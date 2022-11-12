Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
KOLO TV Reno
Chemigram Landscapes Exhibit at Stremmel Gallery
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Stremmel Gallery is showcasing the work of local artist Nolan Preece who invented the chemigram. It runs through December 23, 2022. Parker Stremmel visited KOLO 8 to talk about this unique art and why it’s not what it appears to be.
KOLO TV Reno
Monetary donations being collected for the Reno Rodeo Foundation’s 17th annual Denim Drive
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - When children are removed from their homes, they often lack basic essentials. The Reno Rodeo Foundation responded to this need with the first ever Denim Drive 17 years ago. From Monday, Nov. 14 through Saturday, Dec. 31, toys, clothes, shoes and hygiene products can be donated at over 100 drop-off locations. All clothing items collected in a particular county stay in that county.
KOLO TV Reno
“Bowl for the Gold” and support the Special Olympic athletes in Northern Nevada
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The community is invited to the Grand Sierra Resort Bowling Alley for the 2022 Bowl for the Gold event. Brianne McGowan-Durfee, Northern Nevada development director for Special Olympics Nevada, stopped by Morning Break to share how this annual event supports local athletes. The event is Thursday,...
KOLO TV Reno
Mount Rose Academy honored with the Purple Star Award
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Head downstairs at the Mount Rose Academy, there are military displays on the walls that can’t be missed. There are the flags of the 6 branches of the military. Then this wall display of men and women who have or who are currently serving in the military.
KOLO TV Reno
Local woman rides bike 3,300 miles, sets Guinness record
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - On July 8th, Cindy Norris left northern Washington on her bike. On that day she knew she had more than 3,300 miles ahead of her, but didn’t really know what to expect. “The bliss of being a novice and not knowing what lies ahead helped...
kunr.org
Two newcomers, one incumbent elected to Washoe County Commission
In District 2, which covers South Reno to Washoe Valley, Washoe County assessor and Republican Mike Clark beat retired civil engineer and Democrat Keith Lockard. Clark’s top priorities are cleaning up the Truckee River, addressing mental health issues among people experiencing homelessness, and ensuring money “isn’t wasted” by the county. Clark has received funding from Robert Beadles, a prominent local GOP donor who has made false claims about Nevada’s election system and cited antisemitic propaganda online. He was also temporarily banned from county property for sending mass mailers, including a photo of a female county official in a bathing suit. Clark has a background in mortgage real estate and said his proudest moment as an assessor was concluding a property tax dispute in Incline Village and Crystal Bay that resulted in Washoe County being responsible for refunding excess taxes to residents.
KOLO TV Reno
WCSD gets $3.7 grant for Native American students
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The Washoe County School District received a grant for $3.7 million for Native American students to help them prepare for college and their careers. The funding will go towards providing mentoring, programs, and college tours for Native American students in grades 6 through 12. The funding will be spread out over five years.
KOLO TV Reno
Taste “The Menu” at Sierra Arts Foundation’s November Sip and Screen event
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The Menu is on the menu at this month’s Sierra Arts Foundation’s Sip and Screen event on Nov. 18. The movie debuts in theaters this weekend. Starring Anya Taylor-Joy, Ralph Fiennes and Nicholas Hoult, the movie is about a young couple who travels to a remote island to eat at an exclusive restaurant where the chef has prepared a lavish menu, with some shocking surprises.
KOLO TV Reno
Free Thanksgiving meals for 1,500 familes
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - It’s going to cost a bit more to get your Thanksgiving meal on the table this year. “We’re really seeing a lot of people who are coming out, reaching out to Catholic Charities and saying gosh last year I had no problem creating a wonderful holiday meal for my family but this year I just can’t make my dollar stretch,” said Marie Baxter, CEO of Catholic Charities of Northern Nevada.
