Republicans appeared Monday to be edging closer to winning control of the House of Representatives in the next session of Congress that takes office in January. Republicans already have won 212 seats to the Democrats' 204 in both parties' quest for a 218-seat majority in the 435-member chamber. But election analysts say vote counts in the remaining 19 unsettled contests mostly appeared to be headed in the Republicans' favor, which eventually could allow them to wrest control of the chamber from the current Democratic majority.

