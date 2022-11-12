Talkin’ Troy S9E3: RECAP: Women’s soccer rolls into NCAA tourney, football and women’s volleyball enjoy wins

People lined up on the Row the night of Oct. 29, waiting outside as they watched robots fill their pizza orders on a screen. This was the official opening night for Stellar Pizza, a robot-run pizza truck operating in front of Phi Kappa Tau. The business was offering free pizza as a promotion for its launch. The truck has visited the University before, but is now operating on an official schedule: Thursdays through Saturdays, from 5 p.m. until 3 a.m. or until the pizza sells out.

LOS ANGELES, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO