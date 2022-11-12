ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
KLTV

Man sentenced for killing Texas girlfriend pregnant with twins

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas (KWTX) - Marcus Levail Murphy, 36, a Virginia man who killed his Houston girlfriend after learning she was pregnant with twins, was sentenced to life in prison without parole following his capital murder conviction, Harris County District Attorney Kim Ogg announced. “This poor woman opened the door...
HOUSTON, TX
kwhi.com

HOUSTON MAN ARRESTED EARLY MONDAY MORNING

A Houston man was arrested early Monday morning. Brenham Police report that early Monday morning at 12:50, Cpl. Armando Guerra effected a traffic stop on a vehicle in the 1100 block of Highway 290 West for a license plate violation. Cpl. Guerra made contact with the driver, Xavier Lamon Jones, 25 of Houston, and observed burnt marijuana cigarettes in plain view as well as the odor of burnt marijuana. Cpl. Guerra further observed a pistol in Jones’ right front pocket. A probable cause of the vehicle was conducted, which yielded approximately 10 grams of marijuana as well as the pistol, which was a 9mm Springfield. Jones was taken into custody for Possession of Marijuana, less than 2 oz and Unlawful Carrying of a Weapon, and transported to the Washington County Jail.
HOUSTON, TX
fox26houston.com

Houston officer, hit-and-run suspect struck by DWI suspect: police

HOUSTON - A suspected intoxicated driver hit a Houston police officer and a suspect the officer was chasing after, police say. The incident occurred shortly after 1 a.m. Tuesday in the 6600 block of Hillcroft Avenue. According to police, officers were investigating a hit-and-run crash involving two cars near Hillcroft...
HOUSTON, TX
cw39.com

HPD: Man shot outside downtown Houston apartment complex

HOUSTON (KIAH) — A late-night shooting leaves a man injured after an altercation in downtown Houston on Sunday night. Details are limited at this time, but police say the man got into a fight with another person near an apartment complex on 1515 Main Street a little after 11 p.m.
HOUSTON, TX
conroetoday.com

Who killed Sean White?

HOUSTON, TX -- Crime Stoppers and the Houston Police Department’s Homicide Division need the public's assistance identifying the suspect(s) responsible for a Murder. On Sunday, September 4, 2022, at approximately 8:30 p.m., the victim was shot and killed in the 11100 block of Briar Forest in Houston, Texas. During the incident, the victim drove into a local business parking lot and was approached by two unknown suspects. An altercation ensued and one of the suspects shot the victim in the chest. Both suspects fled southbound on foot from the location. The victim sustained major injuries from the gunshot wound resulting in their death.
HOUSTON, TX
KHOU

Houston police still working to find Migos member TakeOff's killer

HOUSTON — Thousands of family, friends and fans gathered in Atlanta on Friday to say goodbye to Migos rapper TakeOff, who was killed in Houston earlier this month. "You can see the whole of Atlanta out here for this man. This man is an icon. God bless this brother, man. RIP TakeOff," one fan said at the memorial.
HOUSTON, TX
fox26houston.com

17-year-old girl fatally struck by train in Memorial Park

HOUSTON - An investigation is underway after a 17-year-old girl was fatally struck by a train in Memorial Park on Tuesday afternoon. Union Pacific officials said one of its trains was involved in the incident in the area of 7575 North Picnic Lane around 3:15 p.m. According to Houston police,...
