ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sisters, OR

Comments / 3

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KTVZ News Channel 21

C.O. drug agents arrest alleged Bend cocaine trafficker in La Pine Hwy. 97 traffic stop

La PINE, Ore. (KTVZ) – Central Oregon drug agents pulled over and arrested a Bend man on Highway 97 in La Pine early Monday morning, accused of importing cocaine from Southern California and distributing it in Central Oregon. Central Oregon Drug Enforcement Team detectives had identified the 35-year-old man as a cocaine trafficker in the The post C.O. drug agents arrest alleged Bend cocaine trafficker in La Pine Hwy. 97 traffic stop appeared first on KTVZ.
LA PINE, OR
centraloregondaily.com

Bend man arrested, suspected of cocaine trafficking

A Bend man arrested Sunday morning, accused of trafficking cocaine into Central Oregon. The Central Oregon Drug Enforcement (CODE) Team said Benny Garcia, 35, was arrested following a traffic stop in La Pine around 12:21 a.m. Sunday. CODE said Garcia imported cocaine from the southern California area into central Oregon,...
BEND, OR
centraloregondaily.com

▶️ Police: Bend man who fired shot into ground during argument arrested

A Bend man was arrested Sunday after witnesses reportedly said he fired a shot into the ground during an argument with another person. Bend Police say it happened around 4:13 p.m. at Clausen Drive and Grandview Drive near Highway 97 just north of Bend. According to the victim and witnesses,...
BEND, OR
centraloregondaily.com

▶️ Bend trailer theft caught on Ring video camera

Footage from a neighbor’s Ring camera in Bend caught a vehicle pulling up to a trailer that was reported stolen on Friday. The incident occurred on a dirt road that runs along the Pilot Butte Cemetery. Video footage shows what Bend Police say is believed to be a 2007...
BEND, OR
lebanonlocalnews.com

Crash on Hwy 20 leads to one fatality

The Oregon State Police announced a two-vehicle crash on Highway 20 near milepost 16 (near Sodaville Road) resulted in one fatality on Monday, Nov. 14. OSP Troopers and emergency personnel responded to the crash at approximately 6:36 p.m., and a preliminary investigation revealed a westbound silver Toyota Yaris, operated by Kevin Gonzales, 30, of Redmond, crossed over into oncoming traffic and collided with a red freightliner, operated by Kyle Kemper, 40, of Lebanon.
LEBANON, OR
centraloregondaily.com

▶️ Bend Endurance Academy coach charged with child molestation

A coach at the Bend Endurance Academy has been charged in Washington state with third degree child molestation following a trip there last summer. A police report from the Chelan County Sheriff’s Office says Brady Wayne Kendrick, 37, was arrested after a teenage girl from Bend came forward after a trip to Leavenworth, Wash in June. The girl claimed that Kendrick touched her upper thigh and her breast.
BEND, OR
oregontoday.net

Hwy. 26 Fatal, Jefferson Co., Nov. 15

On November 12, at approximately 7:23PM, the Oregon State Police responded to a vehicle vs pedestrian crash on Hwy 26, near NE Poplar St, in Madras. The preliminary investigation indicated a maroon Chevrolet Impala, operated by Stuart Smith (22) of Warm Springs, was northbound on Highway 26 when it struck a pedestrian, Albert Lloyd French III (70) of Madras, in the northbound “B” lane near the intersection with NE Poplar St. The pedestrian was pronounced deceased on scene. The occupants of the Impala were not injured. The cause of the crash is being investigated. Hwy 26 was closed for approximately 4 hours due to the investigation. OSP was assisted by the Madras Police Department and ODOT.
MADRAS, OR
oregontoday.net

Wanted Subject Located, Lane Co., Nov. 11

On 11-8-22 at approximately 1:30pm, a Lane County Sheriff’s deputy attempted to contact 31-year-old Jonathan James Gilvin, a wanted subject, on Sears Rd. near Molitor Hill Rd. When contacted by the deputy, Gilvin fled on foot through blackberry bushes and jumped into the dangerously cold Row River. Gilvin swam across the river and climbed up onto the bank before disappearing into some bushes adjacent to the Cottage Grove Airport. Additional deputies responded to the area and began searching for Gilvin. Deputy Chris Gardner along with his K-9 partner, Ripp, assisted in the search. Ripp quickly caught on to Gilvin’s scent and tracked him to an area overgrown with blackberry bushes. Gilvin was taken into custody and found to be in the early stages of hypothermia. He was treated at a local hospital before being lodged at the Lane County Jail. Ripp was commended for his phenomenal police work and will be properly compensated in the form of extra milk bones and belly scratches.
LANE COUNTY, OR
centraloregondaily.com

▶️ Madras man struck and killed on Highway 26

A 70-year-old Madras man was struck and killed by a vehicle on Saturday evening. Oregon State Police say that at approximately 7:23 pm, troopers responded to a call regarding a pedestrian crash on Highway 26 in Madras. According to a preliminary investigation, a maroon Chevrolet Impala driven by a Warm...
MADRAS, OR
centraloregondaily.com

▶️ Central Oregon sheriff says he won’t enforce Measure 114

Measure 114, Oregon’s gun control measure that appears headed toward passage, has Central Oregon’s sheriff’s departments are voicing their concerns. At least one sheriff is saying he won’t enforce it. Among other things, Measure 114 would limit magazine capacity to 10 rounds and would require strict...
JEFFERSON COUNTY, OR
The Madras Pioneer

Sheriff responds to passage of gun control measure

Jefferson County Sheriff calls Measures 114 unconstitutional, refuses to enforce it Jason Pollock, Jefferson County Sheriff, released a statement Nov. 13 about the passage of Measure 114. The measure mandates permits and applications for gun owners and prohibits magazines that hold more than 10 rounds. Pollock has stated he does not agree with the measure. "Measure 114 does not address the issues we face; it puts a blanket over everyone." As sheriff, he has decided his office will not enforce Measure 114. "The Jefferson County Sheriff's Office will not enforce Measure 114," states the letter. "I do...
JEFFERSON COUNTY, OR

Comments / 0

Community Policy