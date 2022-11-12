Read full article on original website
NebraskaTV
UNK men's hoops wins home opener over Manhattan Christian
KEARNEY. Neb. — Press release courtesy of UNK Athletics:. Super senior forward Darrian Nebeker scored 24 points, one shy of his career-high, and Nebraska Kearney sunk 10 second half three pointers to fly by Manhattan Christian (Kan.) College, 89-54, Tuesday night at the Health & Sports Center. This was...
NebraskaTV
TJ Davis repeats as MIAA Offensive Player of the Year
KEARNEY, Neb. — The Nebraska Kearney football team has placed 15 on the 2022 All-MIAA team with redshirt senior quarterback TJ Davis repeating as Offensive Player of the Year. The league's 11 head coaches vote on the makeup of the squad and cannot vote for their own players. Davis...
NebraskaTV
UNK hosts World Affairs Conference in hopes to cross physical, invisible lines
KEARNEY, Neb. — According to organizers at UNK's World Affairs Conference, around 6% of Nebraska's population is not U.S.-born. Over the last two days, participants had the opportunity to hear from keynote speakers and guest lecturers, in hopes of “crossing the line.”. This so-called line can be physical,...
NebraskaTV
Nebraska tree growers experiencing drought effects amid the holiday season
HASTINGS, NEB. — Dry conditions still continue to affect some farmers throughout central Nebraska. For some, it may be too soon to be singing Christmas tunes but it wouldn’t be a holiday season without that special fir or pine tree. Now some tree growers I spoke to say...
NebraskaTV
Mental Health Awareness: Holidays
AXTELL, Neb. — We're almost halfway through November, and with Thanksgiving next week many are working to finalize their holiday plans. Licensed Clinical Psychologist and UNK Psychology Professor Krista Fritson spoke with NTV about holidays and how they can impact your mental health.
NebraskaTV
Multiple local organizations partnered to host the Hastings Annual Multicultural Festival
HASTINGS, Neb. — Celebrating the different cultures that make up the city, the Hastings Multicultural Festival returned this year. Since 2009, Hastings College along with the Hastings Multicultural Association and the Hastings YWCA have been doing the city's multicultural festival. The event showcases food, dances and music from various counties.
NebraskaTV
Learning Curve: Bright Futures addresses needs of young kids
KEARNEY, Neb. — Bright Futures Preschool at Kearney Public Schools serves primarily three and four-year-old's, but they also have programs to help younger kids. NTV's Carol Staab tells us about the toddler program at the preschool and how they address the needs of young kids and their families.
NebraskaTV
Share the magic of Christmas as Season's Downtown in Hastings
NebraskaTV
The Phelps County Community Foundation's Give2Grow-November 17th, 2022
Checks will need to be dated November 17, 2022 and will not be deposited until that day. Donations are also being accepted online at www.give2growphelps.org and at all Banks in Holdrege, Loomis and Bertrand. Call for more information: 308-995-6847 or stop by our office at: 424 Garfield Street in Holdrege!
NebraskaTV
Pet Doc: Stelfonta
KEARNEY, Neb. — There is a new way to treat Mast Cell Tumors in dogs and the Hilltop Pet Clinic said it is a game changer for our pets. Dr. Brandon Beebout said Stelfonta is a non-surgical approach to another cancer that the Hilltop Pet Clinic sees, mast cell tumors, or MCTs. These tumors can be cutaneous or subcutaneous, which can definitely get into internal organs. MCT’s look like a little circular raised area, which can sometimes be just under the skin in the subcu, but they can be cutaneous as well.
NebraskaTV
Elwood woman facing charges for murder plot pleads not guilty
LEXINGTON, Neb. — An Elwood woman accused in an attempted murder plot has pled not guilty. According to Dawson County District Court records, Valerie Miller, 39, pled not guilty Monday to two counts of attempted first-degree murder. Court documents said Miller allegedly offered an undercover officer money to have...
NebraskaTV
Grand Island Police investigating Sonic robbery
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. — Grand Island Police are investigating yet another robbery. The most recent one occurred around 10:15 p.m. Monday at Sonic Drive In, 2117 South Locust St. Capt. Jim Duering says an unknown person wearing a camouflage mask entered the restaurant’s building and pointed a handgun at an employee.
NebraskaTV
GIPD release photos of liquor store robbery suspects
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. — Grand Island Police have released pictures of the suspects involved in an armed robbery at a liquor store over the weekend. Police said they are looking for more information involving three men involved in the robbery at Y&N Liquor, 409 N. Broadwell Ave., Suite 4, early Saturday morning.
NebraskaTV
Hastings City Council approves zoning for horse racetrack, casino
HASTINGS, Neb. — The Hastings City Council has voted 6-2 to approve zoning for a horse racetrack and casino. HASTINGS PLANNING COMMISSION APPROVES NEXT STEP FOR 'RACINO'. This comes after a vote failed for the "racino" in March. At that time, Mayor Corey Stutte said the city would continue to look into other possible locations as the majority of the community was not opposed to the racino, just the location.
NebraskaTV
Defense questions how Hall County inmate was able to escape jail custody
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. — A corrections officer testified he was fired after he failed to shackle an inmate with a violent history who had been taken to the hospital. However it's not jail employees on trial but Tyler Manka, a man accused of escape and kidnapping. Two corrections officers...
