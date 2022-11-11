Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
6 Awesome Weekend Events in CT - Nov 18th, 19th, & 20thThe Connecticut ExplorerConnecticut State
These Pancakes Have Been Named the Best in ConnecticutTravel MavenWestport, CT
While some CT malls are experiencing a resurgence, others have an uncertain futureRichard AConnecticut State
USPS Temporarily Suspends Service In Darien, ConnecticutBryan DijkhuizenDarien, CT
USPS Suspends Service In ConnecticutBryan DijkhuizenConnecticut State
Related
onlyinbridgeport.com
Police Chief Job Was Always Porter’s To Lose
Once Mayor Joe Ganim received the names of three finalists for top cop, helmed by the International Associations of Chiefs of Police, retired Captain Roderick Porter emerged as the leader for the five-year appointment. He checked all the boxes to what Ganim desired in a new chief. But the appointment...
Connecticut Democratic official sentenced for ballot fraud
The former chairperson of a local Democratic Party in Connecticut must serve two years' probation and pay a $35,000 fine for fraudulently submitting absentee applications and ballots for dozens of people without their knowledge during a local election.
News 12
Former Stamford Democratic party chairman sentenced in voter fraud case
Former Stamford Democratic party chairman John Mallozzi went before a judge Monday for sentencing in an absentee ballot fraud case stemming from the 2015 local elections. "I think he's shown his nobility and what he has done for this community," said former Stamford Mayor David Martin. Martin was one of...
ctexaminer.com
Something’s Rotten in the Judicial District of New Haven.
The National Registry of Exonerations, a project of The University of California Irvine Newkirk Center For Science & Society, University of Michigan Law School & Michigan State University College of Law lists 30 exonerations but they’re not evenly distributed around the state. Of the 13 judicial districts in Connecticut, six of them have no exonerations at all. Among the seven districts where people have been officially exonerated, the next highest number is six, out of Hartford’s judicial district.
One-vote margin in CT recount
Following a recount, Democrat Chris Poulos declares victory over Republican Tony Morrison on a margin of one vote in a race for a CT state House of Representatives seat.
NBC Connecticut
Former Stamford Democratic Party Official Sentenced for Absentee Ballot Fraud
The former chairman of the Democratic City Committee in Stamford has been charged with over a dozen absentee ballot fraud and forgery charges in connection with ballots cast in the city’s 2015 election. John Mallozzi was charged with 14 counts of false statement in absentee balloting and 14 counts...
Homeless Hotel Plan Scrapped. What’s Next?
A year after a tentative plan to convert a Long Wharf hotel into housing for the homeless fell apart, the city is considering a second attempt to invest federal pandemic-relief dollars towards stable long-term shelter for the unhoused. Meanwhile, those with nowhere to sleep but the streets, bracing for the...
A handful of recounts keep some races in Connecticut from being called
HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — We are nearly a week out from Election Day, and there are five recounts across Connecticut. Election officials are trying to determine who is the winner in those General Assembly races. There are three state House seats and two state Senate seats too close to call. While the outcomes will not […]
Yale Daily News
City residents call for permanent free buses
Following months of free rides, New Haven’s elected officials and bus riders are advocating for fare-free buses to become a permanent state fixture. The state of Connecticut first introduced the suspension of bus fares in April 2022, hoping to make public transportation more affordable for residents amid rising gas prices and inflation. As bus ridership across the state increased to exceed pre-pandemic levels over the next few months, Gov. Ned Lamont announced in May that the state would extend the free fare program until Dec. 1.
CT state House race goes into recount
Recount Monday for Connecticut State House race in which Southington Democrat Chris Poulos leads Republican Tony Morrison by just six votes.
Middletown mayor’s chief of staff apologizes following DUI arrest
The chief of staff for Middletown's mayor is apologizing following her DUI arrest.
onlyinbridgeport.com
See Official Results From Tuesday’s Vote
Just under 30 percent of registered electors in Bridgeport voted in Tuesday’s general election that delivered major wins for Democrats across the state and provided Governor Ned Lamont another four-year term. The official moderator’s report shows 20,263 names checked as having voted in Bridgeport, down sizably from the last...
Eyewitness News
Controversial sign outside home in Morris ‘protected by Constitution,’ town says
MORRIS, CT (WFSB) - A sign erected outside of a home in Morris has raised concerns from people who’ve had to drive by it. The sign was posted outside of a home on Route 209. A Channel 3 viewer took a picture of it and sent it to the newsroom.
zip06.com
North Branford Voters Pull for Republicans on Nov. 8
NORTH BRANFORD - North Branford voters showed their Republican roots on Nov. 8, with all GOP candidates -- from the Governor’s race down ballot to the local Judge of Probate race -- favored by the majority of registered voters coming to the town’s 3 polling places. Of North...
darientimes.com
Feds: Stamford man pleads guilty to illegal reentry — for third time
STAMFORD — A former resident pleaded guilty for the third time Monday to illegally reentering the U.S. after being deported, according to the United States Attorney’s Office for the District of Connecticut. Julio Bayron-Arriola, 49, admitted to the offense in federal court in Hartford, according to the U.S....
DoingItLocal
Bridgeport News: Stand Off Ends Peacefully
2022-11-13@2:29pm–#Bridgeport News: Police said that security at Harborview Towers at 376 Washington Avenue reported that a tenant inside the building was knocking on doors with a knife. The person went back to their apartment and according to a witness, he barricaded himself in. Bridgeport Police said they were successful in convincing him to open the door so they could speak to him. He was placed in custody without incident. This is an ongoing investigation.
zip06.com
Aniskovich Unseats Incumbent Goupil for State Rep. Seat
Voters from Connecticut’s 35th General Assembly District have elected Republican Chris Aniskovich to represent them in Hartford. Following the election, Aniskovich spoke to the Harbor News about what’s next. The 35th district is comprised of Clinton, Killingworth, and part of Westbrook. According to the unofficial tallies reported in...
Calling hours held for fallen New Haven firefighter
NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Calling hours were held to honor the life of a New Haven firefighter on Monday who died in a highway car crash earlier this month. A viewing for the late 27-year-old Thomas Mieles was held at the Celentano Funeral Home in New Haven. Family members paid their respects between 1 […]
Eyewitness News
Unsolved murder in Hartford
HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - Hartford police asked the public for any information about an unsolved murder. A man was shot in Hartford on 7 Cherry St. on a Wednesday night October 21, 2015. Ricardo Rivera was 19-years old when he was shot and killed. Hartford police mentioned a $25,000 reward...
Eyewitness News
Police collect 59 firearms in gun buyback event
WATERBURY, Conn. (WFSB) - On Saturday, the Waterbury Police Department participated in a statewide gun buyback event which was organized by the Newtown Action Alliance Foundation. Police say they collected 59 various types of firearms and individuals that turned in their firearms received a gift card. This event is an...
Comments / 0