Suns' Chris Paul: Gets questionable tag for Monday
The Suns list Paul (heel) as questionable for Monday's game against the Heat, Duane Rankin of The Arizona Republic reports. According to Rankin, Paul was present for the Suns' practice session Sunday, but the star point guard admitted he wasn't sure if he would be able to play Monday. If Paul ends up missing a third consecutive game Monday, Cameron Payne would be in store for another start and a high minute count as the Suns' top floor general.
Trail Blazers' Jusuf Nurkic: Questionable Tuesday
Nurkic (thigh) is questionable for Tuesday's game against the Spurs, Sean Highkin of RoseGardenReport.com reports. Nurkic has been tabbed questionable for each of the past three games and was later ruled out for every one of them. Thus, it's still unclear if the center will be able to play or will remain out for a fourth straight matchup.
Rockets' Eric Gordon: Goes missing in loss
Gordon contributed four points (1-4 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 2-2 FT) and one rebound in 26 minutes during Monday's 122-106 loss to the Clippers. Gordon was a non-factor in the loss, highlighting just how volatile his value can be. Despite scoring in double-digits in the majority of games, he still sits well outside the top 150, meaning he should be viewed as nothing more than a possible streaming candidate on low-volume nights.
Bucks' Khris Middleton: Remains out
Middleton (wrist) has been ruled out for Monday's matchup against Atlanta. Middleton, who's yet to play this season following offseason wrist surgery, went on a G League assignment at the beginning of November, which appeared to be a positive sign, but it's still unclear when he may return to game action. The All-Star forward's next chance to suit up will come Wednesday against Cleveland.
Warriors sending James Wiseman to G League, where he will remain for 'an extended period'
The Golden State Warriors are in a sticky spot with James Wiseman. First and foremost, they're trying to win a championship, but they're also deep in the business of trying to develop Wiseman, whom they drafted No. 2 overall in 2020. They would love to allow Wiseman the freedom on the court that he needs to grow, but the fact is he's not good enough to get on the court in the first place for a team with Golden State's aspirations.
Kiyan Anthony, Carmelo Anthony's son, receives basketball offer from Syracuse
Four-star recruit Kiyan Anthony has received an offer from Syracuse -- the same school his father, former NBA star Carmelo Anthony, played basketball at. Carmelo Anthony earned the Most Outstanding Player honor in the 2003 NCAA Tournament after lifting his team to a national championship. That is the Orange's first and only NCAA Tournament trophy.
College basketball rankings: Saint Louis leads off updated Top 25 And 1 following impressive start
Saturdays in November are typically light days in college basketball because football dominates every television window. Thus, most prominent programs simply schedule around it, which is why Saint Louis was the only team in the CBS Sports Top 25 And 1 daily college basketball rankings to play Saturday. Final score:...
Stars' Jamie Benn: Stays warm with power-play assist
Benn notched a power-play assist in Sunday's 5-1 win over the Flyers. Benn's collected six goals and five helpers over his last six games, picking up the scoring pace greatly in November. The 33-year-old has 14 points (eight on the power play), 35 shots on net, 20 hits and a plus-3 rating in 15 contests this season. As long as he's rolling, he needs to be on fantasy rosters, as he can add enough grit to supplement his surprising scoring numbers.
As Broncos lose fifth one-score game, Russell Wilson says team must find a way to 'answer moments'
NASHVILLE, Tenn. -- Time is running out for the Denver Broncos. With their 17-10 loss to the Tennessee Titans on Sunday, the Broncos fell to 3-6 on the year. It marked Denver's fifth loss this season that came by one score, and you have to wonder if the Broncos have already lost too many of those close games to make a late-season run for a playoff spot.
Jayson Tatum's controversial technical foul that had Kevin Durant 'laughing' will be rescinded, per report
The controversial technical foul Boston Celtics star Jayson Tatum received during his team's win over the Oklahoma City Thunder on Monday night will be rescinded by the league, according to Gary Washburn. Early in the second quarter, Tatum was called for a blocking foul while trying to guard Thunder forward...
49ers' Trey Lance: Progressing well, loses boot
Lance (ankle) was seen walking without crutches or a medical boot last Thursday as he recovers from surgery to his right fibula, Nick Wagoner of ESPN.com reports. Lance was placed on injured reserve due to a serious ankle injury back in Week 2, effectively ending his much-anticipated sophomore season. The 2021 first-round pick was seen on the sidelines of Sunday's 22-16 win over the Chargers without a boot or crutches for the first time since his surgery. Lance appears to be progressing well, which bodes well for his prospects of a healthy start to the 2023 season. The 2022 49ers currently are 5-4 under Jimmy Garoppolo -- who will be an unrestricted free agent in 2023 -- so Lance could be handed the keys to a seemingly potent offense next season.
Vikings' Adam Thielen: Overshadowed by Jefferson
Thielen caught five of seven targets for 49 yards in Sunday's 33-30 overtime win over Buffalo. Thielen finished fourth on the team in targets behind Justin Jefferson (16), K.J. Osborn (11) and T.J. Hockenson (10). Jefferson dominated to the tune of 193 yards and one touchdown, but no other Viking reached 50 yards or found the end zone. Thielen's nose for the end zone has been key to his fantasy success in recent years -- he totaled 24 touchdowns over the previous two campaigns -- but he's scored only twice in 2022. Ending a touchdown drought that dates back to Week 6 won't be easy in Week 11 against the tough Dallas defense.
Broncos' Russell Wilson: Performance regresses
Wilson completed 21 of 42 passes for 286 yards, one touchdown and one interception in Sunday's 17-10 loss to the Titans. He added eight rushing yards on seven attempts. Wilson turned in his highest yardage total since Week 1, but that was mostly due to volume as he averaged only 6.8 yards per attempt. Much of that damage came on a 66-yard touchdown strike to Jalen Virgil that came midway through the second quarter -- one of his two completions of more than 20 yards. Wilson lost Jerry Jeudy (ankle) on Denver's first offensive play, which explains some of his struggles, but he's failed to throw for multiple touchdowns in seven of eight games this season and has surpassed 300 passing yards just once.
