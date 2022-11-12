ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Greenwood, IN

Micah Coyle's breakaway runs lead Center Grove to 6A regional win

By Akeem Glaspie, Indianapolis Star
 4 days ago
All Center Grove running back Micah Coyle needs is the smallest crease. A tiny bit of daylight in the opposing defense and the senior has the breakaway speed to turn a small gain into a back-breaking jaunt to the end zone.

Coyle scored touchdowns on runs of 45, 62 and 73 yards, amassing 301 yards in Center Grove’s 42-32 win over Warren Central in Friday’s Class 6A regional championship game.

The Trojans (10-2) advance to face Cathedral (10-1) in the semistate with a trip to Lucas Oil Stadium for the state championship on the line.

“Warren came out with a great game plan,” Coyle said. “They had everything filled, every gap filled. My coaches went to halftime and we made new plays. We were running more to the outside with me and there were a lot more openings out there because they're all closing inside.”

Every time Warren Central put something together on offense, Center Grove and Coyle answered, keeping the Warriors at bay.

Center Grove led 14-0 after one quarter and looked to be in control before Amarion Sanders’ scoop-and-score with 2:19 left in the second quarter. The Warriors defense flexed its muscles again, as JoJo Edmond skied for a one-handed interception on the Trojans' next drive.

Scores, highlights, stats:Indiana high school football regional roundup

Despite struggling for most of the first half, Warren had the ball with a chance to tie before halftime. The Warriors rotated quarterbacks Adonis Adams-Figueroa and Keith Jackson, using Adams-Figeroa in passing situations with Jackson at receiver, and Jackson at quarterback on early-down rushing situations.

Center Grove defensive back Matthew Neff said the defense prepared to see both quarterbacks, and he broke on a Adams-Figueroa pass in the flat, intercepting it and going 45 yards for the pick-six, stealing the momentum back.

The momentum swing only lasted briefly, as Adams-Figeroa used completions of 17 and 12 yards, to Joe Walker and Devaon Holman, respectively. Those set up a 36-yard touchdown pass to Walker. Adams-Figueroa’s scrambling ability gave him time to find the Western Michigan-bound Walker.

Both passing attacks showed flash, but neither could generate consistency. In the second half, Center Grove coach Eric Moore went back to his roots and pounding the ball with Coyle.

The teams traded punts to start the third quarter. Warren cut into Center Grove’s lead with a Elijah Slibeck 29-yard field goal, bringing the Warriors within four with 6:40 left in the third.

Center Grove responded with a 13-play scoring drive. Coyle carried the ball nine times, capping the possession with a 9-yard plunge. The Trojans offensive line and the compact 5-11, 185-pound Coyle wore down the Warriors defense in the second half. Coyle pounded, and pounded, and pounded the Warriors, finally breaking open the floodgates in the fourth quarter.

Next week: IHSAA 2022 semistate matchups

De’marion Harris’ 6-yard touchdown and ensuing Lee Alexander Jr. two-point run shrunk Center Grove’s lead to 28-25 with 10:45 left in the game. Then Coyle took over. Coyle burst through the Warriors defense for a 62-yard score. After a Gage Rees interception, Coyle iced the game with a 73-yard score.

“I thought if we could get a stop, maybe something special would happen,” Warren Central coach Mike Kirschner said. “We couldn't stop the run. Gave up a couple of missed assignments on defense that hurt us. So we gotta get better as a program. As a coaching staff we got to get better.”

Gone are the well-known Power Five talents of Caden Curry and Tayvon Jackson from the Center Grove huddle. Coyle said there may be a few Division I talents on this year’s team, but what they have is grit and determination. That comes from Moore.

Moore’s battling his own health challenges, but it's his team’s battle with adversity that has it preparing for another trip to the state championship game.

“One thing this team has done a great job of is dealing with adversity,” Moore said. “We've not been ahead a lot until the end (of the game). The last time we played Cathedral, we let them get us at the end.

“This has been a tough year. These kids are young. … And these kids have learned to play this year. It's been probably as fun as anything watching them learn to play.”

Cathedral beat Center Grove 40-29 in the final week of the regular season.

Center Grove 42, Warren Central 32

Warren Central 0 14 3 15 — 32

Center Grove 14 7 7 14 — 42

CG — Micah Coyle 45 run (Nolan Foley kick)

CG — Noah Coy 26 pass from Tyler Cherry (Foley kick)

WC — Amarion Sanders 53 fumble return (Elijah Slibeck kick)

CG — Matthew Neff 55 interception return (Foley kick)

WC — Joe Walker 36 pass from Adonis Adams-Figueroa (Slibeck kick)

WC — Slibeck 29 FG

CG — Coyle 9 run (Foley kick)

WC — DeMarion Harris 6 run (Chris Jordan run)

CG — Coyle 62 run (kick failed)

CG — Coyle 73 run (Owen Bright run)

WC — Harris 3 run (Slibeck kick)

Rushing — Warren Central: Keith Jackson 8-40, Adams-Figueroa 8-31, Ronald Baskerville 6-28, Harris 6-26, Devaon Holman 2-7, Jordan 2-2, Rodney Johnson 3-2, Jordan Williams 1-1. Center Grove Coyle 30-301, Jalen Thomeson 13-46, Cherry 3-14, team 3-(minus-14).

Passing — Warren Central: Adams-Figueroa 13-34-1, 170; Walker 1-1-0, 23; Jackson 0-2-1, 0. Center Grove: Cherry 8-17-1, 125.

Receiving — Warren Central: Walker 5-87, Holman 5-64, Williams 2-25, Jackson 1-10, Victor Boyd 1-7. Center Grove: Thomeson 3-66, Coy 4-48, T.J. Williams 1-11.

