MALIBU, Calif. (AP)Jevon Porter scored 23 points as Pepperdine beat Vanguard 94-80 on Tuesday. Porter also contributed eight rebounds for the Waves (3-1). Maxwell Lewis scored 21 points while shooting 7 for 7 (3 for 3 from 3-point range) and 4 of 5 from the free-throw line, and added nine rebounds and five assists. Mike Mitchell Jr. shot 5 for 14, including 4 for 10 from beyond the arc to finish with 14 points.

MALIBU, CA ・ 5 HOURS AGO