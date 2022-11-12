Read full article on original website
Voice of America
US Democrats Retain Senate Control, but House Outcome Still Unresolved
Washington — U.S. Democrats are going to hold narrow control of the Senate when the new Congress takes office in January, but control of the House of Representatives remained uncertain Sunday, five days after last week’s election. Republicans are holding a 211-204 edge in the House with elections...
Voice of America
Republicans Edge Closer to Winning Control of House of Representatives
Republicans appeared Monday to be edging closer to winning control of the House of Representatives in the next session of Congress that takes office in January. Republicans already have won 212 seats to the Democrats' 204 in both parties' quest for a 218-seat majority in the 435-member chamber. But election analysts say vote counts in the remaining 19 unsettled contests mostly appeared to be headed in the Republicans' favor, which eventually could allow them to wrest control of the chamber from the current Democratic majority.
The Hill’s Morning Report — It’s official: Trump is in for 2024
Editor’s note: The Hill’s Morning Report is our daily newsletter that dives deep into Washington’s agenda. To subscribe, click here or fill out the box below. As the GOP faces internal turmoil over disappointing midterms showing, former President Trump has added a new variable to the calculus: his own 2024 bid.
Most Youngkin endorsees lost in the midterms
That trademark red vest might not be as valuable as Gov. Youngkin thought. What's happening: He campaigned for 15 gubernatorial candidates around the country, handing out embroidered fleeces along the way. But only five of those candidates notched wins, three of which came in bright red Republican strongholds. Driving the...
Voice of America
Democrats Secure Control of US Senate, Republicans Near Control of House
The results of the 2022 midterm elections are firming up. Democrats held their majority in the U.S. Senate, while Republicans are poised to take control of the U.S House of Representatives despite a poorer than expected showing. VOA’s Congressional Correspondent Katherine Gypson has more.
Krasner impeachment articles to go before the full Pennsylvania House
Philadelphia District Attorney Larry Krasner is one step closer to being impeached. Driving the news: The GOP-controlled House Judiciary Committee voted Tuesday along party lines to approve articles of impeachment against Krasner, a Democrat who has been under fire for months over the way his office prosecutes violent crime in Philadelphia.
Voice of America
Biden Meets with China's Xi, Discusses Taiwan, Trade, Rights
Washington — U.S. President Joe Biden said Monday that he does not believe China's leaders plan an "imminent" attack on Taiwan, but he said Washington remains committed to maintaining peace in the Taiwan Strait. Biden, speaking at a news conference after a 3½-hour meeting with China's President Xi Jinping...
Voice of America
Through US Midterms, Europeans See Democracy Reaffirmed — But for How Long?
Paris — The U.S. midterm elections have been closely followed overseas — especially in Europe, where analysts say some of America’s closest and oldest allies are relieved that U.S. democracy held the course. But many are unsure for how long — and some are calling for a stronger and more independent Europe as a result.
'Why should we care about Wisconsin courts?' League of Women Voters events to discuss state Supreme Court election
As Wisconsin approaches its next state Supreme Court justice election, local League of Women Voters chapters are holding a two-part series aimed at understanding the Wisconsin court system. "We want to inform people on why the state courts are so important," said Linda Bjella, co-president of the League of Women...
Report: 90% of US counties hit with disaster in last decade
Ninety percent of the counties in the United States suffered a weather disaster between 2011 and 2021, according to a report published Wednesday. Some endured as many as 12 federally-declared disasters over those 11 years. More than 300 million people — 93% of the country’s population — live in these counties.
Court allows Council Bluffs' pit bull ban to stand, despite arguments the law is unconstitutionally vague
Council Bluffs officials did not violate the rights of dog owners when they banned keeping pit bulls and similar dogs within the city, a federal appeals court has affirmed. The city's ordinance, which took effect in 2005, bans owning, keeping or selling pit bulls, defined in the law as any "American Pit Bull Terrier, American Staffordshire Terrier, Staffordshire Bull Terrier," or any dog with "the majority of physical traits" of one of those breeds. ...
