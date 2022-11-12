Komets fall at home to rival Walleye

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Despite a goal from Tye Felhaber in the first period that gave the Komets a 1-0 lead, Fort Wayne could not hang on against the rival Walleye as Toledo bested Fort Wayne 2-1 Friday night at War Memorial Coliseum.

Toledo’s Kurt Gosselin scored in the second period to even things up, then found the net in the third period for the game-winner.

The Komets are back in action on Saturday when they play at the Wheeling Nailers. The puck is set to drop at 7:10 p.m.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WANE 15.