C.O. drug agents arrest alleged Bend cocaine trafficker in La Pine Hwy. 97 traffic stop
La PINE, Ore. (KTVZ) – Central Oregon drug agents pulled over and arrested a Bend man on Highway 97 in La Pine early Monday morning, accused of importing cocaine from Southern California and distributing it in Central Oregon. Central Oregon Drug Enforcement Team detectives had identified the 35-year-old man as a cocaine trafficker in the The post C.O. drug agents arrest alleged Bend cocaine trafficker in La Pine Hwy. 97 traffic stop appeared first on KTVZ.
centraloregondaily.com
Bend man arrested, suspected of cocaine trafficking
A Bend man arrested Sunday morning, accused of trafficking cocaine into Central Oregon. The Central Oregon Drug Enforcement (CODE) Team said Benny Garcia, 35, was arrested following a traffic stop in La Pine around 12:21 a.m. Sunday. CODE said Garcia imported cocaine from the southern California area into central Oregon,...
centraloregondaily.com
▶️ FBI: Suspicious death at Warm Springs Reservation under investigation
WARM SPRINGS, OR – The FBI in cooperation with Warm Springs Tribal police are investigating what they call the suspicious death of a man on the Warm Springs Reservation. The FBI says Warm Springs Tribal Police received a call Monday night saying that a man had died in a home on Dry Creek Trail Road.
centraloregondaily.com
▶️ Police: Bend man who fired shot into ground during argument arrested
A Bend man was arrested Sunday after witnesses reportedly said he fired a shot into the ground during an argument with another person. Bend Police say it happened around 4:13 p.m. at Clausen Drive and Grandview Drive near Highway 97 just north of Bend. According to the victim and witnesses,...
Redmond man killed in collision with Lebanon fire truck on Highway 20 in Linn County
KTVZ
PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Oregon voters have narrowly passed measures that would strengthen gun laws and mandate health care as a human right, The Associated Press reported Monday night, six days after the polls closed. But Measure 114 is prompting a growing number of sheriffs to say they won't enforce it.
centraloregondaily.com
▶️ Bend trailer theft caught on Ring video camera
Footage from a neighbor’s Ring camera in Bend caught a vehicle pulling up to a trailer that was reported stolen on Friday. The incident occurred on a dirt road that runs along the Pilot Butte Cemetery. Video footage shows what Bend Police say is believed to be a 2007...
lebanonlocalnews.com
Crash on Hwy 20 leads to one fatality
The Oregon State Police announced a two-vehicle crash on Highway 20 near milepost 16 (near Sodaville Road) resulted in one fatality on Monday, Nov. 14. OSP Troopers and emergency personnel responded to the crash at approximately 6:36 p.m., and a preliminary investigation revealed a westbound silver Toyota Yaris, operated by Kevin Gonzales, 30, of Redmond, crossed over into oncoming traffic and collided with a red freightliner, operated by Kyle Kemper, 40, of Lebanon.
centraloregondaily.com
▶️ Bend Endurance Academy coach charged with child molestation
A coach at the Bend Endurance Academy has been charged in Washington state with third degree child molestation following a trip there last summer. A police report from the Chelan County Sheriff’s Office says Brady Wayne Kendrick, 37, was arrested after a teenage girl from Bend came forward after a trip to Leavenworth, Wash in June. The girl claimed that Kendrick touched her upper thigh and her breast.
oregontoday.net
Hwy. 26 Fatal, Jefferson Co., Nov. 15
On November 12, at approximately 7:23PM, the Oregon State Police responded to a vehicle vs pedestrian crash on Hwy 26, near NE Poplar St, in Madras. The preliminary investigation indicated a maroon Chevrolet Impala, operated by Stuart Smith (22) of Warm Springs, was northbound on Highway 26 when it struck a pedestrian, Albert Lloyd French III (70) of Madras, in the northbound “B” lane near the intersection with NE Poplar St. The pedestrian was pronounced deceased on scene. The occupants of the Impala were not injured. The cause of the crash is being investigated. Hwy 26 was closed for approximately 4 hours due to the investigation. OSP was assisted by the Madras Police Department and ODOT.
centraloregondaily.com
Measure 114, Oregon’s recently passed gun control measure, has Central Oregon’s Sheriff departments standing in opposition. Among other things, Measure 114 would limit magazine capacity to 10 rounds and would require strict permitting and background checks. Every sheriff’s department on the High Desert is showing its concerns over...
oregontoday.net
Wanted Subject Located, Lane Co., Nov. 11
On 11-8-22 at approximately 1:30pm, a Lane County Sheriff’s deputy attempted to contact 31-year-old Jonathan James Gilvin, a wanted subject, on Sears Rd. near Molitor Hill Rd. When contacted by the deputy, Gilvin fled on foot through blackberry bushes and jumped into the dangerously cold Row River. Gilvin swam across the river and climbed up onto the bank before disappearing into some bushes adjacent to the Cottage Grove Airport. Additional deputies responded to the area and began searching for Gilvin. Deputy Chris Gardner along with his K-9 partner, Ripp, assisted in the search. Ripp quickly caught on to Gilvin’s scent and tracked him to an area overgrown with blackberry bushes. Gilvin was taken into custody and found to be in the early stages of hypothermia. He was treated at a local hospital before being lodged at the Lane County Jail. Ripp was commended for his phenomenal police work and will be properly compensated in the form of extra milk bones and belly scratches.
centraloregondaily.com
police1.com
centraloregondaily.com
Sheriff responds to passage of gun control measure
Jefferson County Sheriff calls Measures 114 unconstitutional, refuses to enforce it Jason Pollock, Jefferson County Sheriff, released a statement Nov. 13 about the passage of Measure 114. The measure mandates permits and applications for gun owners and prohibits magazines that hold more than 10 rounds. Pollock has stated he does not agree with the measure. "Measure 114 does not address the issues we face; it puts a blanket over everyone." As sheriff, he has decided his office will not enforce Measure 114. "The Jefferson County Sheriff's Office will not enforce Measure 114," states the letter. "I do...
kptv.com
centraloregondaily.com
▶️ Man killed in Texas air show accident born in Prineville, was Bend HS grad
One of six people killed in a weekend collision of vintage planes during an air show in Texas grew up in Bend. The fatal collision happened on Saturday during the Wings Over Dallas WWII Air Show. Among the deceased is Leonard Root who earned his pilot’s license in Bend and...
