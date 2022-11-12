ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lansing, MI

MLive.com

Forest Hills Northern volleyball advances to Final Four after holding off Rockford

CEDAR SPRINGS – Rockford’s volleyball team kept the pressure on third-ranked Forest Hills Northern throughout Tuesday night’s Division 1 state quarterfinal match. The Huskies never blinked, however, sweeping the Rams 3-0 to advance to the state semifinals for the first time since 2005 when FHN finished runner-up in the state. FHN will play in Thursday’s 4:30 p.m. state semifinal against Bloomfield Hills Marian at Kellogg Arena in Battle Creek.
ROCKFORD, MI
MLive.com

What to know about No. 1 Dexter football’s semifinal clash with No. 4 GR Forest Hills Central

ANN ARBOR – After a dominant win over Midland in the Division 2 regional final game, Dexter’s football team is one win away from playing for a state championship. The Dreadnaughts dominated Midland 42-7 on Friday to earn the right to play in the D2 state semifinals against Grand Rapids Forest Hills Central on Saturday at 1 p.m. at Portage Northern High School.
DEXTER, MI
MLive.com

Skyline All-American Harper Murray named Michigan Miss Volleyball

ANN ARBOR – Harper Murray helped transform Ann Arbor Skyline’s volleyball program into one of the best in the state and now the superstar athlete is being recognized for her contributions. The Nebraska commit and No. 1 volleyball player in the 2023 class was named Miss Volleyball by...
ANN ARBOR, MI
MLive.com

Here is the Big 8 All-Conference football team

The Big 8 released its football all-conference teams with Homer having two offensive and three defensive first-team picks while Jonesville had three first-team offensive picks and two first-teamers on defense. Homer dual-threat quarterback Davey Mohn was named the league MVP.
HOMER, MI
MLive.com

Michigan State tops No. 4 Kentucky in double-overtime thriller

INDIANAPOLIS — Five days ago, Michigan State played 40 minutes against a top-five team but left in heartbreak. On Tuesday, the Spartans played 50 minutes against a top-five team, and this time came out with a statement win. Michigan State pulled away in the second overtime session as it...
EAST LANSING, MI
MLive.com

Miss Volleyball award emotional achievement for Skyline’s Harper Murray

ANN ARBOR – Harper Murray couldn’t hold back the tears as the thought of being the 2022 recipient of the Michigan Miss Volleyball award began to set in. The Ann Arbor Skyline superstar and Nebraska signee was emotional as she was surprised with the award at Skyline High School on Monday during a special event in front of family, friends, teammates and friends of her late father, Vada, who died of lung cancer in 2011.
ANN ARBOR, MI
MLive.com

Good script, sharp execution have Michigan football scoring on opening drive

ANN ARBOR -- Michigan wasted little time jumping on visiting Nebraska on Saturday, covering 80 yards over 12 plays for an opening-drive touchdown. There were pile-pushing runs and keep-’em-honest pass plays and, after nearly seven minutes, a Blake Corum two-yard touchdown run. It should have looked familiar. Michigan has...
ANN ARBOR, MI
MLive.com

Western Michigan vs. Central Michigan predictions & NCAAF best bets

Pickswise provides exclusive sports betting content to MLive.com, including picks, analysis, tools, games and sportsbook offers to help bettors get in on the action. Please wager responsibly. The Western Michigan Broncos are 3-7 this season and coming off a 24-21 home defeat to Northern Illinois. It certainly hasn’t been a...
MOUNT PLEASANT, MI
MLive.com

Napoleon’s magical run just keeps going

Napoleon’s magical run just keeps on going. A Pirates football team which found itself on the outside looking in when the playoff brackets were put together in 2021, left no doubt in 2022, going unbeaten in the regular season, winning the Cascades Conference title, winning the Big 8/Cascades Crossover title, winning a district and on Friday, with a 14-7 win over Monroe St. Mary Catholic Central, winning a regional.
NAPOLEON, MI

