Kansas men’s basketball continues to win games played on the big stage. The No 6-ranked Jayhawks (3-0), who rolled to six victories in the 2022 NCAA Tournament — including one against North Carolina in the national championship game — downed No. 7 Duke, 69-64, in Tuesday night’s Champions Classic contested at Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis.

LAWRENCE, KS ・ 5 HOURS AGO