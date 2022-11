WIAA football playoffs, Level 4 scoreboard

Wausau Pilot & Review

The 2022 WIAA state football playoffs continued Friday, Nov. 11, with Level 4 state semifinals in seven divisions across the state.

Winners move on to the 2022 WIAA State Football Championships, which will be held Thursday, Nov. 17, and Friday, Nov. 18, at Camp Randall Stadium in Madison.

Here is a look at the state semifinals scoreboard:

2022 WIAA State Football Playoffs

Level 4

All games Friday, Nov. 11

Division 1

No. 3 Kimberly (12-1) 42, No. 1 Bay Port (12-1) 21

No. 2 Mukwonago (12-1) 47, No. 3 Sussex Hamilton (10-3) 21

Division 2

No. 3 West De Pere (12-1) 26, No. 6 Kaukauna (8-5) 7

No. 1 Kettle Moraine (10-3) 7, No. 1 Brookfield Central (10-3) 0

Division 3

No. 1 West Salem (12-1) 37, No. 1 Onalaska (12-1) 14

No. 1 Monroe (13-0) 48, No. 4 New Berlin West (10-3) 6

Division 4

No. 1 Columbus (13-0) 32, No. 2 Freedom (11-2) 16

No. 1 Waukesha Catholic Memorial (13-0) 20, No. 3 Two Rivers (12-1) 14

Division 5

No. 3 La Crosse Aquinas (12-1) 44, No. 2 Kewaunee (10-3) 19

No. 1 Mayville (13-0) 26, No. 1 Prairie du Chien (10-3) 21

Division 6

No. 2 Stratford (10-2-1) 20, No. 2 Fond du Lac St. Mary’s Springs (11-2) 14 (OT)

No. 2 Mondovi (12-1) 14, No. 2 Darlington (11-2) 7

Division 7

No. 1 Eau Claire Regis (13-0) 43, No. 3 Bangor (11-2) 7

No. 2 Shiocton (11-2) 21, No. 1 Cashton (12-1) 19