Citrus County Chronicle
Kings race past Nets 153-121 for 4th straight win
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — Terence Davis scored 31 points off the bench and sparked a big second-quarter run that helped the Sacramento Kings race past the New Jersey Nets 153-121 on Tuesday night for their fourth straight win. Kevin Huerter had 19 points and Domantas Sabonis added 17 as...
Citrus County Chronicle
Doncic, Mavs blow big lead, hang on to beat Clippers 103-101
DALLAS (AP) — Luka Doncic was a little confused reacting to a key 3-pointer that helped Dallas avoid a loss after blowing a 25-point lead against Paul George and the Los Angeles Clippers. The Mavericks superstar gave the home crowd the universal “hush” symbol with an index finger to...
Citrus County Chronicle
McCollum, Pelicans beat Grizzlies without injured Williamson
NEW ORLEANS (AP) — C.J. McCollum scored 14 of his 30 points in the third quarter and the New Orleans Pelicans overcame Ja Morant’s 36-point effort to beat the Memphis Grizzlies 113-102 on Tuesday night. McCollum had averaged just 9.5 points on 27% shooting in his previous four...
Citrus County Chronicle
Verhaege scores 2 goals, Panthers beat Capitals 5-2
SUNRISE, Fla. (AP) — Carter Verhaeghe scored twice in the final minutes and the Florida Panthers beat the Washington Capitals 5-2 on Tuesday night. Verhaeghe, who had six goals and 12 points in Florida’s six-game playoff series win over Washington last spring, scored on a loose puck to give the Panthers a two-goal lead with 3 minutes remaining before scoring into an empty net with 1:24 left.
Citrus County Chronicle
Riverboat Ron knocks off another unbeaten team
Ron Rivera and Washington are making a habit of shocking undefeated teams. For the second time in three seasons Rivera took a Washington team with a losing record on the road to hand an undefeated team its first loss of the season.
Citrus County Chronicle
8 and Oh-No: Eagles hope first loss isn't sign of trouble
PHILADELPHIA (AP) — The Eagles — like all but one team in NFL history — were not going to finish the season undefeated. That much was inevitable. Get updates and player profiles ahead of Friday's high school games, plus a recap Saturday with stories, photos, video Frequency: Seasonal Twice a week.
