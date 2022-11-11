ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Athens, GA

Georgia football drops hype trailer ahead of Mississippi State game

By James Morgan
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3P1I3Q_0j89nSWi00
Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports

Physicality is what sets Georgia apart from other college football teams. Few if any teams win the battle in the trenches and tackle as well as Georgia football.

The No. 1 Georgia Bulldogs are playing a true road game for just the third time of the 2022 college football season. Georgia will face Mississippi State in a battle of the Bulldogs.

Mississippi State (6-3, 3-3) is coming off an overtime win over Auburn. Georgia (9-0, 6-0) beat a highly ranked Tennessee team at home last week. Will Georgia have a letdown following its big win over Tennessee?

Kirby Smart and Georgia face a challenge from Mississippi State’s air raid offense. Mississippi State throws the football more than any other team in the country. Mississippi State quarterback Will Rogers leads the SEC in passing. This game has the feeling of a trap game for Georgia.

Former Georgia tight end Benjamin Watson, who is a SEC Network analyst, narrates a hype video to get Georgia football fans fired up for the Mississippi State game.

Georgia has dominated Mississippi State recently. Can Georgia prove it has the superior Bulldog against Mississippi State? We’ll find out Saturday in Starkville, Mississippi.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
saturdaydownsouth.com

What Kirby Smart said after Georgia beat Mississippi State, clinched SEC East

Kirby Smart led Georgia to defeat Mississippi State 45-19 Saturday night. The win gave the Bulldogs the SEC East title, too, as UGA will face LSU in Atlanta for the SEC Championship Game. Smart’s Bulldogs were led by quarterback Stetson Bennett’s impressive performance. Bennett totaled over 300 yards and 4...
ATHENS, GA
WJCL

Former UGA baseball coach Steve Webber dies

ATLANTA — Steve Webber, the winningest baseball coach in Georgia history, who led the Bulldogs to the 1990 national championship, died late Saturday afternoon at his home in Atlanta after a lengthy illness. He was 74. Webber tallied 500 victories between 1981 and 1996 as his teams averaged 32...
ATHENS, GA
accesswdun.com

Football playoffs: Monroe Area upsets No. 1 seed Dawson, 35-14

DAWSONVILLE, Ga. — Monroe Area proved it was worthy of a top seed in the Class 3A playoffs. The Purple Hurricanes (6-5, Region 8-3A No. 4) racked up more than 400 yards of total offense en route to a 35-14 win over No. 1 seeded Dawson County in the first round of the Class 3A playoffs on Saturday at Tiger Stadium.
MONROE, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Cedar Shoals vs Cedartown

The Cedartown Bulldogs hosted the Cedar Shoals Jaguars in this Class AAAA matchup. The winner of this game gets to play the winner of the Pace Academy-Stephenson game.
CEDARTOWN, GA
flagpole.com

The B-52s Atlanta and Athens Shows are Postponed

Due to illness, The B-52s are postponing the remaining dates for the Final Tour Ever of Planet Earth. This weekend’s shows in Atlanta have been rescheduled for Jan. 6–8, and Tuesday’s show in Athens has been rescheduled for Jan. 10. Like what you just read? Support Flagpole...
ATHENS, GA
Michelle Hall

BBQ competition drawing national teams to Cumming Fairgrounds

The Atlanta BBQ Store Classic takes place at the Cumming Fairgrounds Nov. 18-19(Photo/The Atlanta BBQ Store Facebook page) (Forsyth County, GA) Next weekend, the smell of some of the best BBQ in the country will be wafting from the Cumming Fairgrounds, as more than 90 pro teams and two dozen amateurs compete at the in the first ever Atlanta BBQ Store Classic.
CUMMING, GA
accesswdun.com

Baldwin wreck hurts 4 Sunday, shuts down Ga. 365 northbound

A Louisiana woman has been charged after a wreck that injured four people just before 5 p.m. Sunday on Ga. 365 at Ga. 384 in Baldwin. Kristina Brubaker, 45, of Gretna, La., was charged with failure to yield while turning left after her 2013 Toyota Corolla attempted to turn left onto Ga. 384 (Duncan Bridge Road) from Ga. 365 southbound, the Georgia State Patrol said.
BALDWIN, GA
Monroe Local News

Collins wins Georgia’s 10th Congressional race

Jackson trucking company executive Mike Collins will be the new United States Congressman for Walton County and the 10th District. Collins was declared the winner in the race before 9 p.m. Tuesday. His victory was not a surprise as the makeup of the 10th District leans heavily Republican. In 2014,...
WALTON COUNTY, GA
WGAU

Clarke, Oconee counties make dubious deer list

Drivers will need to play close attention to the roads over the next 7 days across much of Metro Atlanta because this is peak deer activity season, according to the Georgia Department of Natural Resources Wildlife Resources Division. Deer mating season occurs between October and late December. Male deer go...
OCONEE COUNTY, GA
accesswdun.com

NGPG opens new Concierge Medicine practice in Gainesville

Northeast Georgia Physicians Group has launched a new Concierge Medicine practice in Gainesville, giving patients the ability to access care 24/7. A press release from NGPG said the new practice will offer faster service for patients, access to your doctor’s cell phone number and 24/7 access to a doctor. Providers will be able to spend more time with their patients due to the smaller patient pool.
GAINESVILLE, GA
FOX Carolina

Toccoa community remembers deadly dam break

TOCCOA, G.A. (FOX Carolina) - Forty-five years ago, disaster struck a small college campus in Northeast Georgia. Dozens of lives were lost. The small community has not forgotten, but the stories of the catastrophic event aren’t widely known. “It had rained almost all day,” Sam Thompson said, “I jokingly...
TOCCOA, GA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

171K+
Followers
228K+
Post
69M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy