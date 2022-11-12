Read full article on original website
Varnado defeated by Welsh
Varnado was defeated by Welsh, 44-8, in the bi-district round of the Division IV state playoffs on the road on Friday. “We got beat by a good disciplined football team,” Varnado coach Adam Brumfield said. “They have a great program with a ton of players. I’m glad our kids got to experience being back in the playoffs hopefully we can build on that going forward into next year.”
Franklinton comes up short to Cecilia in the playoffs
Franklinton was defeated by Cecilia, 28-21, in the bi-district round of the Division II state playoffs on the road Friday. No. 20 Franklinton posted a 5-6 record this season. Cecilia, who is the 13th-seeded team, is 8-3. Cecilia will play against fourth-seeded North DeSoto, who is 9-1, in the regional...
Bogalusa facing Berwick on Friday
Bogalusa is back in action for the first time since Oct. 27 when they host Berwick in the regional round of the Division III state playoffs. “This is a new season, so everybody is starting fresh every week,” Bogalusa coach Cyril Crutchfield said. “Everybody is 0-0. We have to be fundamentally and do what we need to do to get the win.”
Jeff Davis superintendent anticipates criminal charges after football game altercation
A postgame skirmish following the Jennings-Plaquemine football game Friday night is being investigated by both the Iberville Parish Sheriff’s Office and Louisiana High School Sport Association, according to Jefferson Davis Parish Superintendent of Schools John Hall. Hall released the following statement Monday:. “We are working with the Iberville Sheriff’s...
Hess
Shirley Ann Hess, a resident of Bogalusa, La., passed away on Sunday, Oct. 30, 2022, at the age of 65. She is survived by her partner of twenty-two years, Michael “Mike” Sigrist; two daughters, Regina Faye Martin and Rebecca Ann Martin; ten grandchildren, Brittany Creppel, Kaleb Bruce, Brendon Gautreaux, Bregan Dewey, Brook Dewey, Hailey Cheramie, Braden Billiot, Brailey Lasseigne, Braxton Lasseigne and Adalyn Broussard; five great grandchildren, Kylie Thorp, Kole Thorp, Nathan Blackwell, Kaleia Bruce and Malayia Cheramie; eight siblings, Cecile Hess, Huey Paul Hess, Theresa Pierce, Joyce DeMolle, Terry Landry, Malinda Barrios, Letti Ann Martinovich and Leslie Fontaine.
Deputies investigate fight following Plaquemine vs. Jennings football game
IBERVILLE PARISH, La. (WAFB) - Deputies with the Iberville Parish Sheriff’s Office are investigating a fight that broke out between high school football players on Friday, Nov. 11. According to deputies, the fight began as the players were shaking hands following the Plaquemine vs. Jennings football game. As of...
Community Calendar
If you have any information for the Community Calendar, please email it to chris.kinkaid@bogalusadailynews.com. Washington Parish Library celebrates Native American Heritage Month with programs!. November is Native American Heritage Month! It’s a time to celebrate the rich and diverse cultures, traditions, and histories of Native people. It’s also a time...
Flea Fest returns to Lake Charles
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Just in time for Christmas shopping, Flea Fest makes it’s return to Lake Charles this weekend!. The Flea Market Festival is happening over at the Burton Complex, located on the South side adjacent to Burton Coliseum. It’s a great place to find a bargain...
SWLA Arrest Report - Nov. 12, 2022
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Calcasieu Correctional Center booking report for Nov. 12, 2022. Edward Paul Trahan, 59, Lake Charles: First offense battery of a dating partner. Tarell Lemar Armstrong, 30, Lake Charles: Resisting an officer; possession of a firearm by a convicted felon. Destany Paige Richard, 23, Baton Rouge:...
Louisiana Driver Killed, Three Injured in Head-On Crash on LA 67
Louisiana Driver Killed, Three Injured in Head-On Crash on LA 67. East Feliciana Parish, Louisiana – According to Louisiana State Police, Troopers with LSP Troop A began investigating a two-vehicle fatal incident on LA 67 south of LA 412 in East Feliciana Parish on November 11, 2022, soon after 7:00 p.m. Jason Herrin, 39, of Slaughter, Louisiana, died and three others were injured as a result of the crash.
