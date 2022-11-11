Georgia football drops hype trailer ahead of Mississippi State game

Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports

Physicality is what sets Georgia apart from other college football teams. Few if any teams win the battle in the trenches and tackle as well as Georgia football.

The No. 1 Georgia Bulldogs are playing a true road game for just the third time of the 2022 college football season. Georgia will face Mississippi State in a battle of the Bulldogs.

Mississippi State (6-3, 3-3) is coming off an overtime win over Auburn. Georgia (9-0, 6-0) beat a highly ranked Tennessee team at home last week. Will Georgia have a letdown following its big win over Tennessee?

Kirby Smart and Georgia face a challenge from Mississippi State’s air raid offense. Mississippi State throws the football more than any other team in the country. Mississippi State quarterback Will Rogers leads the SEC in passing. This game has the feeling of a trap game for Georgia.

Former Georgia tight end Benjamin Watson, who is a SEC Network analyst, narrates a hype video to get Georgia football fans fired up for the Mississippi State game.

Georgia has dominated Mississippi State recently. Can Georgia prove it has the superior Bulldog against Mississippi State? We’ll find out Saturday in Starkville, Mississippi.