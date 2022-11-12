Read full article on original website
Governor Abbott Calls For an Investigation in the 2022 ElectionTom HandyTexas State
Two suspects were arrested after stealing dirtbikes from a motorsports dealer off the Eastex Freewayhoustonstringer_comHumble, TX
Governor Abbott reacts to Harris County election problems in Katy and many other locationsCovering KatyHarris County, TX
An 8-Year-Old Girl Goes Missing After Father Takes CustodyStill UnsolvedHouston, TX
James Click out as Astros GM in Unprecedented Move – Assistant GMs Re-sign MonteroThe Veracity Report
Jury returns not guilty verdict in case of man accused of killing HPD sergeant
Despite being acquitted in Sgt. Sean Rios' death, Robert Soliz remains in jail facing drug and aggravated assault charges from two previous and unrelated shootings.
fox26houston.com
Robert Soliz found not guilty in the 2020 murder of HPD Sgt. Sean Rios
HOUSTON - A jury has found Robert Soliz not guilty in connection to the murder of Houston Police Department Sergeant Sean Rios. The App That’s Teaching Americans Spanish in Just 3 WeeksBabbel|. The shooting occurred on November 9, 2020, in the 7600 block of North Interstate Highway 45 at...
Robber shot in the face during deadly 2017 home invasion sentenced to 30 years in prison
The 21-year-old was also accused of a deadly hit-and-run while he was out on bond for the murder, though charges were dropped in that case last month.
HCSO: Parents of 7-year-old Spring boy found dead in washing machine arrested
SPRING, Texas — The adoptive parents of a 7-year-old boy who was found dead in a washing machine in their Spring home have been arrested, according to Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez. Jermaine, 42, and Tiffany Thompson, 35, were arrested after the Harris County Institute of Forensic Sciences ruled...
houstonpublicmedia.org
70-year-old dies at Harris County Jail; 2022 now has highest number of in-custody deaths in past decade
Another person has died while in custody at Harris County Jail — surpassing the highest number of in-custody deaths in a single year in more than a decade. According to a custodial death report from the Attorney General’s Office, Robert Horn, 70, was brought into the Harris County Joint Processing Center on Oct 24 at 6:40 p.m. Less than two days later — Oct. 26 at 2:37 a.m. — Horn was pronounced dead at St. Joseph Hospital after suffering from “a medical emergency while sitting in a chair.”
Texas attorney accused of dosing wife’s drinks with abortion drug
HOUSTON — A Houston attorney is facing two felony counts after prosecutors alleged that he slipped an abortion drug into his wife’s drinks in hopes it would terminate her pregnancy. According to KTRK, 38-year-old Mason Herring is the first person in Harris County, Texas, to be charged with...
fox26houston.com
Houston officer, hit-and-run suspect struck by DWI suspect: police
HOUSTON - A suspected intoxicated driver hit a Houston police officer and a suspect the officer was chasing after, police say. The incident occurred shortly after 1 a.m. Tuesday in the 6600 block of Hillcroft Avenue. According to police, officers were investigating a hit-and-run crash involving two cars near Hillcroft...
fox26houston.com
Parents charged after 7-year-old Harris Co. boy who was reported missing, later found dead in washing machine
HARRIS COUNTY, Texas - The parents of a 7-year-old Harris County boy are now facing charges in connection to the death of a 7-year-old Troy Koeher who was found dead in a washing machine after being reported missing. Jermaine Thomas, 42, and Tiffany Thomas, 35, have been charged. Jermaine is...
Deputies find Texas woman wanted for hit-and-run hiding in closet
A Houston woman was arrested Sunday, months after a dispute led to her allegedly attempting to run over a woman with her vehicle several times.
fox26houston.com
Search underway near Willis for suspect who attacked family member with knife
WILLIS, Texas - A search is underway by the Montgomery County Sheriff's Office to locate a suspect who attacked a family member on Tuesday afternoon. According to authorities, they're attempting to locate Eric D. Foley. Just before 12:45 p.m., authorities were called out to an assault with weapon call in...
