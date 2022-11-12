News 3 PrepZone: Week 13 Alabama Highlights
Here’s the scores and highlights for Week 13 of the PrepZone presented by Ken Nugent for our East Alabama schools:
Valiant Cross 0, Lee-Scott 41 (Lee-Scott advances to AISA 3A Championship)
Morgan Academy 8, Glenwood 42 (Glenwood advances to AISA 3A Championship)
Enterprise 14, Central 45 (Central advances to AHSAA 7A Semifinals)
Dothan 20, Auburn 48 (Auburn advances to AHSAA 7A Semifinals)
Clarke Prep 24, Chambers Academy 21
Loachapoka 12, Millry 62
Beauregard 30, UMS-Wright 48Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WRBL.
Comments / 0