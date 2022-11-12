Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Mason History Program to Discuss 19th Century TransportationMason 48854Mason, MI
State Farm Champions Classic on 11/15Adrian HolmanIndianapolis, IN
Men’s Ice Hockey: No. 10 Ohio State goaltending struggles, Buckeyes swept by Michigan StateThe LanternColumbus, OH
Men’s Ice Hockey: No. 10 Ohio State returns to Big Ten play in set with Michigan StateThe LanternColumbus, OH
Women’s Volleyball: No. 6 Ohio State sweeps weekend seriesThe LanternColumbus, OH
Related
MLive.com
Forest Hills Northern volleyball advances to Final Four after holding off Rockford
CEDAR SPRINGS – Rockford’s volleyball team kept the pressure on third-ranked Forest Hills Northern throughout Tuesday night’s Division 1 state quarterfinal match. The Huskies never blinked, however, sweeping the Rams 3-0 to advance to the state semifinals for the first time since 2005 when FHN finished runner-up in the state. FHN will play in Thursday’s 4:30 p.m. state semifinal against Bloomfield Hills Marian at Kellogg Arena in Battle Creek.
MLive.com
Northville volleyball celebrates with cereal after dominant sweep of Berkley in D1 quarterfinals
ROYAL OAK -- After Northville stormed the court to celebrate its dominant sweep of Berkley in the Division 1 state quarterfinals on Tuesday night, there was no trophy to pass around or pose with. After winning the region title on Thursday last week, Northville will have to win the state title this weekend if it wants to hoist another trophy.
MLive.com
Hope College volleyball heads to quarterfinals after beating three top-10 foes
Hope College’s volleyball team was confident it could make a postseason run in this fall’s NCAA Division III Tournament. The big question was whether the Flying Dutch would receive an opportunity to make that run. “Selection Monday,” said Flying Dutch coach Becky Schmidt, when asked what the season’s...
MLive.com
Vote for the Kalamazoo-area fall sports Athlete of the Week for Nov. 7-12
KALAMAZOO, MI – The number of teams and athletes still competing in Michigan’s fall high school sports season is dwindling, and for those lucky enough to still step into the arena, the pressure has increased considerably. But that hasn’t stopped many athletes from thriving, including several from around...
MLive.com
What to know about No. 1 Dexter football’s semifinal clash with No. 4 GR Forest Hills Central
ANN ARBOR – After a dominant win over Midland in the Division 2 regional final game, Dexter’s football team is one win away from playing for a state championship. The Dreadnaughts dominated Midland 42-7 on Friday to earn the right to play in the D2 state semifinals against Grand Rapids Forest Hills Central on Saturday at 1 p.m. at Portage Northern High School.
MLive.com
Skyline All-American Harper Murray named Michigan Miss Volleyball
ANN ARBOR – Harper Murray helped transform Ann Arbor Skyline’s volleyball program into one of the best in the state and now the superstar athlete is being recognized for her contributions. The Nebraska commit and No. 1 volleyball player in the 2023 class was named Miss Volleyball by...
MLive.com
Ferris State football rolls past Wayne State in regular-season finale
The No. 5 Ferris State University football team made sure to close out the 2022 regular season with an inspired effort, as they traveled to take on Wayne State from Tom Adams Field in Detroit. The Bulldogs did just that, racking up 545 yards of total offense and holding the...
MLive.com
Here is the Big 8 All-Conference football team
The Big 8 released its football all-conference teams with Homer having two offensive and three defensive first-team picks while Jonesville had three first-team offensive picks and two first-teamers on defense. Homer dual-threat quarterback Davey Mohn was named the league MVP.
MLive.com
WMU men’s soccer team exudes confidence heading into program’s 3rd NCAA tournament
KALAMAZOO, MI – The Western Michigan men’s soccer team showed its swagger by signing the school’s fight song on Akron’s home field after knocking off the perennial Mid-American Conference power in Saturday’s league tournament finals. Now, the Broncos are confident they can defeat anybody in...
