ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Birmingham, AL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
CBS 42

Birmingham Police hold community walk aimed at ending street violence

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — On Monday, Birmingham Police held a community walk designed to build relationships in areas rocked by senseless violence. Officers paid a visit to the Kingston neighborhood without lights or sirens to introduce themselves, hoping to end the cycle of gun violence on the streets. “We have to let them know that […]
BIRMINGHAM, AL
WKRG News 5

Inmate serving time for Mobile robberies killed at Alabama prison

BESSEMER, Ala. (WIAT) — An inmate serving a life sentence at the William E. Donaldson Correctional Facility in Bessemer was killed Monday afternoon. According to the Jefferson County Coroner’s Office, 32-year-old Kenneth Earl Ray II was found around 2:40 p.m. Monday, after sustaining “sharp force injuries” during a reported assault by another inmate. He was […]
BESSEMER, AL
The Trussville Tribune

Two arrested for shoplifting in Trussville

From The Tribune staff reports TRUSSVILLE — Two people were arrested for shoplifting in Trussville between Nov. 8 – 11, 2022. Trussville Police Department’s Facebook page states, “If you are thinking of coming to Trussville to steal…..we can assure you that IT IS NOT WORTH IT. If you do, you may very well find your picture […]
TRUSSVILLE, AL
ABC 33/40 News

Inmate stabbed to death at Donaldson Correctional Facility

An inmate was stabbed to death Monday afternoon at the William Donaldson Correctional Facility in Bessemer, according to the Jefferson County Coroner. 32-year-old Kenneth Earl Ray II was serving a life sentence for robbery after being convicted in 2008 in Mobile County. He was stabbed by another inmate on November...
BESSEMER, AL
wtvy.com

Birmingham Police confiscate over $300k worth of drugs at Birmingham Airport

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) -Birmingham Police arrested two people and confiscated a over $300,000 worth of drugs. After receiving information that a large of amount of marijuana would be coming through the Birmingham-Shuttlesworth International Airport, detectives with the BPD Special Enforcement Division’s Vice/Narcotics Unit conducted an investigation that resulted in Sunday’s arrests.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
wbrc.com

Local group offers training for active shooter situations

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) -It is important to protect yourself in school or at your place of worship. No matter where you are, a local organization called ‘Protect His House’ is teaching the community how to respond during a shooting, hoping to save lives. “Right now we’ve got a...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
wvtm13.com

Ted Debro accepts preservation challenge at historic church

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — What does it mean to be a preservationist? It's likely a question you have never asked yourself, but some central Alabamians are answering that question every day in meaningful ways they hope won't go unnoticed. If you've visited Birmingham's historic 16th street Baptist Church, chances are...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
wvtm13.com

Derick Brown blames co-defendant in McKinney kidnapping trial

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — Derick Brown is placing all the blame on her co-defendant for Kamille 'Cupcake' McKinney's fatal abduction. The three-year-old was snatched while playing at a birthday party at Birmingham's Tom Brown Village Apartments on Oct. 12, 2019. McKinney's body was found in a construction trash bin ten...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
CBS 42

Gadsden Police searching for armed robbery suspect

GADSDEN, Ala. (WIAT) — Gadsden Police Department is investigating a robbery that occurred Monday afternoon and seeks the public’s help in identifying the suspect. According to GPD, officers responded to a call of an armed robbery around 7 p.m. in the 1600 block of E. Meighan Boulevard at the Dollar General store. Officers spoke to […]
GADSDEN, AL
The Alabama Initiative for Independent Journalism

New Bike- and Scooter-Sharing Service OK’d for Birmingham

A new micromobility service has been approved to operate in Birmingham, despite open doubt from city councilors that such businesses are worth the trouble. The San Francisco-based Neutron Holdings, doing business under the name Lime, isn’t the first bike- and scooter-sharing business to set up shop in the Magic City. VEO Ride and Bolt Mobility were approved to operate in November 2020. VEO’s still operational, but Bolt Mobility suddenly shuttered in June.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
CBS 42

Cullman Police searching for person involved in armed robbery

CULLMAN, Ala. (WIAT) — Cullman Police are investigating a robbery that occurred Monday afternoon. According to CPD, Cullman City Communications received a call about a robbery at Factory Connection. The person pictured was armed and wearing a camo jacket, blue jeans, a gray hat and an orange colored mask. Authorities say this is an isolated […]
CULLMAN, AL
The Alabama Initiative for Independent Journalism

The Alabama Initiative for Independent Journalism

Birmingham, AL
2K+
Followers
2K+
Post
379K+
Views
ABOUT

The Alabama Initiative for Independent Journalism is a non-profit, non-partisan organization serving the civic good of Birmingham and Alabama by supporting journalism that makes a difference and citizen engagement with news that is fair, factual, unflinching and focused on important matters.

 http://birminghamwatch.org/

Comments / 0

Community Policy