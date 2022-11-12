ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Club teams impacted Italy’s failure to qualify for World Cup

Loved and admired around the world for producing players like Roberto Baggio and Andrea Pirlo, Italy’s national team struggles for respect at home. In a country where club teams rule and provincialism stretching back to medieval times still prevails, the Azzurri are often considered an afterthought — or even an inconvenience.

