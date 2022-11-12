ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chesapeake, OH

Chesapeake, Ohio marching band takes the big stage

By Spencer Adkins
 4 days ago

INDIANAPOLIS, IN (WOWK) — The “Peake Performance Band” also known as the Chesapeake High School Marching Band, played at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis Friday evening before thousands of fellow students and marching band fans.

The group was one of approximately 100 bands who were competing in the Bands of America Grand Nationals competition.

The students have been practicing this competition show since the middle of the summer and the group played late in the contest so the stadium had a large crowd.

While many students told us they felt nervous they said the nerves wore off quickly and they had an experience they won’t forget.

The band is one of two from the WOWK-TV viewing area to compete this year in the national competition. Neighboring school South Point also competed in the event a day earlier.

The bands now head home to focus on holiday parades and concerts as well as indoor concert music next semester.

