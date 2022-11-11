ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Flint, MI

nbc25news.com

Nearby business reacts to fatal shooting in Burton

FLINT, Mich. — A nearby business reacts to the fatal shooting that happened across the street from it Saturday night. On November 12th, Burton police responded to a fatal shooting at Starlite Coney Island & Diner, leaving one dead. For reference: Police: man shot and killed in Burton restaurant...
BURTON, MI
WNEM

Defendants found guilty in Flint Family Dollar homicide case

FLINT, Mich. (WNEM) - Three defendants have been found guilty for their roles in the murder of a security guard at a Family Dollar in Flint in 2020. Calvin Munerlyn was shot following a fight he got into with Sharmel Teague, one of the defendants, because he asked her daughter to leave the store for not wearing a mask which was required by a state mandate, police said.
FLINT, MI
WNEM

Jury convicts Flint man of animal abuse

FLINT, Mich. (WNEM) - Anthony Dewayne Polite, 55, has been found guilty of starving a dog to death, as well as torture and cruelty toward other dogs in his care. He was convicted of one count of cruelty to animals involving 4-10 animals, which is a two-year felony, and two counts of killing/torturing an animal, which is a four-year felony.
FLINT, MI
ClickOnDetroit.com

Police investigate fatal crash on I-94 in Washtenaw County

WASHTENAW COUNTY, Mich. – Police are investigating a hit-and-run that killed a motorist on Wednesday on I-94 west of Ann Arbor. Michigan State Police in Brighton were called at 6:45 p.m. on Nov. 9 to the deadly incident on the westbound side of I-94 just east of Zeeb Road in Scio Township.
WASHTENAW COUNTY, MI
abc12.com

Neighbors trying to pick up pieces following deadly fire

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - One week after a fire tore through a Flint apartment building, killing two young boys and destroying connecting units, families are trying to pick up the pieces and move forward. Alexis Jones was asleep when she was alerted to the fast moving fire at Midway Square...
FLINT, MI
fox2detroit.com

Police: Man shot multiple times by known suspects at Allen Park Motor Lodge

ALLEN PARK, Mich. (FOX 2) - The Allen Park Police Department is investigating a shooting that occurred at the Allen Park Motor Lodge Saturday evening. On Saturday around 11:06 p.m, police were dispatched to the Allen Park Motor Lodge (14887 Southfield Rd, Allen Park) for shots fired, police said. When officers arrived, they found one adult man with multiple gunshot wounds in the parking lot.
ALLEN PARK, MI
TheDailyBeast

Dad of Black Boys Left by White Firefighters Says Cops Took His Blood

The father of two Black boys who died after being missed by white firefighters in Flint, Michigan, this spring told The Daily Beast that he was held by police for several hours and had his blood drawn by cops while his sons fought for their lives.“I was going crazy not knowing if my kids were dead or alive,” DeAndre Mitchell, 44, said in an interview alongside the children’s mother, Crystal Cooper.The death of his two boys days later would spark national outrage—and allegations of a cover-up—after an internal investigation by Fire Chief Raymond Barton found that the white firefighters who...
FLINT, MI
wsgw.com

Trio Found Guilty in Family Dollar Murder

Three suspects in a 2020 murder case at a Flint Family Dollar have been found guilty. Calvin Munerlyn was a security guard at the store and got into an altercation with Sharmel Teague after asking her daughter to leave the store for not wearing a mask during the early months of the COVID-19 pandemic. He was shot and killed by Ramonyea Bishop following the fight.
WNEM

One dead, one injured in Burton shooting

BURTON, Mich. (WNEM) - One person was killed, and another person was injured in a shooting in Burton outside of the Starlite Coney Island restaurant. Burton police said the person who was injured was taken to the hospital and then into police custody. Stay with TV5 as we work to...
BURTON, MI
CBS Detroit

Detroit police: Woman fatally shot by officers after assaulting family members

(CBS DETROIT) - Police say a woman who was reportedly suffering from mental health and assaulted her son and mother on Detroit's west side was fatally shot by officers Thursday evening.In a press conference on Friday, Police Chief James White said there will be a full investigation, which will include reviewing videos, interviewing neighbors and looking for witnesses on the incident. White says the children inside the home are safe and with the woman's mother. Police did not release the woman's name. She was 27 years old.In the meantime, investigators say three officers who fired the shots were placed on administrative...
DETROIT, MI

