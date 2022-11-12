Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
A Sick Alabama Nurse Goes to American Family Care, Gets Swab Test & Falls Asleep Waiting on Results; No One Wakes Her UpZack LoveForestdale, AL
Community Nutcracker Returns to Stage December 2-4P3 StrategiesBirmingham, AL
4 Great Seafood Places in AlabamaAlina AndrasAlabama State
Birmingham, Alabama Expects Low Temperatures and Light RainBryan DijkhuizenBirmingham, AL
51-Year-Old Man with Asperger's Syndrome Receives a Blessing from Brother and Sister in Birmingham in a Touching StoryZack LoveBirmingham, AL
Related
Birmingham Police hold community walk aimed at ending street violence
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — On Monday, Birmingham Police held a community walk designed to build relationships in areas rocked by senseless violence. Officers paid a visit to the Kingston neighborhood without lights or sirens to introduce themselves, hoping to end the cycle of gun violence on the streets. “We have to let them know that […]
Man ambushed, killed in alley in Birmingham’s Avondale community
A man died in a hail of gunfire after police say he was ambushed in an alley in Birmingham’s Avondale community. Birmingham police Tuesday night identified the victim as Brandon Tavarius Carpenter. He was 28. The gunfire erupted just before 1 p.m. Tuesday on 41st Street North just off...
Inmate serving time for Mobile robberies killed at Alabama prison
BESSEMER, Ala. (WIAT) — An inmate serving a life sentence at the William E. Donaldson Correctional Facility in Bessemer was killed Monday afternoon. According to the Jefferson County Coroner’s Office, 32-year-old Kenneth Earl Ray II was found around 2:40 p.m. Monday, after sustaining “sharp force injuries” during a reported assault by another inmate. He was […]
Former Birmingham police detective on trial for capital murder was ‘cold, calculated, exact,’ prosecutor says
A former Birmingham police detective on trial for capital murder was described by a prosecutor Tuesday as “ICE.”. “Intentional, cold, calculated, exact,” said Jefferson County Assistant District Attorney Eric Hamilton of 42-year-old Alfreda Fluker. “A killer -that’s what she is.’’. Fluker went on trial this week...
Jefferson County Coroner searching for families of 4 people who recently died
JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — The Jefferson County Coroner’s Office is asking for the public’s help locating family members of four people who recently died in the area. Anyone with information regarding family members of the four people listed below is asked to contact the coroner’s office at 205-930-3603. Michael Wayne Hicks On November 8, […]
Two arrested for shoplifting in Trussville
From The Tribune staff reports TRUSSVILLE — Two people were arrested for shoplifting in Trussville between Nov. 8 – 11, 2022. Trussville Police Department’s Facebook page states, “If you are thinking of coming to Trussville to steal…..we can assure you that IT IS NOT WORTH IT. If you do, you may very well find your picture […]
ABC 33/40 News
Inmate stabbed to death at Donaldson Correctional Facility
An inmate was stabbed to death Monday afternoon at the William Donaldson Correctional Facility in Bessemer, according to the Jefferson County Coroner. 32-year-old Kenneth Earl Ray II was serving a life sentence for robbery after being convicted in 2008 in Mobile County. He was stabbed by another inmate on November...
Alabama inmate stabbed to death, investigation under way
An Alabama inmate serving a life sentence for a 2008 robbery was stabbed to death Monday at a state prison, officials reported. The Jefferson County Coroner’s Office said the inmate who was killed was 32-year-old Kenneth Earl Ray II. Ray was apparently stabbed at approximately 2:40 p.m. Monday inside...
wbrc.com
Brown Elementary School gets off ‘failing schools’ list, principal shares how
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - There are fewer Birmingham City Schools on the state Department of Education’s list of failing schools this year. Birmingham City School leaders said they are laser-focused on academic achievement, and Charles A. Brown Elementary School was one of seven schools that worked diligently to get off that list.
