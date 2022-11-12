ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort Wayne, IN

Komets fall at home to rival Walleye

By Glenn Marini
WANE 15
WANE 15
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4WHuhs_0j89hkOU00

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Despite a goal from Tye Felhaber in the first period that gave the Komets a 1-0 lead, Fort Wayne could not hang on against the rival Walleye as Toledo bested Fort Wayne 2-1 Friday night at War Memorial Coliseum.

Toledo’s Kurt Gosselin scored in the second period to even things up, then found the net in the third period for the game-winner.

The Komets are back in action on Saturday when they play at the Wheeling Nailers. The puck is set to drop at 7:10 p.m.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WANE 15.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WANE 15

Concordia’s Nelson heading to Huntington for hoops

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Concordia Lutheran High School senior Annaka Nelson is heading to Huntington University, as the senior signed to play basketball for the Foresters on Tuesday. As a junior last season, Nelson averaged 10.2 points and 7.5 rebounds a game for the Cadets. A six-foot center/forward, Nelson and the Cadets are off […]
FORT WAYNE, IN
WANE 15

Dwenger’s Frazier, Hein, O’Boyle, Tone sign for college

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – A talented quartet of seniors put pen to paper Tuesday afternoon at Bishop Dwenger as Amy Frazier (golf/Dayton), Grace Hein (soccer/Saint Francis), Maura O’Boyle (softball/Saint Francis), and Emma Tone (volleyball/Manchester University) all signed for college.
FORT WAYNE, IN
WANE 15

Huntington North’s Helvie picks Saginaw Valley softball

HUNTINGTON, Ind. (WANE) – Huntington North High School senior Emma Helvie is taking her skills to Saginaw Valley State University as the softball standout signed with the Cardinals on Monday afternoon. Helvie is already a three-year varsity letter winner heading into her senior season this spring. She’s been selected to the All-NE8 First Team twice […]
HUNTINGTON, IN
WANE 15

11/14 Inside The Zone – Semi-State Preview

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Four local teams will look to punch their ticket to Lucas Oil Stadium on Friday night, and Justin Kenny of Optimum Performance Sports along with WANE-TV sports director Glenn Marini break down the semi-state match-ups in an all-new edition of “Inside The Zone.” At Carroll, the Chargers are coming off […]
FORT WAYNE, IN
WANE 15

Fort Wayne’s York named G League Player of the Week

FORT WAYNE, Ind. – Fort Wayne Mad Ants guard Gabe York has been named the first NBA G League Player of the Week for of the 2022-2023 season. The initial period of games considered in voting ran from opening night November 4 through games on November 13. During that time, York has become the NBA […]
FORT WAYNE, IN
WANE 15

Woodlan’s Eager inks with Saint Francis soccer

WOODBURN, Ind. (WANE) – Woodlan High School’s Zoe Eager will be making her way to Saint Francis as the senior signed to play college soccer for the Cougars on Tuesday. A goalie, Eager helped lead Woodlan to a 12-6 overall record this past fall.
WOODBURN, IN
WANE 15

11/15 Girls Basketball Recap – Homestead tops Norwell

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – 4A no. 7 Homestead put on a dominant performance Tuesday night, as the Spartans bested 3A no. 2 Norwell at Spartan Arena to headline area prep hoops. The Spartans improve to 4-0 on the season. Homestead will host Concordia on Friday. Norwell falls to 3-1 with the loss. They’ll host […]
OSSIAN, IN
WANE 15

Northrop grad Jordan named to Purdue Hall of Fame

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WANE) – Northrop grad and Fort Wayne native Walter Jordan is one of eight individuals selected to the newly named Leroy Keyes Purdue Athletics Hall of Fame. Others selected to the 2022 class include former athletic director Morgan Burke, women’s basketball standout Camille Cooper, and former football star Stuart Schweigert. The class […]
WEST LAFAYETTE, IN
WANE-TV

Police respond to crash in southwest Fort Wayne

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — Police responded to a crash that happened in southwest Fort Wayne Tuesday evening. Two cars were in the middle of the intersection of Covington and Hadley roads, but traffic was still able to get through without much trouble. It is not known if anyone...
FORT WAYNE, IN
WANE 15

Beasley named to broadcast team for 2022 World Cup

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – DaMarcus Beasley is the first-ever U.S. player to play in four World Cups – and now, he’s heading back to the big stage. Beasley has been named to the FOX Sports broadcast team for the upcoming 2022 World Cup in Qatar. Beasley will serve as a digital host and analyst […]
FORT WAYNE, IN
wfft.com

Crash with life-threatening injuries in northeast Fort Wayne

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) -- At least one person has life-threatening injuries after a crash near the intersection of Stony Brook Drive and Brookview Drive, according to Fort Wayne dispatch. The Fort Wayne Police activity log shows a call about a traffic accident came in after 6:45 Monday evening. This...
FORT WAYNE, IN
WANE 15

WANE 15

12K+
Followers
14K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

The Fort Wayne area's most trusted and comprehensive news source https://www.wane.com/

 https://www.wane.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy