATE
FOX59

Raising Cane’s opens first Indianapolis location in Avon

AVON, Ind. — The popular chicken finger restaurant Raising Cane’s opens its first Indianapolis area location on Tuesday. Located just minutes from the Indianapolis Motor Speedway at 8970 E. U.S. 36 in Avon, the first Raising Cane’s is set to open its doors and offer 20 lucky “Caniacs” free Raising Cane’s for a year. Those […]
AVON, IN
WTHR

Pickett records 2nd Penn St. double-double beating Butler

STATE COLLEGE, Pa. — Jalen Pickett scored 15 points, distributed 11 assists and collared 10 rebounds and Penn State beat Butler 68-62 on Monday night. Pickett's effort marked only the second triple-double in Nittany Lions history. On March 16, 1998, Calvin Booth scored 19 points, grabbed 10 rebounds and blocked 10 shots in a 77-74 NIT win over Dayton.
STATE COLLEGE, PA
WTHR

Greenwood man killed in crash near Columbus

BARTHOLOMEW COUNTY, Ind. — A Greenwood man was killed in a two-vehicle crash involving a semi Monday evening in Bartholomew County, the coroner's office said. The crash involving a semi-truck and Toyota SUV happened around 7:30 p.m. on State Road 46, near County Road 750 East, southeast of Columbus.
GREENWOOD, IN
readthereporter.com

What Hoosier woman created Stove Top stuffing?

1859 – Mayor Samuel Maxwell and the Indianapolis City Council established the first paid fire department. It had previously been a volunteer force. The department began with a hook and ladder company and two hand engines and, in 1860, gained their first steam engine. 1885 – Charles Edward Henry...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
cbs4indy.com

Indiana winter weather photo submissions

CENTRAL INDIANA — With most of Indianapolis and central Indiana projected to see winter weather this weekend, many Hoosiers have begun snow and ice prep. While our meteorologists are predicting the first real snow of the year this weekend, we are looking to see what our viewers are experiencing.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WTHR

$200K winning Powerball ticket sold at Kokomo store

KOKOMO, Ind. — Hoosiers have missed out on the major Powerball jackpots in recent years, but someone is taking home $200,000 from Saturday's drawing. The ticket matched four out of the five numbers and the Powerball. The winning ticket was purchased at the One Stop Express located at 1212...
KOKOMO, IN
cbs4indy.com

More snow is on the way for Indiana this week

INDIANAPOLIS – We started off this morning with temperatures in the 20s! We have a cold week ahead with snow chances mixed in throughout the week. For the rest of your Monday, temperatures will climb into the lower 40s with mostly sunny skies. This will be the warmest day of the week. Clouds will increase as we head into the evening and overnight ahead of our next snow showers. Temperatures overnight will drop into the upper 20s and lower 30s.
INDIANA STATE
WIBC.com

Man Is First To Get Lifetime Hunting Ban In Indiana

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. — A West Lafayette man is the first person in Indiana to receive a lifetime hunting suspension, the Department of Natural Resources announced Monday. Hanson Pusey, 25, was sentenced Thursday to a lifetime hunting suspension, home detention, probation, and payment of replacement fees. He owes over $8,000.
WEST LAFAYETTE, IN
WTHR

Weapon found in backpack of Southport High School student

SOUTHPORT, Ind. — A Southport High School student is facing possible expulsion after school administrators found a weapon in the student’s backpack. In an email sent to parents, the school said administrators performed their daily random restroom sweeps during classes and found three students in a restroom. The...
SOUTHPORT, IN

