ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pittsburgh, PA

Pitt Notes-Izzy ready, Virginia challenge, winning 9

By Jeff Hathhorn
93.7 The Fan
93.7 The Fan
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0HF6DZ_0j89j00100

PITTSBURGH (93.7 The Fan) – Missing last week with an undisclosed injury, Pitt Head Coach Pat Narduzzi said he expects ACC leading rusher Israel Abanikanda to play Saturday at Virginia.

Sophomore Rodney Hammond was the feature back last week in a win against Syracuse running for a career-high 124 yards and a touchdown. C’Bo Flemister ran for 42 yards in basically one series with a one-yard TD run.

Mentioning that Virginia has improved every week after a slow start, Narduzzi is pleased with some of the areas they’ve gotten better at starting with that ground game.

“I think there are a lot of areas we’ve improved,” Narduzzi said. “Obviously, we’ve improved our run game from a year ago. I think our pass game continues to improve as we have some consistency in the quarterback spot again. We started throwing it pretty good out of camp against West Virginia and Tennessee. Then we get a hurt quarterback and never got back in a groove. We started running it more and kind of liking the run. Kedon was as sharp as he’s been last week and he’s had another good week of practice.”

“We can build on it,” said Panthers offensive lineman Jake Kradel. “See what we do well and keep doing it. We’ve established the run, now time to get the pass game going. Us opening up the run will open up the pass.”

Narduzzi also mentioned his run defense has improved citing the young linebackers getting more and more game experience. The D also improving in the fourth quarter, after giving up 38 points in the previous two games, the Panthers shut the Orange down.

“We all just wanted it, came out and played together,” said Pitt safety Brandon Hill. “Just have fun, that’s the main thing, have fun out there. Pitt football is about a ‘party in the backfield’. That’s what we try to emphasize every week with the D-line getting pressure, the front 7 getting pressure and the secondary handling the back end.”

“You hopefully learn from prior mistakes in North Carolina and Louisville,” Narduzzi said. “Just got to go make plays and do your job, that’s what is comes down to. Everybody did their job.”

Those pair of losses took the Panthers out of the ACC Championship, but Panthers players saying there is still a lot to play for.

“We still can win out and win that ninth game at the bowl game,” Hill said. “We can still have the success the guys talked about. Just go out and have fun with this group of guys because they change. Cherish these moments we have with these guys, cherish these wins.”

“Nothing has really changed,” Narduzzi said. “It's one at a time, and I know that sounds cliche and you guys are looking at me like I'm crazy, but it's all about Virginia this weekend. If we saw our guys, like, ‘Oh, let's get a push for this,’ it would be like, ‘What's wrong with you? Why didn't you push before?’ You don't see it like that.”

Last year Virginia quarterback Brennan Armstrong completed 73.5% of his passes for 487 yards and three touchdowns against the Panthers. New coaching staff and a new offense for the Cavs as Armstrong has only one 300-yard game and only one game with more than one touchdown pass and that was two in the opener against Richmond. Armstrong has been more of a problem with his feet, rushing for 222 yards and three touchdowns in the last three games.

“He gets out of the pocket,” Hill said. “I had an encounter with him last year and missed him,” Hill said. “He kind of ducked me a little bit. (This time) we’ll see.”

Panthers pregame starts at 9a on Saturday with Bob Pompeani, Dorin Dickerson and Paul Zeise. Panthers Gameday hosted by Larry Richert with Dickerson and Pat Bostick at 10. Bill Hillgrove on the call at noon, all on 93.7 The Fan.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Spun

Elite 2023 Quarterback Recruit Announces His De-Commitment

The Pitt Panthers appear to have lost out on one of the top quarterback prospects in the nation on Tuesday. After previously earning a commitment from four-star QB Kenny Minchey, the Tennessee native announced that he will be re-opening his recruitment. In a statement shared to Twitter:. I want to...
PITTSBURGH, PA
MountaineerMaven

