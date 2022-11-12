The Portland Trail Blazers, coming off of a successful 4-2 trip, overcame a sluggish start Tuesday night against San Antonio to win 117-110 at the Moda Center. That the Blazers struggled at all with the rebuilding Spurs (6-9) could be viewed as a bit puzzling given how well Portland played on its recent trip. But that’s sort of how the NBA goes sometimes. The Blazers (10-4) had a sloppy night, but the bottom line is that they found a way to win and take over sole possession of first place in the Western Conference.

PORTLAND, OR ・ 5 HOURS AGO