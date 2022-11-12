Read full article on original website
A 21-year-old moved to Oregon to live his dream and vanished just 18 days later. What happened to Miles Stanton?Fatim HemrajTualatin, OR
Tuesday in Portland: Jefferson HS student injured in drive-by shooting, hospitals report spike in children's RSV casesEmily ScarviePortland, OR
“That’s Why We Want These Guns Off The Streets"Still UnsolvedPortland, OR
How To Market Your Home In PortlandTammy EminethPortland, OR
USPS Letter to The CommunityLA HallScappoose, OR
KATU.com
'Here for Portland' will distribute 3,000 gift cards to support local Portland businesses
PORTLAND, Ore. — A campaign advocating for the support of local businesses in Portland will give out three thousand $50 gift cards on Friday, Nov. 25 at the Pioneer Square tree lighting ceremony at 6 p.m. The City of Portland says the gift card can be used at practicing...
RSV hospitalizations triple in recent weeks in Oregon
Oregon Gov. Kate Brown issued an executive order Monday in response to the surge of pediatric cases and hospitalizations of respiratory viruses, including Respiratory Syncytial Virus.
Oregon’s No. 1 pastry spot isn’t in Portland, according to Yelp
According to Yelp, Seal Rock Espresso and Bakery sells the best pastries that Oregon has to offer. Located in Seal Rock, the bakery has over 100 reviews on the site and an overall rating of five stars.
KTVZ
New Oregon paid leave program starts in 6 weeks; statewide campaign aims to prepare employers
SALEM, Ore. (KTVZ) – This week, Paid Leave Oregon launched a statewide campaign aimed at notifying Oregon employers about their role and responsibilities in the new program, which begins in just six weeks, on Jan. 1. To make sure employers are ready to participate in the program, the statewide...
KATU.com
Paid Leave Oregon set to go into effect in January
PORTLAND, Ore. — Paid Leave Oregon goes into effect in 2023. That means contributions will be withheld from paychecks starting in January with those benefits available by September. Staff with the Oregon Employment Department said people who made at least a thousand dollars in the last year are eligible...
Oregon voters mixed on guns, health care measures
While most eyes are on candidate races, two of the statewide measures on Oregon's ballot got mixed results from voters.
kptv.com
These are the states where Oregonians want to move to, according to Google searches
PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - A recent study examined which US states Oregonians want to relocate to, by analyzing Google search data. They considered search terms like “houses in”, “Zillow”, “Apartments in”, “Living in”, “Move to”, “Live in” and “Relocate to” and looked at the combined searches for each state to find the most in-demand relocation area for each state.
KATU.com
Magic mushrooms banned in 25 Oregon counties, over 100 cities
With election results called for most of Oregon's races, it's become clear where the therapeutic use of psilocybin, commonly known as magic mushrooms, will be available. Measure 109, legalizing the use of psilocybin in controlled and therapeutic settings, was passed by Oregon voters in 2020. The measure allowed municipalities to opt out of legalizing by sending it to their voters again.
yachatsnews.com
Residents of 25 counties and 112 cities in Oregon vote to block or ban the start of psilocybin treatment centers
Thousands of voters across Oregon have decided to ban or block the rollout of psilocybin treatment centers. But two counties bucked that trend: In Deschutes and Jackson counties, voters rejected the proposed bans and chose to move ahead with Measure 109, which passed statewide in 2020 and legalized the limited use of psilocybin in state-regulated treatment facilities. The measure allowed local authorities to opt out of Measure 109 by forwarding to voters either two-year moratoriums or bans on psilocybin services.
opb.org
Oregon’s sole native crayfish faces new invasive threat
In May, the Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife received a tip that an unusual-looking crayfish was spotted in a creek around Lithia Park in Ashland. Biologists from the state agency laid out traps and confirmed the presence of Northern crayfish which are native to the Midwest. It marks the fourth invasive species of crayfish now found in Oregon waterways. Sampling conducted by ODFW scientists found that Northern crayfish had moved from the Ashland canal to Bear Creek near Medford, 15 miles away, and they could already now be in the Rogue River. Rick Boatner is the invasive species coordinator for the Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife. He shares with us how the aggressive crustaceans are proliferating in Southern Oregon and the threat they pose, not only to native Signal crayfish but also to endangered steelhead and salmon.
