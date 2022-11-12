ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ypsilanti, MI

mypanhandle.com

Hall, Michigan State beat No. 4 Kentucky 86-77 in 2OT

INDIANAPOLIS (AP)Malik Hall forced two extra periods with dunks off inbounds plays, and Michigan State outlasted No. 4 Kentucky 86-77 in double overtime on Tuesday night after Oscar Tshiebwe concluded his strong season debut by fouling out. Tshiebwe, last season’s consensus national player of the year, had 22 points and...
EAST LANSING, MI
mypanhandle.com

Pitt hopes to have John Hugley IV back to face No. 20 Michigan

It might be only two games into the season, but Michigan coach Juwan Howard has already learned a lot about his team. Most of those lessons came Friday in a hard-fought win over neighboring school Eastern Michigan in a game that was played in front of a raucous atmosphere at Detroit’s Little Caesars Arena.
ANN ARBOR, MI
mypanhandle.com

Bradley wins 89-61 against Eastern Michigan

PEORIA, Ill. (AP)Malevy Leons scored 16 points as Bradley beat Eastern Michigan 89-61 on Tuesday night. Leons had six rebounds for the Braves (2-1). Ja’Shon Henry scored 15 points while going 5 of 7 and 5 of 6 from the free throw line, and added five rebounds. Ville Tahvanainen shot 4 for 6, including 3 for 5 from beyond the arc to finish with 11 points.
PEORIA, IL
mypanhandle.com

Michigan State in position to bowl over Indiana

A bowl berth seemed like a longshot for Michigan State a few weeks ago. It’s now well within reach. A victory against Indiana in their home finale on Saturday will give the Spartans (5-5, 3-4 Big Ten) enough victories to participate in the postseason. If they lose, they’ll have one more shot when they journey to Penn State the following weekend.
EAST LANSING, MI
mypanhandle.com

McDonald rallies Bowling Green to 42-35 victory over Toledo

TOLEDO, Ohio (AP)Matt McDonald passed for a career-high 392 yards and four touchdowns – including a 42-yarder to Ta’ron Keith with nine seconds left in the game – and Bowling Green rallied last in a wild finish to beat Toledo 42-35 on Tuesday night. McDonald drove Bowling...
TOLEDO, OH