Horrific Video Shows Houston Teacher Dragging Young Girl by Hair
A kindergarten teacher out of Houston ISD is being charged with injury to a child-a felony offense, after reacting terrifyingly to a young student. Fany Castro is a five-year-old kindergarten student at Katherine Smith Elementary in Houston. Her mother Patricia Saldana said Fany loved school, "She was happy to go to school every day," she explained.
fox26houston.com
Body found during search for missing dad, Ridge Cole, Texas Equusearch confirms
HOUSTON - Authorities have confirmed in the search for a missing father in the Texas Medical Center, a body was found, but it's unclear if it is tied to them just yet. PREVIOUS: Missing Ridge Cole, 28, last seen in Houston near Brays Bayou, Texas Medical Center. Details are still...
fox26houston.com
Missing Ridge Cole, 28, last seen in Houston near Brays Bayou, Texas Medical Center
HOUSTON - Texas EquuSearch is looking for a missing 28-year-old man who was last seen in Houston on Friday evening. According to the organization, Ridge Cole was last seen near the 1900 block of Holcombe Blvd in the Texas Medical Center area. Texas EquuSearch is asking for joggers, cyclists, kayakers...
Woman robs southeast Houston convenience store at gunpoint to steal pack of cigarettes
HPD needs your help identifying the women pictured in a business' surveillance video.
thekatynews.com
Harris County Institute of Forensic Sciences is Requesting The Public’s Assistance In Locating Next Of Kin For The Following Deceased Individual
Law Enforcement Agency and Case Number: Harris County Sherriff’s Office 2211-02274. NamUs.gov: https://www.namus.gov/UnidentifiedPersons/Case#/97291. Recovery Location: 14400 block of Ella Blvd., Houston, TX, 77014. Demographic Description:. Sex: Male. Height: Est. 5’9”. Weight: Est. 144lbs. Age: Adult. Race: Unknown. ADDITIONAL IDENTIFIERS:. The decedent was found in a burning vehicle. They...
fox26houston.com
2 charged in deadly shooting of men in Houston restaurant booth
HOUSTON - Two suspects have been arrested in the deadly shooting of two men in a booth at a Houston restaurant. Bich Xuan Dang, 49, and Hieu Trong Nguyen, 49, are charged with capital murder. Police say the shooting was reported around 11 p.m. Oct. 5 at the Tai Loi...
Texas teacher accused of dragging 5-year-old across concrete
HOUSTON — A Houston teacher has been charged with injury to a child after police said she dragged a 5-year-old across concrete. An employee with Houston Independent School District first reported the incident after watching the assault on video on Nov. 3. Around 10:44 a.m. a surveillance camera at...
fox26houston.com
Conroe police arrest estranged boyfriend in deadly shooting of girlfriend
CONROE, Texas - One young woman is dead north of Houston after being shot multiple times. The Conroe Police Department responded to a weapons disturbance in the 1300 block of FM 3083 in Conroe on Saturday around 3:17 p.m. Officers say when they arrived they found 22-year-old Yuliana Quintana with multiple gunshot wounds.
fox26houston.com
Deadly Houston crash: Man dancing on 18-wheeler knocked off under bridge, police say
HOUSTON - A man dancing on the trailer of an 18-wheeler died after he was knocked off while going under a bridge, Houston police say. A 25-year-old man died in the crash that occurred around 11:35 a.m. Thursday along the US-59 Eastex Freeway at Tuam Street. According to police, an...
fox26houston.com
Abbott calls for investigation into Harris County's 2022 midterm elections
HOUSTON - Nearly a week after Election Day for the 2022 midterm elections, tensions remain high over widespread issues facing Harris County voters. For this reason, Governor Greg Abbott issued a statement Monday calling for an investigation into the issues voters faced including delays, insufficient paper ballots in Republican precincts, and staffing problems.
