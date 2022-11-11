ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bridgeport, CT

onlyinbridgeport.com

Police Chief Job Was Always Porter’s To Lose

Once Mayor Joe Ganim received the names of three finalists for top cop, helmed by the International Associations of Chiefs of Police, retired Captain Roderick Porter emerged as the leader for the five-year appointment. He checked all the boxes to what Ganim desired in a new chief. But the appointment...
NEW HAVEN, CT
News 12

Former Stamford Democratic party chairman sentenced in voter fraud case

Former Stamford Democratic party chairman John Mallozzi went before a judge Monday for sentencing in an absentee ballot fraud case stemming from the 2015 local elections. "I think he's shown his nobility and what he has done for this community," said former Stamford Mayor David Martin. Martin was one of...
STAMFORD, CT
ctexaminer.com

Something’s Rotten in the Judicial District of New Haven.

The National Registry of Exonerations, a project of The University of California Irvine Newkirk Center For Science & Society, University of Michigan Law School & Michigan State University College of Law lists 30 exonerations but they’re not evenly distributed around the state. Of the 13 judicial districts in Connecticut, six of them have no exonerations at all. Among the seven districts where people have been officially exonerated, the next highest number is six, out of Hartford’s judicial district.
NEW HAVEN, CT
New Haven Independent

Homeless Hotel Plan Scrapped. What’s Next?

A year after a tentative plan to convert a Long Wharf hotel into housing for the homeless fell apart, the city is considering a second attempt to invest federal pandemic-relief dollars towards stable long-term shelter for the unhoused. Meanwhile, those with nowhere to sleep but the streets, bracing for the...
NEW HAVEN, CT
Yale Daily News

City residents call for permanent free buses

Following months of free rides, New Haven’s elected officials and bus riders are advocating for fare-free buses to become a permanent state fixture. The state of Connecticut first introduced the suspension of bus fares in April 2022, hoping to make public transportation more affordable for residents amid rising gas prices and inflation. As bus ridership across the state increased to exceed pre-pandemic levels over the next few months, Gov. Ned Lamont announced in May that the state would extend the free fare program until Dec. 1.
NEW HAVEN, CT
onlyinbridgeport.com

See Official Results From Tuesday’s Vote

Just under 30 percent of registered electors in Bridgeport voted in Tuesday’s general election that delivered major wins for Democrats across the state and provided Governor Ned Lamont another four-year term. The official moderator’s report shows 20,263 names checked as having voted in Bridgeport, down sizably from the last...
BRIDGEPORT, CT
zip06.com

North Branford Voters Pull for Republicans on Nov. 8

NORTH BRANFORD - North Branford voters showed their Republican roots on Nov. 8, with all GOP candidates -- from the Governor’s race down ballot to the local Judge of Probate race -- favored by the majority of registered voters coming to the town’s 3 polling places. Of North...
NORTH BRANFORD, CT
darientimes.com

Feds: Stamford man pleads guilty to illegal reentry — for third time

STAMFORD — A former resident pleaded guilty for the third time Monday to illegally reentering the U.S. after being deported, according to the United States Attorney’s Office for the District of Connecticut. Julio Bayron-Arriola, 49, admitted to the offense in federal court in Hartford, according to the U.S....
STAMFORD, CT
DoingItLocal

Bridgeport News: Stand Off Ends Peacefully

2022-11-13@2:29pm–#Bridgeport News: Police said that security at Harborview Towers at 376 Washington Avenue reported that a tenant inside the building was knocking on doors with a knife. The person went back to their apartment and according to a witness, he barricaded himself in. Bridgeport Police said they were successful in convincing him to open the door so they could speak to him. He was placed in custody without incident. This is an ongoing investigation.
BRIDGEPORT, CT
zip06.com

Aniskovich Unseats Incumbent Goupil for State Rep. Seat

Voters from Connecticut’s 35th General Assembly District have elected Republican Chris Aniskovich to represent them in Hartford. Following the election, Aniskovich spoke to the Harbor News about what’s next. The 35th district is comprised of Clinton, Killingworth, and part of Westbrook. According to the unofficial tallies reported in...
WESTBROOK, CT
WTNH

Calling hours held for fallen New Haven firefighter

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Calling hours were held to honor the life of a New Haven firefighter on Monday who died in a highway car crash earlier this month. A viewing for the late 27-year-old Thomas Mieles was held at the Celentano Funeral Home in New Haven. Family members paid their respects between 1 […]
NEW HAVEN, CT
Eyewitness News

Unsolved murder in Hartford

HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - Hartford police asked the public for any information about an unsolved murder. A man was shot in Hartford on 7 Cherry St. on a Wednesday night October 21, 2015. Ricardo Rivera was 19-years old when he was shot and killed. Hartford police mentioned a $25,000 reward...
HARTFORD, CT
Eyewitness News

Police collect 59 firearms in gun buyback event

WATERBURY, Conn. (WFSB) - On Saturday, the Waterbury Police Department participated in a statewide gun buyback event which was organized by the Newtown Action Alliance Foundation. Police say they collected 59 various types of firearms and individuals that turned in their firearms received a gift card. This event is an...
WATERBURY, CT

