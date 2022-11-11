Read full article on original website
abc12.com
Police chase in Grand Blanc Township leads Oakland University to shelter-in-place
GENESEE COUNTY, Mich. (WJRT) - Oakland University in Metro Detroit said a police chase that started in Mid-Michigan led to a shelter-in-place order at the school. The university first put out a bulletin a little before 5:30 a.m. Monday, reporting two armed men had been spotted on the East Campus.
ClickOnDetroit.com
Oakland University urging everyone to stay inside while officers search for suspected armed car thieves
ROCHESTER, Mich. – Oakland University Police issued an alert early Monday morning urging everyone on campus to stay indoors. Officers are looking for suspected armed car thieves on campus, according to police. Update: People asked to remain indoors as police search for 2 armed suspects on Oakland University campus.
nbc25news.com
Nearby business reacts to fatal shooting in Burton
FLINT, Mich. — A nearby business reacts to the fatal shooting that happened across the street from it Saturday night. On November 12th, Burton police responded to a fatal shooting at Starlite Coney Island & Diner, leaving one dead. For reference: Police: man shot and killed in Burton restaurant...
nbc25news.com
Chase involving stolen cars and gunshots goes through Genesee and Oakland counties
OAKLAND COUNTY, Mich. - UPDATE: Police say the shelter in place order has been released at Oakland University. The hunt for the suspects continues. The Oakland County Sheriff' Office says that a chase from Genesee County involving three stolen cars has lead to a crash in Oakland County. Police say...
Shelter in place lifted at Oakland University, officials say
The Oakland County Sheriff's Office says the shelter in place at Oakland University has been lifted.
WNEM
Defendants found guilty in Flint Family Dollar homicide case
FLINT, Mich. (WNEM) - Three defendants have been found guilty for their roles in the murder of a security guard at a Family Dollar in Flint in 2020. Calvin Munerlyn was shot following a fight he got into with Sharmel Teague, one of the defendants, because he asked her daughter to leave the store for not wearing a mask which was required by a state mandate, police said.
WNEM
Jury convicts Flint man of animal abuse
FLINT, Mich. (WNEM) - Anthony Dewayne Polite, 55, has been found guilty of starving a dog to death, as well as torture and cruelty toward other dogs in his care. He was convicted of one count of cruelty to animals involving 4-10 animals, which is a two-year felony, and two counts of killing/torturing an animal, which is a four-year felony.
ClickOnDetroit.com
How a deadly crash on I-75 at Joslyn Road is linked to search for suspects at Oakland University
AUBURN HILLS, Mich. – A deadly crash on southbound I-75 at Joslyn Road in Auburn Hills is believed to have involved a vehicle that was stolen early Monday morning. Vehicles were stolen from an auto dealership in Grand Blanc Township. Police said shots were fired during the robbery. Update:...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Police investigate fatal crash on I-94 in Washtenaw County
WASHTENAW COUNTY, Mich. – Police are investigating a hit-and-run that killed a motorist on Wednesday on I-94 west of Ann Arbor. Michigan State Police in Brighton were called at 6:45 p.m. on Nov. 9 to the deadly incident on the westbound side of I-94 just east of Zeeb Road in Scio Township.
abc12.com
Neighbors trying to pick up pieces following deadly fire
FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - One week after a fire tore through a Flint apartment building, killing two young boys and destroying connecting units, families are trying to pick up the pieces and move forward. Alexis Jones was asleep when she was alerted to the fast moving fire at Midway Square...
fox2detroit.com
Police: Man shot multiple times by known suspects at Allen Park Motor Lodge
ALLEN PARK, Mich. (FOX 2) - The Allen Park Police Department is investigating a shooting that occurred at the Allen Park Motor Lodge Saturday evening. On Saturday around 11:06 p.m, police were dispatched to the Allen Park Motor Lodge (14887 Southfield Rd, Allen Park) for shots fired, police said. When officers arrived, they found one adult man with multiple gunshot wounds in the parking lot.
fox2detroit.com
Police investigating ethnic intimidation, assault against University of Michigan student
ANN ARBOR, Mich. (FOX 2) - The University of Michigan Police Department is investigating ethnic intimidation and assault against a student. The incident happened around 2:20 p.m. on November 12, on North Campus near Baits Field. Police say a U-M student was walking on the path between Baits Housing and...
Woman to stand trial in deaths of 2 Michigan bicyclists
A woman has been ordered to stand trial on second-degree murder and other charges after five bicyclists were struck by her vehicle
Dad of Black Boys Left by White Firefighters Says Cops Took His Blood
The father of two Black boys who died after being missed by white firefighters in Flint, Michigan, this spring told The Daily Beast that he was held by police for several hours and had his blood drawn by cops while his sons fought for their lives.“I was going crazy not knowing if my kids were dead or alive,” DeAndre Mitchell, 44, said in an interview alongside the children’s mother, Crystal Cooper.The death of his two boys days later would spark national outrage—and allegations of a cover-up—after an internal investigation by Fire Chief Raymond Barton found that the white firefighters who...
wsgw.com
Trio Found Guilty in Family Dollar Murder
Three suspects in a 2020 murder case at a Flint Family Dollar have been found guilty. Calvin Munerlyn was a security guard at the store and got into an altercation with Sharmel Teague after asking her daughter to leave the store for not wearing a mask during the early months of the COVID-19 pandemic. He was shot and killed by Ramonyea Bishop following the fight.
Chief moves to fire Detroit cop who engaged in fatal chase, violated rules
Nearly three years after two Detroit Police officers engaged in an improper vehicle chase that claimed the life of a woman, Detroit’s police chief has moved to fire the officer behind the wheel.
Man sentenced in fatal hit-and-run of Michigan boy, 5, who was riding his bike
MT. CLEMENS, MI – A Michigan man was sentenced this week to 20 to 40 years in prison related to the fatal hit-and-run of 5-year-old Preston Singleton during June 2021 in Warren, authorities said. On Thursday, Nov. 10, Macomb County Circuit Court Judge Diane Druzinski sentenced Maurice Sumler, 22,...
abc12.com
Ex-Flint firefighter can't believe he missed room where children were found in Pulaski fire
FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - One of the two Flint firefighters disciplined after they didn't find two children in a house fire is speaking out for the first time, telling ABC12 he is not a liar. He was the first firefighter that arrived at the Pulaski Street home in Flint on...
WNEM
One dead, one injured in Burton shooting
BURTON, Mich. (WNEM) - One person was killed, and another person was injured in a shooting in Burton outside of the Starlite Coney Island restaurant. Burton police said the person who was injured was taken to the hospital and then into police custody. Stay with TV5 as we work to...
Detroit police: Woman fatally shot by officers after assaulting family members
(CBS DETROIT) - Police say a woman who was reportedly suffering from mental health and assaulted her son and mother on Detroit's west side was fatally shot by officers Thursday evening.In a press conference on Friday, Police Chief James White said there will be a full investigation, which will include reviewing videos, interviewing neighbors and looking for witnesses on the incident. White says the children inside the home are safe and with the woman's mother. Police did not release the woman's name. She was 27 years old.In the meantime, investigators say three officers who fired the shots were placed on administrative...
