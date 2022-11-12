ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas State

No. 2 Ohio State fixed on Maryland with Michigan up next

No. 2 Ohio State and No. 3 Michigan are on a collision course in the Big Ten East and the trajectory of their championship itineraries is unlikely to be decided this week. The Buckeyes are focusing on making fixes on Saturday at Maryland, and coach Ryan Day is fixed on making sure Ohio State keeps its focus on the task at hand.
COLUMBUS, OH
Nick Rolovich sues Washington State over vaccine-related dismissal

Former Washington State head football coach Nick Rolovich filed a lawsuit against the university, its athletic director Pat Chun and Washington Gov. Jay Inslee seeking damages after he was dismissed last season for refusing to get vaccinated against COVID-19. Washington State fired Rolovich and four of his assistant coaches for...
PULLMAN, WA
Colorado Says Yes to Medical Use of 'Magic Mushrooms'

MONDAY, Nov. 14, 2022 (HealthDay News) – Colorado voters have voted narrowly to approve the medical use of “magic mushrooms” in Colorado. “I’m in awe of what we were able to accomplish,” said Veronica Lightning Horse Perez, a lead proponent for legalizing psilocybin, the main psychoactive compound in mushrooms. “Over a million people voted yes on this. To think that many people see the value in these medicines, that many people know that these can be used for healing -- that’s huge.”
COLORADO STATE

