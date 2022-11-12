ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Paid Leave Oregon set to go into effect in January

PORTLAND, Ore. — Paid Leave Oregon goes into effect in 2023. That means contributions will be withheld from paychecks starting in January with those benefits available by September. Staff with the Oregon Employment Department said people who made at least a thousand dollars in the last year are eligible...
OREGON STATE
kptv.com

These are the states where Oregonians want to move to, according to Google searches

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - A recent study examined which US states Oregonians want to relocate to, by analyzing Google search data. They considered search terms like “houses in”, “Zillow”, “Apartments in”, “Living in”, “Move to”, “Live in” and “Relocate to” and looked at the combined searches for each state to find the most in-demand relocation area for each state.
OREGON STATE
KATU.com

Magic mushrooms banned in 25 Oregon counties, over 100 cities

With election results called for most of Oregon's races, it's become clear where the therapeutic use of psilocybin, commonly known as magic mushrooms, will be available. Measure 109, legalizing the use of psilocybin in controlled and therapeutic settings, was passed by Oregon voters in 2020. The measure allowed municipalities to opt out of legalizing by sending it to their voters again.
OREGON STATE
yachatsnews.com

Residents of 25 counties and 112 cities in Oregon vote to block or ban the start of psilocybin treatment centers

Thousands of voters across Oregon have decided to ban or block the rollout of psilocybin treatment centers. But two counties bucked that trend: In Deschutes and Jackson counties, voters rejected the proposed bans and chose to move ahead with Measure 109, which passed statewide in 2020 and legalized the limited use of psilocybin in state-regulated treatment facilities. The measure allowed local authorities to opt out of Measure 109 by forwarding to voters either two-year moratoriums or bans on psilocybin services.
OREGON STATE
opb.org

Oregon’s sole native crayfish faces new invasive threat

In May, the Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife received a tip that an unusual-looking crayfish was spotted in a creek around Lithia Park in Ashland. Biologists from the state agency laid out traps and confirmed the presence of Northern crayfish which are native to the Midwest. It marks the fourth invasive species of crayfish now found in Oregon waterways. Sampling conducted by ODFW scientists found that Northern crayfish had moved from the Ashland canal to Bear Creek near Medford, 15 miles away, and they could already now be in the Rogue River. Rick Boatner is the invasive species coordinator for the Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife. He shares with us how the aggressive crustaceans are proliferating in Southern Oregon and the threat they pose, not only to native Signal crayfish but also to endangered steelhead and salmon.
OREGON STATE
The Oregonian

Oregon couple gets help after wildfire destroys their home in ‘Fast: Home Rescue’ TV series

The Weather Channel has long been associated with forecasts and climate coverage, but a new series, “Fast: Home Rescue,” follows efforts to help people whose lives have been dramatically affected by natural disasters and extreme weather events. In an Oregon-focused example, an upcoming episode of the show will feature a Lane County family whose house was destroyed in the devastating Holiday Farm Fire, in September 2020.
OREGON STATE
KATU.com

Portland Bureau of Emergency Communications seeks 911 dispatchers

When it comes to responding to local emergencies, Multnomah County's 9-1-1 dispatch center needs your help. The center is very short-staffed, which is creating long hold times. They're looking for people who want to join their team. A lot of dispatchers are already working overtime, putting them in a tough...
MULTNOMAH COUNTY, OR
KGW

RSV, influenza circulating at high levels in Oregon

PORTLAND, Ore. — Gloria Sayler's eight-year-old daughter, Aburee, is battling an illness. "Very fatigued and tired," Sayler said. "Fever and congestion, horrid cough, it's really deep in the lungs." According to Sayler, the symptoms first appeared two weeks ago. Aburee's been in and out of doctor's offices and even...
OREGON STATE
philomathnews.com

Counties with the highest unemployment rate in Oregon

Unemployment rates, while significantly lower than the alarming pandemic peak of 14.7% experienced in April 2020, remain a subject of concern, notably as economic experts bandy around the idea of a potential recession by 2023. The last economic recession—the Great Recession of 2008-2010—sent rates up to 10% as of October 2009. It was not until the spring of 2019 that unemployment finally went down to the same level it sits at now.
OREGON STATE
The Times

Recovered body believed to be that of Tualatin man

The Marion County Sheriff's Office believes a body found Monday is that of Miles Stanton, 21, who disappeared Oct. 20.The Marion County Sheriff's Office believes a body recovered in Marion County Monday is that of a 21-year-old man who recently moved to Tualatin, KOIN 6 News is reporting. Miles Stanton, who moved to Tualatin in late September, has not been heard from since he last made a purchase at an Aurora 76 station on Thursday, Oct 20. "In an email on Monday morning, the Marion County Sheriff's Office said the investigation is active and no other information would...
TUALATIN, OR

