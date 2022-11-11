Read full article on original website
NASDAQ
The Best Warren Buffett Stocks to Buy With $300 Right Now
Considering how the market is doing these days, it's not very hard to find stocks with a price tag of less than $300. Some of these are excellent buying opportunities, and others are value traps. Growth stocks needed some taming, and lowered stock prices indicate that investors are done with outrageous premiums.
1 Super Stock to Buy Hand Over Fist, According to 91% of These Wall Street Analysts
Bill.com just delivered yet another strong quarterly result.
NASDAQ
2 Stocks I'd Buy Right Now Without Hesitation
Did the big disappointment Meta Platforms delivered from its latest quarter leave you feeling nervous about investing in tech stocks? If so, you're not alone. The tech-stock-heavy Nasdaq 100 index has lost more than one-fifth of its value since August. At times like these, it's nice to own stocks tied...
This Beaten-Down Buffett Stock Is a Buying Opportunity
It strikes the balance between growth and profitability.
NASDAQ
A Bull Market Is Coming: 2 Perfect Growth Stocks to Buy Now and Hold Forever
The past year has been miserable for many investors. Economic uncertainty has driven the S&P 500 into a bear market, and many growth stocks have lost more than half of their value. For instance, Airbnb (NASDAQ: ABNB) and Zscaler (NASDAQ: ZS) have seen their share prices plunge 56% and 67%, respectively, leaving both stocks near a 52-week low.
3 Stocks to Buy Now for the Next Bull Market
The Fed’s recent approval to increase the interest rate by 75 basis points has once again raised recession fears. However, given the possibility of a lower pace of rate hike...
This Dividend Aristocrat With A 7% Yield Is A Real Buy Low Opportunity
VF Corporation (VFC) is down 60% year-to-date thanks to a confluence of factors - global growth challenges, a tough retail environment and consumer discretionary stocks, in general, being out of favor. That's created a potential bargain, however, for dividend income investors. The yield is all the way up to 7%...
3 Stocks That May Be Kicked Out of the Dow Jones Industrial Average (and the 3 Stocks That Could Replace Them)
There have been more than 50 changes to the Dow since 1896. Removing these three established companies could be next on the docket.
Has This High-Yield Utility Become a Dividend Risk?
Dominion Energy just announced a strategic review. What does that mean for dividend investors in this largely regulated utility?
Motley Fool
3 Growth Stocks to Buy In the Worst Nasdaq Bear Market In 10 Years
Datadog just raised its 2022 revenue guidance for the third quarter in a row. In many respects, Pinterest is bucking the slowdown that other social media companies are experiencing. Arista Networks just delivered a jaw-dropping quarterly result, yet it has only captured a fraction of its $35 billion opportunity. You’re...
NASDAQ
3 Solid Dividend Stocks to Buy This Month and Hold Forever
Dividend stocks have historically been powerful investments. Since 1973, dividend stocks outperformed the S&P 500 (9.6% average annual total return versus 8.2%), according to a study from Ned Davis Research and Hartford Funds. Among that dividend group, dividend growers performed even better and delivered a 10.7% average annual total return.
NASDAQ
Got $5,000? Here Are 3 No-Brainer Dividend Stocks to Buy Right Now
This year's tremendous market volatility led some investors to give up on stocks altogether. But savvy investors know that good times also come with bad, and down markets actually hold some of the best stock-buying opportunities. Many real estate dividend stocks are still battling rising interest rates and high inflation,...
Here Are All 23 Stocks I've Bought During the 2022 Bear Market
A historically bad year for Wall Street is a gift for long-term investors with cash at the ready.
NASDAQ
Constellation Brands (STZ) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know
Constellation Brands (STZ) closed the most recent trading day at $247, moving +1.22% from the previous trading session. This change outpaced the S&P 500's 0.92% gain on the day. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 0.1%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 1.06%. Prior to today's trading, shares of the wine,...
NASDAQ
Bed Bath & Beyond (BBBY) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know
Bed Bath & Beyond (BBBY) closed at $3.95 in the latest trading session, marking a +1.8% move from the prior day. This move outpaced the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.92%. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 0.1%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 1.01%. Coming into today, shares of the home goods...
If You Invested $10,000 in Medical Properties 10 Years Ago, This Is How Much You Would Have Today
Has this dividend stock been a good place to invest your money in?
NASDAQ
What's in Store for Nu Holdings' (NU) Stock in Q3 Earnings?
Nu Holdings Ltd. NU is scheduled to release third-quarter 2022 results on Nov 14, after market close. Let’s check out the expectations in detail. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenues is pegged at $1.2 billion, indicating growth of 3.4% from the previous quarter’s reading. The top line is likely to have benefited from higher purchase volumes, product upsell as well as cross sell, customer additions and an average revenue per active customer (ARPAC) expansion.
NASDAQ
Ulta Beauty (ULTA) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know
In the latest trading session, Ulta Beauty (ULTA) closed at $430.27, marking a +1.58% move from the previous day. This change outpaced the S&P 500's 0.92% gain on the day. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 0.1%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 0.98%. Coming into today, shares of the beauty products retailer...
NASDAQ
3 High-Yield Sin Stocks to Buy
Environmental, social, governance (ESG) investing has been a major theme in recent years, as some investors seek exposure to stocks that are actively working on their environmental and social footprint. But it can make sense to look in the opposite direction, too. So-called sin stocks have often provided attractive returns. Sin stocks are a group of companies that produce and sell products that are deemed unhealthy, such as cigarettes and other tobacco products, alcohol and so on.
NASDAQ
Buying Dollar General Stock Could Be a Genius Move
With its stock up 5% year to date, Dollar General (NYSE: DG) has ducked the worst effects of the bear market that has sent the S&P 500. down 21% in 2022. The company's focus on low-priced staples give it an edge in this challenging macroeconomic environment. And recent legal challenges look unlikely to derail its trajectory. Let's dive in.