14-Year-Old Seriously Injured In A Pedestrian Crash In Lake Charles (Lake Charles, LA)
According to the Louisiana State Police, a motor vehicle crash was reported in Lake Charles. Officials confirmed that a 14-year-old was seriously injured due to the pedestrian accident.
Local men among new State Troopers
Louisiana State Police Troop C is getting 3 new State Troopers, including 2 who are from our area. Austin Travis and Henry Perez are now State Troopers assigned to Louisiana State Police Troop C – each formerly employees of the Lafourche Parish Sheriff's Office. Aric James Mackay, of Livingston Parish is also going to be a State Trooper in Troop C.
$1 million Powerball ticket sold in Louisiana
HAMMOND - While the $2 billion jackpot evaded Louisianans, one Powerball player in Tangipahoa Parish is taking home a million dollars after Tuesday morning's delayed drawing. The Louisiana Lottery announced that several tickets in the southern part of the state won sizeable prizes, including a $1 million winner sold in Hammond. That ticket was sold at a truck stop on Airport Road South.
LCPD investigating homicide on 7th Street
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - The Lake Charles Police Department is investigating a homicide that occurred in the morning hours of November 12. Lake Charles police responded to an emergency assist call around 7:20 Saturday morning at the 2900 block of 7th street. Police say upon arrival and initial investigation...
Church News
If you have any information for the Church Notes, please email it to chris.kinkaid@bogalusadailynews.com. ESM United Methodist Church invites everyone to join us for the following activities. Sunday activities: Sunday school for all ages begins at 9 a.m., followed by the worship service at 10 a.m. The youth will meet at 5:30 p.m. Wednesday activities include a prayer meeting at 5 p.m. and Bible study at 5:30 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 20, will be a busy day for the church, with the following activities planned: UMM breakfast at 8 a.m. in the Family Life Center; Stewardship Sunday will be recognized at the 10 a.m. service; a covered-dish meal will be held in the Family Life Center after the Sunday service; and decorating the sanctuary for Advent will start at 5 p.m. The first Sunday of Advent is Sunday, Nov. 27. Join ESM for a combined Sunday school class at 9 a.m. in the fellowship hall. The December UMW meeting will be a trip to “The Tea Room” on Friday, Dec. 9. Please contact the church office if you are interested in attending.
Louisiana Resident Cited After Being Caught Allegedly Harvesting an Alligator During Closed Season
Louisiana Resident Cited After Being Caught Allegedly Harvesting an Alligator During Closed Season. Louisiana – The Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries reported on November 14, 2022, that enforcement agents cited a Metairie resident for alleged alligator hunting offenses on November 7 in St. Charles Parish. Following an illegal...
57-Year-Old Janie Blouin Died In A Fatal Two-Vehicle Crash On LA Hwy 22 (Tangipahoa Parish, LA)
Louisiana State Police Troop L responded to a fatal two-vehicle crash on LA Hwy 22 in Tangipahoa Parish around 6:30 p.m. The victim was identified as Janie Blouin, 57, of Norco.
Prolonged cool down with heavy rain threat Monday
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Temperatures will remain below normal for a change. In fact, we stay below normal for morning lows and afternoon highs for at least the next 10 days. Make sure to keep light jackets and heavier coats nearby. Sunday will be a nice but cool day. The morning start will get awfully close to freezing here in metro BR. Areas to the north and east could potentially see a light freeze. A Freeze Warning is in place for Wilkinson and Amite Counties in SW MS.
Cook announces run for parish president
I, Sarah Cook, a lifelong resident of Washington Parish, officially announce my candidacy for Parish President in the October 2023 election. I have a sincere and dedicated commitment to the betterment of my home parish. I enjoy the sense of community, as well as respect the beauty and rural setting which Washington Parish offers. It is my personal goal to work toward giving back to my parish in the most effective way possible. I am confident I have the necessary qualifications to successfully serve as your elected 2023 Washington Parish President.
Remember the fun of drive-in movies? One’s about to open again in South Mississippi
Those who remember going to one of the many drive-in movies in South Mississippi are about to get a piece of their childhood back. John Watzke is still kicking around names for his drive-in theater as his crews work to clear the lot along U.S. 90 in Hancock County. It’s next to Shady Acres RV Park and about 1,000 feet west of the big Silver Slipper sign, on the north side of the highway.
