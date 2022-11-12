Talkin’ Troy S9E3: RECAP: Women’s soccer rolls into NCAA tourney, football and women’s volleyball enjoy wins

Read full article on original website
Aaron Carter's Ex-Tattoo Artist Speaks Out About Singer's Death: "I'm not surprised"Cassie LeighLos Angeles, CA
The Winning Lotto Ticket Was Sold in California (Opinion Piece)justpene50Altadena, CA
California witness describes 'camouflaged' triangle over Los AngelesRoger MarshLos Angeles, CA
Two plus-size models have hit out at a nightclub, claiming they were both refused entry because of their sizeShameel ShamsLos Angeles, CA
12 Spots to Gobble Up Thanksgiving in Los AngelesCaroline at EatDrinkLALos Angeles, CA
Daily Trojan
Trojans fall in last-second loss to UCLA
The No. 3 Trojans fell to crosstown rival No. 2 UCLA 14-13 in a nail-biting conference final over the weekend, marking their third loss to the Bruins this season. The contest went into overtime after the Bruins snuck in a goal with three seconds remaining in the fourth quarter, and in the final moments of overtime play UCLA struck again to take the win.
Daily Trojan
Takeaways from USC’s win over Colorado
Friday night lights at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum began in a strange fashion. USC, a team that averages a tad under 500 yards of offense per game, had only 8 total yards in the first quarter against a Colorado team that allowed the 130th most — out of 131 schools — yards per game.
Daily Trojan
USC overpowers Colorado in 55-17 win
USC started their Friday night matchup against the Colorado Buffaloes slow, but bounced back in the second quarter and put Colorado out of reach in the third with a decisive 55-17 victory. Heading into a matchup that seemed all but destined to be a USC blowout, ending the first quarter...
Daily Trojan
USC’s Construction Management Association of America holds 27th annual symposium
Chatter quickly filled the courtyard outside Town and Gown as industry professionals and students trickled into USC’s Construction Management Association of America annual symposium Monday night. With talks ranging from the meaning of the 21st-century construction industry to advice for upcoming graduating seniors, over 20 companies and a hundred students were in attendance.
Daily Trojan
Stellar Pizza starts operations outside USC
People lined up on the Row the night of Oct. 29, waiting outside as they watched robots fill their pizza orders on a screen. This was the official opening night for Stellar Pizza, a robot-run pizza truck operating in front of Phi Kappa Tau. The business was offering free pizza as a promotion for its launch. The truck has visited the University before, but is now operating on an official schedule: Thursdays through Saturdays, from 5 p.m. until 3 a.m. or until the pizza sells out.
Daily Trojan
USG arranges SCÜP LAX shuttle for service before Thanksgiving Break
President Hannah Woodworth provided a monthly update at Tuesday’s Undergraduate Student Government Senate meeting. Woodworth shared updates about last month’s launch of SCÜP, the USC-Los Angeles International Airport shuttle. Of the 1,430 available tickets offered for Fall Break, 1,250 were claimed. Of these reservations, SCÜP approximates that nearly 900 students took advantage of the service. SCÜP hopes to capture 25% of total demand by the end of the year — approximately 9,000 students. To meet their goal, the service will need to increase ridership by upwards of 30% during Thanksgiving Break. Six hundred students have already signed up for shuttle transportation in anticipation of the break.
Daily Trojan
Alumnus aids students with resumes, career confidence
In an installment of Tuesday’s Tea, a speaker series that educates students professionally, alumnus Nate Delgado spoke to USC Village residents about “Forget Algebra,” a resource he designed to expose and prepare students for the professional world. A Fall 2019 graduate who works in cybersecurity for Deloitte, Delgado advised attendees, ranging from freshmen to seniors, on how to elevate their resume game to enhance their careers.
Daily Trojan
USC researchers track food insecurity post-pandemic
What happened to Los Angeles’ food insecurity crisis during and after the peak of the coronavirus pandemic? To answer this question, Kayla de la Haye, an associate professor of population and public health sciences at the Keck School of Medicine, led a team of researchers to collaborate with the Los Angeles County Food Equity Roundtable and faculty members from The City University of New York to construct a comprehensive data portal that monitors food and nutrition access and insecurity.
