Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
4 Great Pizza Places in IndianaAlina AndrasIndiana State
Hoosier Hindu Americans donate 8600 pounds of foodJR SandadiIndianapolis, IN
4 Great Steakhouses in IndianaAlina AndrasIndiana State
The Perfect Girls' Day Out - A Magical Christmas at The Cake Bake ShopRebekah BartonIndianapolis, IN
State Farm Champions Classic on 11/15Adrian HolmanIndianapolis, IN
Related
WTHR
Purdue goes to 3-0 sinking Marquette down the stretch 75-70
WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. — Zach Edey scored 20 points and had 13 rebounds, Braden Smith scored 20 and Purdue overtook Marquette for a 75-70 win on Tuesday night. Smith went on his own 6-0 run in a 56-second span to turn a 62-59 Purdue deficit with 5:46 left into a 65-62 advantage and the Boilermakers (3-0) led the rest of the way.
Indiana Men's Basketball Schedule 2022-23 Season With Dates, Gametimes, TV
The 2022-2023 Indiana Hoosiers men's basketball schedule is set, and the highly anticipated season begins on Nov. 7. Here is the full schedule, with dates, gametimes and TV information, plus links to the stories on the games already played.
WTHR
Chicago State earns 68-58 win against IUPUI
CHICAGO — Elijah Weaver's 15 points helped Chicago State defeat IUPUI 68-58 on Monday night. Weaver also added five rebounds for the Cougars (1-2). Kedrick Green scored 12 points while shooting 4 for 6, including 2 for 3 from beyond the arc. Jahsean Corbett recorded 12 points and finished 5 of 9 from the field.
4 Great Steakhouses in Indiana
If you live in Indiana and you love going to nice restaurants from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Indiana that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, made with fresh and high-quality ingredients only, so definitely add them to your list and pay them a visit if you haven't already.
Kickoff Time Announced for Purdue Football's Upcoming Game Against Northwestern
WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. — The kickoff time for Purdue football's final home game of the season has been announced. The team will take on Northwestern on Saturday at noon ET inside Ross-Ade Stadium, and the matchup will be broadcast on FS1. It will be the 87th meeting between the...
Raising Cane’s opens first Indianapolis location in Avon
AVON, Ind. — The popular chicken finger restaurant Raising Cane’s opens its first Indianapolis area location on Tuesday. Located just minutes from the Indianapolis Motor Speedway at 8970 E. U.S. 36 in Avon, the first Raising Cane’s is set to open its doors and offer 20 lucky “Caniacs” free Raising Cane’s for a year. Those […]
Winning $200,000 Powerball ticket for Saturday’s drawing sold in Indiana
Someone in Kokomo bought a winning Powerball ticket worth $200,000 for Saturday night’s drawing. According to the Hoosier Lottery, the winning ticket was purchased at One Stop Express #1 located at 1212 E. Markland Ave. in Kokomo. The ticket matched four out of five numbers plus the Powerball with a Power Play of 4. The […]
WTHR
Pickett records 2nd Penn St. double-double beating Butler
STATE COLLEGE, Pa. — Jalen Pickett scored 15 points, distributed 11 assists and collared 10 rebounds and Penn State beat Butler 68-62 on Monday night. Pickett's effort marked only the second triple-double in Nittany Lions history. On March 16, 1998, Calvin Booth scored 19 points, grabbed 10 rebounds and blocked 10 shots in a 77-74 NIT win over Dayton.
Greenwood man killed in crash near Columbus
BARTHOLOMEW COUNTY, Ind. — A Greenwood man was killed in a two-vehicle crash involving a semi Monday evening in Bartholomew County, the coroner's office said. The crash involving a semi-truck and Toyota SUV happened around 7:30 p.m. on State Road 46, near County Road 750 East, southeast of Columbus.
Greenwood man dies in crash with semi outside Columbus
A driver died in a crash between his vehicle and a semi-truck late Monday southeast of Columbus, according to the Bartholomew County Coroner's Office.
readthereporter.com
What Hoosier woman created Stove Top stuffing?
1859 – Mayor Samuel Maxwell and the Indianapolis City Council established the first paid fire department. It had previously been a volunteer force. The department began with a hook and ladder company and two hand engines and, in 1860, gained their first steam engine. 1885 – Charles Edward Henry...
WISH-TV
West Lafayette man gets Indiana’s 1st lifetime hunting suspension, fined over $8,000
WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WISH) — A West Lafayette man is the first person in Indiana to receive a lifetime hunting suspension, the Department of Natural Resources announced Monday. Hanson Pusey, 25, was sentenced Thursday to a lifetime hunting suspension, home detention, probation, and payment of replacement fees. He owes...
cbs4indy.com
Indiana winter weather photo submissions
CENTRAL INDIANA — With most of Indianapolis and central Indiana projected to see winter weather this weekend, many Hoosiers have begun snow and ice prep. While our meteorologists are predicting the first real snow of the year this weekend, we are looking to see what our viewers are experiencing.
$200K winning Powerball ticket sold at Kokomo store
KOKOMO, Ind. — Hoosiers have missed out on the major Powerball jackpots in recent years, but someone is taking home $200,000 from Saturday's drawing. The ticket matched four out of the five numbers and the Powerball. The winning ticket was purchased at the One Stop Express located at 1212...
WLFI.com
Delphi man killed in crash on Schuyler Avenue
A Delphi man was killed in a two-car accident on Schuyler Avenue in Lafayette. A Delphi man was killed in a two-car accident on Schuyler Avenue in Lafayette.
Early morning I-465 crash claims life of Brownsburg man
A Brownsburg man has died following an early morning crash on Interstate 465 in Indianapolis, according to ISP.
cbs4indy.com
More snow is on the way for Indiana this week
INDIANAPOLIS – We started off this morning with temperatures in the 20s! We have a cold week ahead with snow chances mixed in throughout the week. For the rest of your Monday, temperatures will climb into the lower 40s with mostly sunny skies. This will be the warmest day of the week. Clouds will increase as we head into the evening and overnight ahead of our next snow showers. Temperatures overnight will drop into the upper 20s and lower 30s.
WIBC.com
Man Is First To Get Lifetime Hunting Ban In Indiana
WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. — A West Lafayette man is the first person in Indiana to receive a lifetime hunting suspension, the Department of Natural Resources announced Monday. Hanson Pusey, 25, was sentenced Thursday to a lifetime hunting suspension, home detention, probation, and payment of replacement fees. He owes over $8,000.
Person shot, killed on Indianapolis' southeast side
A person is dead following a shooting on the city's southeast side. According to IMPD officials the shooting happened at Southeastern Avenue and South Emerson Avenue for a person shot.
Weapon found in backpack of Southport High School student
SOUTHPORT, Ind. — A Southport High School student is facing possible expulsion after school administrators found a weapon in the student’s backpack. In an email sent to parents, the school said administrators performed their daily random restroom sweeps during classes and found three students in a restroom. The...
Comments / 0