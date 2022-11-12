MONDAY, Nov. 14, 2022 (HealthDay News) – Colorado voters have voted narrowly to approve the medical use of “magic mushrooms” in Colorado. “I’m in awe of what we were able to accomplish,” said Veronica Lightning Horse Perez, a lead proponent for legalizing psilocybin, the main psychoactive compound in mushrooms. “Over a million people voted yes on this. To think that many people see the value in these medicines, that many people know that these can be used for healing -- that’s huge.”

