3-in-1 Pod: Banner Night

The Junior League of Champaign-Urbana develops and participates in projects, educational programs, conferences, and advocacy efforts in areas where needs are unmet and existing resources are minimal. JLCU has often been a front runner and a catalyst in addressing the emerging issues of the day. Projects begun by JLCU offer community partners administrative guidance, strategic planning, volunteer support, and financial resources. Once a project or program is successfully established, it is frequently turned over to the community partners for continued action in the community.

CHAMPAIGN, IL ・ 7 HOURS AGO