KOLO TV Reno
St. Mary’s leaves only two hospitals delivering babies in Reno. No problem
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Ask any two longtime native Renoites where they were born and at least one is likely to point to St. Mary’s. The hospital shared that task with Washoe Medical Center--now Renown--for more than a century. So news that would no longer be happening came as a shock to some.
2news.com
Man Accused of Killing, Kidnapping Fernley Teen Found Competent Enough to Stand Trial
A Yerington district court has found accused killer Troy Driver competent enough to stand trial. Driver appeared in court Monday, November 14 on order of a competency hearing. He's now been ordered back to the Fernley Justice Court for a preliminary hearing. There's no immediate word on when this may be.
KOLO TV Reno
A new option for pediatric autism therapy, Reno Children’s Center holds grand opening
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The wait for services may be over for many families with an autism diagnosis. The Reno Children’s Center (1698 Meadow Wood Ln) has officially opened its doors and is ready to start providing services. “It’s not an accident that we’re here,” said Brian Steinberg, VP...
Record-Courier
The Nov. 14, 2022, R-C Morning Report
Genoa, Nev. — Alpine County Sheriff’s deputies and the California Highway Patrol responded to a fatal collision at Pickett’s Junction in Hope Valley this morning. According to the CHP site, the collision occurred at 4:30 a.m. Slick conditions may have contributed to two crashes on Doolittle Curve...
Record-Courier
Lake Tahoe residents protest Highway 50 corridor plan
Update: The meeting of the Nevada Department of Transportation Board of Directors has been moved to 9:30 a.m. Friday. Update: Today's meeting of the Nevada Department of Transportation Board of Directors was canceled this morning, according to their Twitter feed. Lake Tahoe residents are being urged to provide public comment...
KOLO TV Reno
Hot tubs destroyed in fire
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The Reno Fire Department is investigating a fire that destroyed several hot tubs being stored behind a south Reno business. The fire was reported on Smithridge Drive around 7:30 Friday night. Crews were able to put out the fire before it could spread to any buildings.
KOLO TV Reno
Shelter in place order lifted in Carson City
CARSON CITY Nev. (KOLO) - A shelter in-place order has been lifted for a neighborhood in Carson City after the SWAT team was called out Thursday night to serve a search warrant. It happened in the area of Harvard Drive and Yale Drive on the north end of town on...
String of car burglaries reported in north Lake Tahoe trailheads and businesses
PLACER COUNTY, Calif. (KTXL) — Numerous vehicle burglaries occurred in the Lake Tahoe and Truckee area between Saturday and Sunday, according to the Placer County Sheriff’s Office North Lake Tahoe Station. At least eight break-ins were reported at various trailheads and businesses in the area. “As the weather changes and we start our outdoor winter […]
KOLO TV Reno
Crash near Mustang kills Reno resident
MUSTANG, Nev. (KOLO) - A crash in the area of I-80/Mustang killed one person, Nevada Highway Patrol says. NHP says that on Oct. 20 around 6:00 a.m., a 2016 Volvo S60, driven by a Stephan William Adams was traveling west on I-80 when it attempted to pass a 2021 GMC Savanna driven by a Wayne Parillo.
KOLO TV Reno
Late rally pushes Pacific past Nevada 76-71
RENO, Nev. (Nevada Athletics) - Nevada women’s basketball was defeated by Pacific 76-71 in its home opener on Sunday afternoon at the Lawlor Events Center. Graduate student Megan Ormiston led Nevada with a season-high 12 points while junior guard Victoria Davis came up with 11 points and a career-high six steals.
Nevada Appeal
Candy Cane Express, Train of Lights return to the Comstock
The Virginia Truckee Railroad Holiday steam trains depart from the original 1870 depot in Virginia City. The Candy Cane Express will run on Friday, Saturday and Sunday afternoons beginning Nov. 25 at noon, 1:30 p.m. and 3 p.m. through Dec. 18. The 45-minute journey includes a trip to Santa’s workshop,...
Comments / 0