Kidnapping suspect shot by Pearland PD officer during chase in southeast Houston, HPD says
A tip led Pearland police to a man with four open felonies in southeast Houston. The suspect ran from officers while showing a handgun before being shot, according to HPD.
KLTV
Man sentenced for killing Texas girlfriend pregnant with twins
HARRIS COUNTY, Texas (KWTX) - Marcus Levail Murphy, 36, a Virginia man who killed his Houston girlfriend after learning she was pregnant with twins, was sentenced to life in prison without parole following his capital murder conviction, Harris County District Attorney Kim Ogg announced. “This poor woman opened the door...
Click2Houston.com
WATCH: Woman in slippers takes carton of cigarettes from Houston store at gunpoint
HOUSTON – Houston police are asking for the public’s help identifying a woman caught on security footage robbing a convenience store last month. The suspect walked into the store near Martin Luther King Boulevard and Van Fleet Street around 5 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 29. The woman, who...
fox26houston.com
Missing Ridge Cole, 28, last seen in Houston near Brays Bayou, Texas Medical Center
HOUSTON - Texas EquuSearch is looking for a missing 28-year-old man who was last seen in Houston on Friday evening. According to the organization, Ridge Cole was last seen near the 1900 block of Holcombe Blvd in the Texas Medical Center area. Texas EquuSearch is asking for joggers, cyclists, kayakers...
fox26houston.com
Pearland PD officer shoots suspect in southeast Houston, authorities investigating
HOUSTON - Authorities said a chase with a suspect with several open felony warrants Tuesday afternoon in southeast Houston, led to an officer with Pearland PD to fire their weapon. Details are limited but according to the Houston Police Department, it happened at an apartment complex in the 5900 block...
kwhi.com
HOUSTON MAN ARRESTED EARLY MONDAY MORNING
A Houston man was arrested early Monday morning. Brenham Police report that early Monday morning at 12:50, Cpl. Armando Guerra effected a traffic stop on a vehicle in the 1100 block of Highway 290 West for a license plate violation. Cpl. Guerra made contact with the driver, Xavier Lamon Jones, 25 of Houston, and observed burnt marijuana cigarettes in plain view as well as the odor of burnt marijuana. Cpl. Guerra further observed a pistol in Jones’ right front pocket. A probable cause of the vehicle was conducted, which yielded approximately 10 grams of marijuana as well as the pistol, which was a 9mm Springfield. Jones was taken into custody for Possession of Marijuana, less than 2 oz and Unlawful Carrying of a Weapon, and transported to the Washington County Jail.
fox26houston.com
Conroe resident one of 6 killed during historic air show in Dallas
Craig Hutain of Conroe was one of the pilots tragically killed in an air show in Dallas. FOX 26’s Gabby Hart spoke with his colleague and friend who told her he had been flying since he was 10-years-old.
An 8-Year-Old Girl Goes Missing After Father Takes Custody
HOUSTON — In February 2009, Tiara McWilliams had to leave her home in Houston, Texas. According to McWilliams, she was running away from the constant abuse she was suffering at the hands of her child’s father. McWilliams didn’t travel alone. She took her newborn Ameera with her.
fox26houston.com
Houston officer, hit-and-run suspect struck by DWI suspect: police
HOUSTON - A suspected intoxicated driver hit a Houston police officer and a suspect the officer was chasing after, police say. The incident occurred shortly after 1 a.m. Tuesday in the 6600 block of Hillcroft Avenue. According to police, officers were investigating a hit-and-run crash involving two cars near Hillcroft...
Truck runs off Gulf Freeway into apartment building in southeast Houston
HOUSTON — Police are investigating after a truck went off the Gulf Freeway into an apartment building in southeast Houston. The crash happened just before 6:30 a.m. Monday along Gulf Freeway at Edgebrook Drive. A firefighter called for backup saying he didn’t want to enter the building because the...
cw39.com
HPD: Man shot outside downtown Houston apartment complex
HOUSTON (KIAH) — A late-night shooting leaves a man injured after an altercation in downtown Houston on Sunday night. Details are limited at this time, but police say the man got into a fight with another person near an apartment complex on 1515 Main Street a little after 11 p.m.
fox26houston.com
Deadly Houston crash: Man dancing on 18-wheeler knocked off under bridge, police say
HOUSTON - A man dancing on the trailer of an 18-wheeler died after he was knocked off while going under a bridge, Houston police say. A 25-year-old man died in the crash that occurred around 11:35 a.m. Thursday along the US-59 Eastex Freeway at Tuam Street. According to police, an...
HCSO: Parents of 7-year-old Spring boy found dead in washing machine arrested
SPRING, Texas — The adoptive parents of a 7-year-old boy who was found dead in a washing machine in their Spring home have been arrested, according to Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez. Jermaine, 42, and Tiffany Thompson, 35, were arrested after the Harris County Institute of Forensic Sciences ruled...
fox26houston.com
Dallas Plane Crash: Friend of Conroe pilot killed in airshow crash speaks out
CONROE, Texas - 63-year-old Craig Hutain of Conroe, Texas resident was a pilot who had been flying since he was 10 years old. He was also a pilot in the Air Force, and he even flew commercial for United Airlines. "You see him smiling all the time," said Nathan Thompson,...
Man arrested, charged after shooting into crowd watching women fight, killing 19-year-old, HPD says
The victim reportedly was driving with his brother and some friends when passengers in another vehicle began fighting with them before the deadly shooting.
conroetoday.com
Who killed Sean White?
HOUSTON, TX -- Crime Stoppers and the Houston Police Department’s Homicide Division need the public's assistance identifying the suspect(s) responsible for a Murder. On Sunday, September 4, 2022, at approximately 8:30 p.m., the victim was shot and killed in the 11100 block of Briar Forest in Houston, Texas. During the incident, the victim drove into a local business parking lot and was approached by two unknown suspects. An altercation ensued and one of the suspects shot the victim in the chest. Both suspects fled southbound on foot from the location. The victim sustained major injuries from the gunshot wound resulting in their death.
KPRC 2 anchors Christine Noël and Lauren Freeman announce their departures
Lauren Freeman is retiring while Christine Noël might be headed back to Colorado.
KHOU
Houston police still working to find Migos member TakeOff's killer
HOUSTON — Thousands of family, friends and fans gathered in Atlanta on Friday to say goodbye to Migos rapper TakeOff, who was killed in Houston earlier this month. "You can see the whole of Atlanta out here for this man. This man is an icon. God bless this brother, man. RIP TakeOff," one fan said at the memorial.
HPD: Guy who jumped onto big rig on Eastex Freeway and started dancing gets knocked off and killed
HOUSTON — Houston police are investigating a bizarre incident that led to the death of a 25-year-old man last week. Investigators said the man jumped or climbed onto an 18-wheeler headed southbound in the 2500 block of Eastex Freeway near Liberty Road. It happened around 11:35 a.m. on Nov. 10.
fox26houston.com
17-year-old girl fatally struck by train in Memorial Park
HOUSTON - An investigation is underway after a 17-year-old girl was fatally struck by a train in Memorial Park on Tuesday afternoon. Union Pacific officials said one of its trains was involved in the incident in the area of 7575 North Picnic Lane around 3:15 p.m. According to Houston police,...
