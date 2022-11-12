Another person has died while in custody at Harris County Jail — surpassing the highest number of in-custody deaths in a single year in more than a decade. According to a custodial death report from the Attorney General’s Office, Robert Horn, 70, was brought into the Harris County Joint Processing Center on Oct 24 at 6:40 p.m. Less than two days later — Oct. 26 at 2:37 a.m. — Horn was pronounced dead at St. Joseph Hospital after suffering from “a medical emergency while sitting in a chair.”

