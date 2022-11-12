ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gautier, MS

Sophomore receiver sparks Gautier in historic playoff win

By Scott Watkins
Biloxi Sun Herald
Biloxi Sun Herald
 4 days ago

It took only 71 seconds for the visiting Wayne County War Eagles to take a stunning 13-0 lead over Gautier in the first round of the 5A playoffs.

The next 58 minutes of the game would belong to the Gators, though. Quarterback Kaden Irving, who signed with Ole Miss baseball Thursday, led an offense that scored 31 unanswered points on their way to an historic 38-21 win.

It was Gautier’s first playoff win since 2005, a time where many of the suited Gators weren’t yet born. It was also the first playoff game ever played at Vaughn-Wallace Stadium, a building that now holds a perfect postseason record.

Gautier’s Kaden Irving and AJ Phillips celebrate after a touchdown during a playoff game against Wayne County at Gautier High School in Gautier on Friday, Nov. 11, 2022. Hannah Ruhoff/AP

“It was a very fun playoff game, first one in this stadium in school history,” Irving said after the game. “It’s definitely one to remember. We could’ve played a lot better, but I’m glad we got the win.”

The catalyst for Gautier’s quick awakening in the first quarter was a sophomore pass-catcher who has been budding into a star in South Mississippi.

Dillon Alfred turned a short reception into a 30-yard touchdown with eight minutes left in the first, triggering a 38-8 run for the home team.

Gautier’s Dillon Alfred catches a pass from Gautier quarterback Kaden Irving during a playoff game against Wayne County at Gautier High School in Gautier on Friday, Nov. 11, 2022. Hannah Ruhoff/AP

“He catches the ball well, sometimes you watch Kaden (Irving) throw the ball and you think Kaden has outthrown him by 10 yards and Dillon (Alfred) can go get it,” Gautier coach Marc High said. “He’s one of those unique kids that, on the film when you watch him, he’s got a different speed and he was able to use that.

“He’s matured through the year and we know he’s one of our go-to guys. I’ll put our four receivers against anybody in the state.”

Alfred wasn’t done after the first score. Gautier took its first lead of the game on a 45-yard strike to the speedster late in the opening quarter.

“He’s a guy that carries himself like he’s an NFL football player,” Irving said. “Comes in, doesn’t say too much and does everything to perfection and it translates on the field. He’s one to watch the next few years.”

When the offense hit a lull due to a rash of penalties that plagued Gautier in the third quarter, it was Alfred who pulled the Gators into the red zone with three first-down grabs that set up a short touchdown run by Irving.

Gautier’s Kaden Irving puts the ball into the end zone for a touchdown during a playoff game against Wayne County at Gautier High School in Gautier on Friday, Nov. 11, 2022. Hannah Ruhoff/AP

Alfred’s mark on the contest was unmistakable, grabbing eight passes for 199 yards and two touchdowns.

He now has 40 catches on the year for over 900 yards.

“I worked for it, I work hard,” Alfred said. “I’m humble. I bust my butt just to get to this moment. I thank God. Without God, all this wouldn’t happen.”

Gautier’s Dillon Alfred catches a pass from Gautier quarterback Kaden Irving during a playoff game against Wayne County at Gautier High School in Gautier on Friday, Nov. 11, 2022. Hannah Ruhoff/AP

His counterpart, AJ Phillips, caught three passes for 53 yards and a score. Irving had 339 passing yards and three scores, adding two more touchdowns with his feet.

The offense, along with the defense, fought through a night blemished by flags thrown on seemingly every other play.

It stunted multiple Gautier drives and helped set up Wayne County’s only score of the second half.

Gautier’s AJ Phillips catches a pass in the end zone for a touchdown during a playoff game against Wayne County at Gautier High School in Gautier on Friday, Nov. 11, 2022. Hannah Ruhoff/AP

“(The officials) were calling some things that we haven’t had called on the Coast,” High said. “We were having to get used to it. I’m going to call and talk with some of the refs and ask them, ‘what all were you seeing?’ And try to get ahead of it.”

Gautier will be seeing the second round of the postseason for the fourth time this century next week with hopes of reaching the third round for the first time ever.

“It means a lot, but it’s like we said, we didn’t come this far to come this far,” High said. “We’re happy with the win, we’re teaching 1-0 every week and we just got to get ready for the next go.”

Gautier will host Vancleave after the Bulldogs knocked off Region 3’s top seed Hattiesburg. The Gators won their regular season match with Vancleave, 55-28, in October.

The Gautier Gators cheer as they walk out onto the field before a playoff game against Wayne County at Gautier High School in Gautier on Friday, Nov. 11, 2022. Hannah Ruhoff/AP
Gautier’s AJ Philips gets tackled by Wayne County during a playoff game against Wayne County at Gautier High School in Gautier on Friday, Nov. 11, 2022. Hannah Ruhoff/AP
Gautier’s Kelvin Beavers gets tackled by Wayne County during a playoff game at Gautier High School in Gautier on Friday, Nov. 11, 2022. Hannah Ruhoff/AP
Gautier’s Dillon Richburg and Shamarie Carroll react to a play call during a playoff game against Wayne County at Gautier High School in Gautier on Friday, Nov. 11, 2022. Hannah Ruhoff/AP
Gautier’s Javonte Robinson heads off Wayne County quarterback Carter Hankins during a playoff game against Wayne County at Gautier High School in Gautier on Friday, Nov. 11, 2022. Hannah Ruhoff/AP
Wayne County’s Jalen Jones nearly drops the ball as Gautier’s defense tackles him during a playoff game against Wayne County at Gautier High School in Gautier on Friday, Nov. 11, 2022. Hannah Ruhoff/AP
Gautier’s Paul Irving carries the ball down the field during a playoff game against Wayne County at Gautier High School in Gautier on Friday, Nov. 11, 2022. Hannah Ruhoff/AP
Gautier quarterback Kaden Irving looks to make a pass during a playoff game against Wayne County at Gautier High School in Gautier on Friday, Nov. 11, 2022. Hannah Ruhoff/AP
Gautier’s Marcus Cunningham gets tackled during a playoff game against Wayne County at Gautier High School in Gautier on Friday, Nov. 11, 2022. Hannah Ruhoff/AP
A referee calls an incomplete pass as the Gautier defense disrupt a pass to Wayne County’s Jalen Jones during a playoff game against Wayne County at Gautier High School in Gautier on Friday, Nov. 11, 2022. Hannah Ruhoff/AP
Gautier’s defense tackles the Wayne County ball carrier during a playoff game against Wayne County at Gautier High School in Gautier on Friday, Nov. 11, 2022. Hannah Ruhoff/AP
Gautier’s Shamarie Carroll tackles Wayne County’s ball carrier during a playoff game against Wayne County at Gautier High School in Gautier on Friday, Nov. 11, 2022. Hannah Ruhoff/AP

Biloxi Sun Herald

