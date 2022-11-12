ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
East Lansing, MI

MLive.com

Forest Hills Northern volleyball advances to Final Four after holding off Rockford

CEDAR SPRINGS – Rockford’s volleyball team kept the pressure on third-ranked Forest Hills Northern throughout Tuesday night’s Division 1 state quarterfinal match. The Huskies never blinked, however, sweeping the Rams 3-0 to advance to the state semifinals for the first time since 2005 when FHN finished runner-up in the state. FHN will play in Thursday’s 4:30 p.m. state semifinal against Bloomfield Hills Marian at Kellogg Arena in Battle Creek.
ROCKFORD, MI
WILX-TV

High School Football Playoff Game Site Moved

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The Michigan High School Athletic Association has moved the location of one of its division one state tournament football playoff games. Clarkston vs. Caledonia was scheduled for East Lansing High School at 1pm this Saturday. The site has now been moved to DeWitt, same time and date. DeWitt has artificial turf that was added earlier this year. The game’s winner moves on to the state finals one week from Saturday at Ford Field in Detroit.
EAST LANSING, MI
High School Volleyball PRO

Mason, November 15 High School 🏐 Game Notice

The Saline High School volleyball team will have a game with Gull Lake High School on November 15, 2022, 15:00:00.
SALINE, MI
MLive.com

Skyline All-American Harper Murray named Michigan Miss Volleyball

ANN ARBOR – Harper Murray helped transform Ann Arbor Skyline’s volleyball program into one of the best in the state and now the superstar athlete is being recognized for her contributions. The Nebraska commit and No. 1 volleyball player in the 2023 class was named Miss Volleyball by...
ANN ARBOR, MI
MLive.com

Here is the Big 8 All-Conference football team

The Big 8 released its football all-conference teams with Homer having two offensive and three defensive first-team picks while Jonesville had three first-team offensive picks and two first-teamers on defense. Homer dual-threat quarterback Davey Mohn was named the league MVP.
HOMER, MI
thesuntimesnews.com

Holiday Events Saline, Chelsea, Dexter Michigan

Chelsea, Dexter, and Saline are rich in holiday events. Here are a few of the highlights. For more events, visit our community calendar at www.thesuntimesnews.com. This family-friendly event is put on in partnership with the City of Saline, KeyBank, and the Saline Area Chamber of Commerce. Bring the family to enjoy singing, light fare, and tree decorating. Dress warm as the event will be held entirely outside. Featuring Saline high school’s ten tones choir.
SALINE, MI
MLive.com

Michigan State tops No. 4 Kentucky in double-overtime thriller

INDIANAPOLIS — Five days ago, Michigan State played 40 minutes against a top-five team but left in heartbreak. On Tuesday, the Spartans played 50 minutes against a top-five team, and this time came out with a statement win. Michigan State pulled away in the second overtime session as it...
EAST LANSING, MI
thesuntimesnews.com

Whitetail makes the move to Chelsea

After outgrowing their former space in Dexter, Whitetail design shoppe has found a new home in downtown Chelsea. It’s been over a month now since Whitetail made the move. The Sun Times News (STN) caught up recently with Mary Baude, Whitetail’s owner and principal designer, to talk about the move and how things are going for the full-service interior design firm and retail shop.
CHELSEA, MI
The Grand Rapids Press

School canceled in Jackson, Hillsdale counties Monday, Nov. 14 due to system outage

JACKSON, MI - School districts in Jackson and Hillsdale counties will be closed Monday, Nov. 14, due to a systems outage impacting a wide range of building operations. The Jackson County Intermediate School District reported the outage to the system used by school districts in both counties occurred over the weekend, Nov. 12-13, and affects critical operating systems, including but not limited to heating, telephones, and classroom technology.
HILLSDALE COUNTY, MI
MLive.com

Michigan basketball rises in AP poll after 2-0 start

Michigan won two games last week and moved up two spots in the AP poll as a result. The Wolverines are up to No. 20 in Monday’s Associated Press men’s basketball poll, the first in-season rankings for 2022-23. The rise was in conjunction with Tennessee plummeting from 11 to 22 and Villanova falling out of the poll after checking in at 16 in the preseason edition.
ANN ARBOR, MI
MLive.com

Michigan State vs. Indiana kickoff time announced

Make it back-to-back early kickoffs at home for Michigan State. The Spartans (5-5, 3-4 Big Ten) host Indiana (3-7, 1-6) on Saturday, Nov. 19 in a game that will start at noon and be broadcast by BTN, it was announced Sunday morning. It will be the second straight noon start...
BLOOMINGTON, IN

