STORRS — Swin Cash walked into Gampel Pavilion for the first time on her official recruiting visit 25 years ago with her mother, Cynthia, by her side. When the former All-American and two-time national champion with the UConn women’s basketball team had her uniform No. 32 retired here Monday night, her husband Steve and sons Saint and Syer joined Cash at center court alongside coach Geno Auriemma with her mother watching with pride from the stands.

STORRS, CT ・ 3 HOURS AGO