Oregon couple gets help after wildfire destroys their home in ‘Fast: Home Rescue’ TV series
The Weather Channel has long been associated with forecasts and climate coverage, but a new series, “Fast: Home Rescue,” follows efforts to help people whose lives have been dramatically affected by natural disasters and extreme weather events. In an Oregon-focused example, an upcoming episode of the show will feature a Lane County family whose house was destroyed in the devastating Holiday Farm Fire, in September 2020.
KATU.com
Portland Bureau of Emergency Communications seeks 911 dispatchers
When it comes to responding to local emergencies, Multnomah County's 9-1-1 dispatch center needs your help. The center is very short-staffed, which is creating long hold times. They're looking for people who want to join their team. A lot of dispatchers are already working overtime, putting them in a tough...
Ms. Perez, Ms. Chavez-DeRemer go to Washington
Marie Perez, 34, will represent Washington's 3rd Congressional District while Lori Chavez-DeRemer, 53, will represent Oregon's 5th Congressional District.
RSV, influenza circulating at high levels in Oregon
PORTLAND, Ore. — Gloria Sayler's eight-year-old daughter, Aburee, is battling an illness. "Very fatigued and tired," Sayler said. "Fever and congestion, horrid cough, it's really deep in the lungs." According to Sayler, the symptoms first appeared two weeks ago. Aburee's been in and out of doctor's offices and even...
philomathnews.com
Counties with the highest unemployment rate in Oregon
Unemployment rates, while significantly lower than the alarming pandemic peak of 14.7% experienced in April 2020, remain a subject of concern, notably as economic experts bandy around the idea of a potential recession by 2023. The last economic recession—the Great Recession of 2008-2010—sent rates up to 10% as of October 2009. It was not until the spring of 2019 that unemployment finally went down to the same level it sits at now.
These Oregon counties voted against punishing legislators for unexcused absences
In Tuesday’s election, the majority of Oregonians said they want lawmakers to show up to work and do their jobs – and if they don’t, there should be consequences.
centraloregondaily.com
▶️ Man killed in Texas air show accident born in Prineville, was Bend HS grad
One of six people killed in a weekend collision of vintage planes during an air show in Texas grew up in Bend. The fatal collision happened on Saturday during the Wings Over Dallas WWII Air Show. Among the deceased is Leonard Root who earned his pilot’s license in Bend and...
Gunderson to stop making railcars in Portland; future of barge operation uncertain
Portland industrial stalwart Gunderson plans to end railcar manufacturing in the city next year, shifting production from the Willamette River waterfront to factories elsewhere in the country. The decision leaves the future of its barge building operation on an adjacent property uncertain as Gunderson sorts through whether it makes sense...
Recovered body believed to be that of Tualatin man
The Marion County Sheriff's Office believes a body found Monday is that of Miles Stanton, 21, who disappeared Oct. 20.The Marion County Sheriff's Office believes a body recovered in Marion County Monday is that of a 21-year-old man who recently moved to Tualatin, KOIN 6 News is reporting. Miles Stanton, who moved to Tualatin in late September, has not been heard from since he last made a purchase at an Aurora 76 station on Thursday, Oct 20. "In an email on Monday morning, the Marion County Sheriff's Office said the investigation is active and no other information would...
police1.com
More Ore. sheriffs refuse to enforce new magazine capacity limit law
ALBANY, Ore. — More Oregon sheriff’s departments say they will not enforce newly passed Ballot Measure 114, which bans the sale of magazines holding more than 10 rounds of ammunition. Last week, Linn County Sheriff Michelle Duncan proclaimed she would not enforce the law in her jurisdiction. According...
