Portland Trail Blazers dominate final minutes to win 117-110 over San Antonio Spurs: At the buzzer

The Portland Trail Blazers, coming off of a successful 4-2 trip, overcame a sluggish start Tuesday night against San Antonio to win 117-110 at the Moda Center. That the Blazers struggled at all with the rebuilding Spurs (6-9) could be viewed as a bit puzzling given how well Portland played on its recent trip. But that’s sort of how the NBA goes sometimes. The Blazers (10-4) had a sloppy night, but the bottom line is that they found a way to win and take over sole possession of first place in the Western Conference.
Recapping Portland’s epic trip with 5 key takeaways: Blazer Focused podcast

The Portland Trail Blazers went 4-2 on their recent trip and return home tied for the best record in the Western Conference at 9-4. The Blazer Focused podcast, supported by ZoomCare (Beyond Better™ Healthcare) goes through the five observations on the trip made by Aaron Fentress, who covers the team for The Oregonian/OregonLive. He is joined by podcast producer, Andrew Theen. Craig Birnbach is on vacation and unavailable to keep Fentress in check this week. Theen stands no chance.
Status of injured Oregon offensive linemen Ryan Walk, Alex Forsyth unclear as Ducks prepare to face Utah

The status of Oregon Ducks quarterback Bo Nix and offensive linemen Ryan Walk and Alex Forsyth for this week’s game against Utah is unclear. Oregon coach Dan Lanning declined to share any updates on the three players. Nix briefly left last week’s game with a right leg injury before returning for UO’s final drive. Walk and Forsyth left with right foot and right shoulder injuries, respectively.
Trail Blazers assign Gregg Brown III to NBA G League

The Portland Trail Blazers have assigned forward Greg Brown III to the NBA G League and he will play for the Ontario Clippers, who are affiliated with the LA Clippers. Brown has made just four appearances this season for the Trail Blazers, averaging 2.5 points in six minutes per game.