MLive.com
WMU hockey climbs in national rankings after split with top-5 St. Cloud State
KALAMAZOO, MI – Western Michigan made a move up the national rankings following last weekend’s series split with St. Cloud State in the Broncos’ first conference road games of the 2022-23 campaign. WMU sat at No. 17 in both the U.S. College Hockey Online and USA Today/USA...
MLive.com
Vote for Grand Rapids Player of the Week 12
Who performed best when the pressure was on during third-round playoff games this weekend?. MLive readers will decide that question in this week’s Grand Rapids Player of the Week Poll below.
MLive.com
Michigan State tops No. 4 Kentucky in double-overtime thriller
INDIANAPOLIS — Five days ago, Michigan State played 40 minutes against a top-five team but left in heartbreak. On Tuesday, the Spartans played 50 minutes against a top-five team, and this time came out with a statement win. Michigan State pulled away in the second overtime session as it...
MLive.com
Overheard in the Michigan State locker room: A ‘program win’ vs. Kentucky
INDIANAPOLIS – There was plenty to be said about Michigan State’s Tuesday night win over No. 4 Kentucky. The Spartans topped the No. 4 Wildcats in double overtime after Malik Hall extended the game twice with dunks in the final seconds of regulation and overtime. Here’s a sampling...
MLive.com
Miss Volleyball award emotional achievement for Skyline’s Harper Murray
ANN ARBOR – Harper Murray couldn’t hold back the tears as the thought of being the 2022 recipient of the Michigan Miss Volleyball award began to set in. The Ann Arbor Skyline superstar and Nebraska signee was emotional as she was surprised with the award at Skyline High School on Monday during a special event in front of family, friends, teammates and friends of her late father, Vada, who died of lung cancer in 2011.
MLive.com
Good script, sharp execution have Michigan football scoring on opening drive
ANN ARBOR -- Michigan wasted little time jumping on visiting Nebraska on Saturday, covering 80 yards over 12 plays for an opening-drive touchdown. There were pile-pushing runs and keep-’em-honest pass plays and, after nearly seven minutes, a Blake Corum two-yard touchdown run. It should have looked familiar. Michigan has...
MLive.com
Michigan State LB Cal Haladay named Big Ten Defensive Player of the Week again
Another week, another individual honor for Cal Haladay. The Michigan State linebacker was named the Big Ten Defensive Player of the Week on Monday. It is the second week in a row he earned the award. Haladay, a redshirt sophomore, posted a career-high 19 tackles, including one for a loss,...
MLive.com
Western Michigan vs. Central Michigan predictions & NCAAF best bets
Pickswise provides exclusive sports betting content to MLive.com, including picks, analysis, tools, games and sportsbook offers to help bettors get in on the action. Please wager responsibly. The Western Michigan Broncos are 3-7 this season and coming off a 24-21 home defeat to Northern Illinois. It certainly hasn’t been a...
MLive.com
Napoleon’s magical run just keeps going
Napoleon’s magical run just keeps on going. A Pirates football team which found itself on the outside looking in when the playoff brackets were put together in 2021, left no doubt in 2022, going unbeaten in the regular season, winning the Cascades Conference title, winning the Big 8/Cascades Crossover title, winning a district and on Friday, with a 14-7 win over Monroe St. Mary Catholic Central, winning a regional.
1 fan arrested, 33 ejected from Michigan Stadium during Wolverine win over Nebraska
ANN ARBOR, MI - One fan was arrested during Michigan football’s win over Nebraska Saturday, Nov. 12, while 33 others were ejected, police said. The lone arrest was for disorderly conduct, according to numbers provided by the University of Michigan Division of Public Safety and Security. Of the 33...
MLive.com
Overheard at Mel Tucker’s press conference: Snowball effect and finishing strong
EAST LANSING – It’s the last month of the regular season and Michigan State is coming off back-to-back wins for the first time since the opening two weeks. The Spartans (5-5, 3-4 Big Ten) won 27-21 against Rutgers last week and will host Indiana (3-7, 1-6) on Saturday (noon, BTN) in East Lansing.
Comments / 0