Neal Brown Comments on Shane Lyons Departure

West Virginia University president Gordon Gee announced on Monday Shane Lyons will no longer serve as the University's athletic director. Interim AD Rob Alsop met with the media later in the afternoon to discuss the future of the WVU athletics and the search for a new director of athletics. Alsop also stated the decision to remove Lyons as AD and WVU football head coach Neal Brown's tenure were not tied together.
MORGANTOWN, WV
MountaineerMaven

The Real Reason Why WVU Moved on From Shane Lyons

With most of the attention focused on WVU head football coach Neal Brown in regards to his future, the university made the somewhat surprising move to fire Athletic Director Shane Lyons on Monday. There have been many assumptions as to why the university made the decision but interim AD Rob...
MORGANTOWN, WV
wtae.com

Operation Football: This week's featured WPIAL playoff games

PITTSBURGH — Semifinal games will be played in four classes of the WPIAL high school football playoffs this week. Below is a list of playoff games that will be covered by Operation Football on Friday night. Game of the Week: McKeesport vs. Aliquippa at Canon-McMillan. Thomas Jefferson vs. Central...
PITTSBURGH, PA
The Spun

Major College Athletic Director Fired Monday Morning

A major college athletic director was reportedly fired on Monday morning. Shane Lyons, the athletic director at West Virginia, has reportedly been fired by the school. Hoppy Kercheval first reported the news on Monday morning. "Gee met with Lyons yesterday to tell him athletics is going in a new direction,"...
MORGANTOWN, WV
voiceofmotown.com

Pat McAfee Shares His Thoughts on Shane Lyons Being Forced to Resign

Morgantown, West Virginia – As reported this morning, Shane Lyons was forced to resign as the director of athletics at West Virginia University. Pat McAfee, the former West Virginia punter/kicker turned media personality, shared his thoughts on Lyons’ resigning:. “I don’t have a relationship with anybody in WVU...
MORGANTOWN, WV
nextpittsburgh.com

5 places for the best bagels in Pittsburgh

Pittsburgh bagels — they’re not just failed doughnuts anymore. OK, bagels have always been awesome, when done right. (Source: NYC, Montreal). But Pittsburgh has long been a barren wasteland for bagels. Of course, New Yorkers have often asserted that proper bagels cannot exist outside the five boroughs and...
PITTSBURGH, PA
wtae.com

VIDEO: Deer caught in head-to-head matchup

A viewer video sent in to Pittsburgh's Action News 4 shows two bucks going head-to-head (literally) in a backyard in Peters Township. Viewer Adam D. said he captured the video at his home Monday afternoon. Take a look at the video above to see the bucks in action!
PITTSBURGH, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

Shapiro says he won't forget Pittsburgh region after win

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Governor-elect Josh Shapiro says the Pittsburgh region was an important part of his victory last Tuesday.In his landslide win for governor, Shapiro carried Allegheny County by 40 points, double what President Biden did two years ago. He also carried Beaver County and nearly won Washington and Westmoreland counties.  "I've been in western Pennsylvania multiple times every week," Shapiro said in an exclusive interview with KDKA-TV. "I'm a proud Pitt dad so I get out there to see my kid a lot.  And it's just a place that has adopted me and supported me, and a place I have...
PITTSBURGH, PA
Government Technology

Pittsburgh Area Town May Have Region’s Slowest Internet

(TNS) — In heavily wooded Cook Township, 50 miles southeast of Pittsburgh, the average internet speed is so slow that it barely qualifies as broadband, according to the new federal minimum standard. In fact, a new survey in Westmoreland County found that the average internet speed in Cook was...
PITTSBURGH, PA
93.7 The Fan

93.7 The Fan

Pittsburgh, PA
5K+
Followers
5K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

All sports news from Pittsburgh, including the Pirates, Steelers, Penguins and more.

 https://www.audacy.com/937thefan

Comments / 0

Community Policy