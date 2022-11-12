ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Midland, TX

Private School Round Up: Midland Christian takes down Grace 37-7

By Sage Sowels
KETK / FOX51 News
KETK / FOX51 News
 4 days ago

MIDLAND, Texas ( KETK ) — The Midland Christian Mustangs took down the Grace Cougars on Friday night in the first round of playoffs.

The final score was: 37-7.

Click above to see game highlights.

