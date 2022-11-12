3-in-1 Pod: Banner Night
CHAMPAIGN (WCIA) — In episode 150 of the WCIA 3-in-1 Pod, Bret Beherns and Andy Olson recap Illinois basketball’s 86-48 win over Kansas City. A career night for Dain Dainja, freshmen Skyy Clark and Jayden Epps score in double figures for the first time and the Illini raise the Big Ten Championship banner to the rafters at State Farm Center.
Listen: https://anchor.fm/wcia-3-sports/episodes/Banner-Night-e1qkvo6
