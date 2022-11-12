News 3 PrepZone: Week 13 Alabama Highlights

Sure, I might develop recipes for a living, but I don’t exclusively cook my own stuff. We love trying new dishes and are always on the hunt for different things to try. When I saw my friend Mary over at Sweet Little Bluebird share this Mamaw’s Chicken and Rice, I knew I had to try it. It’s a homey, comforting dish of rice, chicken, a few canned soups and butter, and it all cooks in one dish. Now, I love anything with a chicken and rice base – be it Chicken Bog, Jambalaya or this Fajita Chicken Casserole – so I knew I would love it.

ALABAMA STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO