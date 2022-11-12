ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Houston, TX

fox26houston.com

Robert Soliz found not guilty in the 2020 murder of HPD Sgt. Sean Rios

HOUSTON - A jury has found Robert Soliz not guilty in connection to the murder of Houston Police Department Sergeant Sean Rios. The shooting occurred on November 9, 2020, in the 7600 block of North Interstate Highway 45 at...
HOUSTON, TX
houstonpublicmedia.org

70-year-old dies at Harris County Jail; 2022 now has highest number of in-custody deaths in past decade

Another person has died while in custody at Harris County Jail — surpassing the highest number of in-custody deaths in a single year in more than a decade. According to a custodial death report from the Attorney General’s Office, Robert Horn, 70, was brought into the Harris County Joint Processing Center on Oct 24 at 6:40 p.m. Less than two days later — Oct. 26 at 2:37 a.m. — Horn was pronounced dead at St. Joseph Hospital after suffering from “a medical emergency while sitting in a chair.”
fox26houston.com

Houston officer, hit-and-run suspect struck by DWI suspect: police

HOUSTON - A suspected intoxicated driver hit a Houston police officer and a suspect the officer was chasing after, police say. The incident occurred shortly after 1 a.m. Tuesday in the 6600 block of Hillcroft Avenue. According to police, officers were investigating a hit-and-run crash involving two cars near Hillcroft...
HOUSTON, TX
fox26houston.com

Search underway near Willis for suspect who attacked family member with knife

WILLIS, Texas - A search is underway by the Montgomery County Sheriff's Office to locate a suspect who attacked a family member on Tuesday afternoon. According to authorities, they're attempting to locate Eric D. Foley. Just before 12:45 p.m., authorities were called out to an assault with weapon call in...
WILLIS, TX
KIXS FM 108

Horrific Video Shows Houston Teacher Dragging Young Girl by Hair

A kindergarten teacher out of Houston ISD is being charged with injury to a child-a felony offense, after reacting terrifyingly to a young student. Fany Castro is a five-year-old kindergarten student at Katherine Smith Elementary in Houston. Her mother Patricia Saldana said Fany loved school, "She was happy to go to school every day," she explained.
HOUSTON, TX
thekatynews.com

Harris County Institute of Forensic Sciences is Requesting The Public’s Assistance In Locating Next Of Kin For The Following Deceased Individual

Law Enforcement Agency and Case Number: Harris County Sherriff’s Office 2211-02274. NamUs.gov: https://www.namus.gov/UnidentifiedPersons/Case#/97291. Recovery Location: 14400 block of Ella Blvd., Houston, TX, 77014. Demographic Description:. Sex: Male. Height: Est. 5’9”. Weight: Est. 144lbs. Age: Adult. Race: Unknown. ADDITIONAL IDENTIFIERS:. The decedent was found in a burning vehicle. They...
HOUSTON, TX
fox26houston.com

2 charged in deadly shooting of men in Houston restaurant booth

HOUSTON - Two suspects have been arrested in the deadly shooting of two men in a booth at a Houston restaurant. Bich Xuan Dang, 49, and Hieu Trong Nguyen, 49, are charged with capital murder. Police say the shooting was reported around 11 p.m. Oct. 5 at the Tai Loi...
HOUSTON, TX
fox26houston.com

Conroe police arrest estranged boyfriend in deadly shooting of girlfriend

CONROE, Texas - One young woman is dead north of Houston after being shot multiple times. The Conroe Police Department responded to a weapons disturbance in the 1300 block of FM 3083 in Conroe on Saturday around 3:17 p.m. Officers say when they arrived they found 22-year-old Yuliana Quintana with multiple gunshot wounds.
CONROE, TX
fox26houston.com

Abbott calls for investigation into Harris County's 2022 midterm elections

HOUSTON - Nearly a week after Election Day for the 2022 midterm elections, tensions remain high over widespread issues facing Harris County voters. For this reason, Governor Greg Abbott issued a statement Monday calling for an investigation into the issues voters faced including delays, insufficient paper ballots in Republican precincts, and staffing problems.
HARRIS COUNTY, TX

