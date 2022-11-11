The father of two Black boys who died after being missed by white firefighters in Flint, Michigan, this spring told The Daily Beast that he was held by police for several hours and had his blood drawn by cops while his sons fought for their lives.“I was going crazy not knowing if my kids were dead or alive,” DeAndre Mitchell, 44, said in an interview alongside the children’s mother, Crystal Cooper.The death of his two boys days later would spark national outrage—and allegations of a cover-up—after an internal investigation by Fire Chief Raymond Barton found that the white firefighters who...

FLINT, MI ・ 3 DAYS AGO