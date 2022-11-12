The New Orleans Pelicans will be looking to improve to 2-1 on their current six-game home stand when they host the Memphis Grizzlies tonight in the Smoothie King Center. New Orleans (7-6) is coming off of a 119-106 win over the Houston Rockets. Memphis (9-5), another foe from the Southwest Division, has won five out of its last seven games but travels to the Crescent City after suffering a 102-92 loss to the Washington Wizards.

