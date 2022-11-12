ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cleveland, OH

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
San Luis Obispo Tribune

76ers vs. Jazz: Joel Embiid’s Playing Status on Sunday

Joel Embiid’s had a tough time staying healthy to begin the 2022-2023 NBA season. After missing his first game a couple of weeks ago due to a sore knee, Embiid returned to the floor the following night. However, after returning for one game, Embiid was back off the floor...
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
San Luis Obispo Tribune

Klay Thompson Shares Message for Haters

View the original article to see embedded media. It has been a rough start to the season for Golden State Warriors guard Klay Thompson. Struggling on both ends of the ball, Thompson has not been able to regain his pre-injury form. While that is somewhat to be expected, Thompson holds himself to a high standard, and wants to play well.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
San Luis Obispo Tribune

2023 NBA Mock Draft: Thunder Land Athletic Dynamo

The Thunder have already proven this season that they can hang with the best on good nights. But with Oklahoma City not likely to truly contend for a few more seasons, general manager Sam Presti will look to the draft, at least once more, to add talent to the team.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
San Luis Obispo Tribune

Pelicans Look To Build Momentum With Grizzlies Visiting

The New Orleans Pelicans will be looking to improve to 2-1 on their current six-game home stand when they host the Memphis Grizzlies tonight in the Smoothie King Center. New Orleans (7-6) is coming off of a 119-106 win over the Houston Rockets. Memphis (9-5), another foe from the Southwest Division, has won five out of its last seven games but travels to the Crescent City after suffering a 102-92 loss to the Washington Wizards.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
San Luis Obispo Tribune

Lakers Rumors: L.A. Looking To Add New Players

Your Los Angeles Lakers are reportedly on the hunt for new role player depth, Marc Stein reports. Stein cautions that the Lakers front office, led by team vice president of basketball operations Rob Pelinka, is holding off on making any changes to the club's personnel until injured role players Dennis Schröder and Thomas Bryant return from their UCL surgeries, which could happen as soon as Friday against the Detroit Pistons.
LOS ANGELES, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy