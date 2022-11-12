Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
3 Places To Get Seafood in the Cleveland AreaIsla ChiuCleveland, OH
6 Exciting Ethnic Restaurants to Celebrate Your Thanksgiving in ClevelandTMannCleveland, OH
4 Great Burger Places in OhioAlina AndrasOhio State
The Black Women Commission of Cuyahoga County Sends a 21 Days Action Notice to Cleveland City Council: Follow the RulesBrown on ClevelandCleveland, OH
Spotlight on Mental HealthTawana K WatsonCleveland, OH
76ers vs. Jazz: Joel Embiid’s Playing Status on Sunday
Joel Embiid’s had a tough time staying healthy to begin the 2022-2023 NBA season. After missing his first game a couple of weeks ago due to a sore knee, Embiid returned to the floor the following night. However, after returning for one game, Embiid was back off the floor...
Klay Thompson Shares Message for Haters
View the original article to see embedded media. It has been a rough start to the season for Golden State Warriors guard Klay Thompson. Struggling on both ends of the ball, Thompson has not been able to regain his pre-injury form. While that is somewhat to be expected, Thompson holds himself to a high standard, and wants to play well.
2023 NBA Mock Draft: Thunder Land Athletic Dynamo
The Thunder have already proven this season that they can hang with the best on good nights. But with Oklahoma City not likely to truly contend for a few more seasons, general manager Sam Presti will look to the draft, at least once more, to add talent to the team.
Pelicans Look To Build Momentum With Grizzlies Visiting
The New Orleans Pelicans will be looking to improve to 2-1 on their current six-game home stand when they host the Memphis Grizzlies tonight in the Smoothie King Center. New Orleans (7-6) is coming off of a 119-106 win over the Houston Rockets. Memphis (9-5), another foe from the Southwest Division, has won five out of its last seven games but travels to the Crescent City after suffering a 102-92 loss to the Washington Wizards.
Indiana Pacers guard Tyrese Haliburton expects to play vs Charlotte Hornets after injuring ankle Saturday
Tyrese Haliburton injured his right ankle in the Indiana Pacers win over the Toronto Raptors on Saturday, but he doesn't anticipate that the injury will cause him to miss time. Haliburton hurt his ankle in the third quarter of the game when he landed on Christian Koloko's foot contesting a...
Young Indiana Pacers players benefitting from T.J. McConnell’s leadership
INDIANAPOLIS — Every young basketball team needs useful veterans to teach young players the ropes and provide stability on the court. For the Indiana Pacers, their leading veteran has been 30-year old guard T.J. McConnell. McConnell is a natural coach and teacher — his father, Tim, is a high...
Lakers Rumors: L.A. Looking To Add New Players
Your Los Angeles Lakers are reportedly on the hunt for new role player depth, Marc Stein reports. Stein cautions that the Lakers front office, led by team vice president of basketball operations Rob Pelinka, is holding off on making any changes to the club's personnel until injured role players Dennis Schröder and Thomas Bryant return from their UCL surgeries, which could happen as soon as Friday against the Detroit Pistons.