wdhn.com
Man accused of kidnapping, killing Homewood native Aniah Blanchard indicted on capital murder charges
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WIAT) — The man accused of kidnapping and killing a 19-year-old woman from a gas station in Auburn has been indicted on three counts of capital murder, Alabama Attorney General Steve Marshall announced Tuesday. On Monday, a grand jury in Macon County indicted Ibraheem Yazeed, 32, on...
wtvy.com
Birmingham Police confiscate over $300k worth of drugs at Birmingham Airport
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) -Birmingham Police arrested two people and confiscated a over $300,000 worth of drugs. After receiving information that a large of amount of marijuana would be coming through the Birmingham-Shuttlesworth International Airport, detectives with the BPD Special Enforcement Division’s Vice/Narcotics Unit conducted an investigation that resulted in Sunday’s arrests.
Woman shot, seriously injured while driving in north Birmingham
An investigation is underway after a woman was shot and seriously injured over the weekend in Birmingham. The shooting happened about 10 p.m. Saturday in the 3200 block of 12th Avenue North. The victim was shot while she was inside of a moving vehicle. Officer Truman Fitzgerald said South Precinct...
wbrc.com
Local group offers training for active shooter situations
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) -It is important to protect yourself in school or at your place of worship. No matter where you are, a local organization called ‘Protect His House’ is teaching the community how to respond during a shooting, hoping to save lives. “Right now we’ve got a...
Man dies from exposure to cold in Birmingham
A death investigation is underway in Birmingham after a body was discovered Monday morning.
Bham Now
7 local nonprofits helping with food insecurity in Birmingham + why it matters
Days are getting shorter and the temps are slowly but surely dropping in Birmingham. Many of our neighbors are facing hunger, due to the rate of food insecurity in Birmingham. Brought to you by our friends at Kroger, here are seven nonprofits and food banks in Birmingham to support. What...
wvtm13.com
Ted Debro accepts preservation challenge at historic church
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — What does it mean to be a preservationist? It's likely a question you have never asked yourself, but some central Alabamians are answering that question every day in meaningful ways they hope won't go unnoticed. If you've visited Birmingham's historic 16th street Baptist Church, chances are...
wvtm13.com
Derick Brown blames co-defendant in McKinney kidnapping trial
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — Derick Brown is placing all the blame on her co-defendant for Kamille 'Cupcake' McKinney's fatal abduction. The three-year-old was snatched while playing at a birthday party at Birmingham's Tom Brown Village Apartments on Oct. 12, 2019. McKinney's body was found in a construction trash bin ten...
Gadsden Police searching for armed robbery suspect
GADSDEN, Ala. (WIAT) — Gadsden Police Department is investigating a robbery that occurred Monday afternoon and seeks the public’s help in identifying the suspect. According to GPD, officers responded to a call of an armed robbery around 7 p.m. in the 1600 block of E. Meighan Boulevard at the Dollar General store. Officers spoke to […]
New Bike- and Scooter-Sharing Service OK’d for Birmingham
A new micromobility service has been approved to operate in Birmingham, despite open doubt from city councilors that such businesses are worth the trouble. The San Francisco-based Neutron Holdings, doing business under the name Lime, isn’t the first bike- and scooter-sharing business to set up shop in the Magic City. VEO Ride and Bolt Mobility were approved to operate in November 2020. VEO’s still operational, but Bolt Mobility suddenly shuttered in June.
Cullman Police searching for person involved in armed robbery
CULLMAN, Ala. (WIAT) — Cullman Police are investigating a robbery that occurred Monday afternoon. According to CPD, Cullman City Communications received a call about a robbery at Factory Connection. The person pictured was armed and wearing a camo jacket, blue jeans, a gray hat and an orange colored mask. Authorities say this is an isolated […]
The Alabama Initiative for Independent Journalism
Birmingham, AL
2K+
Followers
2K+
Post
379K+
Views
ABOUT
The Alabama Initiative for Independent Journalism is a non-profit, non-partisan organization serving the civic good of Birmingham and Alabama by supporting journalism that makes a difference and citizen engagement with news that is fair, factual, unflinching and focused on important matters.http://birminghamwatch.org/
Comments / 0