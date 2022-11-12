A bowl berth seemed like a longshot for Michigan State a few weeks ago. It’s now well within reach. A victory against Indiana in their home finale on Saturday will give the Spartans (5-5, 3-4 Big Ten) enough victories to participate in the postseason. If they lose, they’ll have one more shot when they journey to Penn State the following weekend.

EAST LANSING, MI ・ 18 HOURS AGO