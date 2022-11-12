ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dell Rapids, SD

Dell Rapids lulls West Central to sleep in dominant 24-7 11A state championship win

By Michael McCleary, Sioux Falls Argus Leader
Argus Leader
Argus Leader
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4DCwOU_0j89dpzP00

VERMILLION - Dell Rapids waited until the very end to break away. Quarriers wide receiver Brayden Pankonen took a direct snap from two yards out, punching in the final touchdown of the game late in the fourth quarter, the 24-7 final score finally matching the dominance that Dell Rapids had embodied all throughout the 11A state championship game Friday in the DakotaDome.

Dell Rapids’ players didn’t expect it to take that long, but it also didn’t expect any of the game to go the way it went.

“I didn't think we were gonna come out and score twice,” Pankonen said. “And we did.”

All in all, the Quarriers’ first state championship win in eight years was a lopsided one. Though just a 17-point difference in the score, Dell Rapids outgained West Central 334 to 119. The Quarriers pulled in three picks and quarterback Jack Henry collected 246 yards and two touchdowns. Running back Mason Stubbe rushed for 63 yards and a touchdown and Pankonen caught seven passes for 125 yards and had a rushing touchdown (19 rushing yards).

Pankonen said the Quarriers were aware of their ranking at the start of the season (around fourth or fifth, he remembered) and Henry knew they “had the guys” to be better. This win didn’t always seem like a certainty for Pankonen and the senior class, but a strong sophomore and junior class willed the Quarriers to buy in. For Dell Rapids, with not only a win but a convincing one, this could be the start of something new for the program with a rich history of football success. But head coach Jordan Huska isn’t thinking of the big picture now.

“Not really looking there right now,” Huska said. “It's just enjoying this moment tonight with these kids who we've put a lot into this with.”

The game was tight the whole first half, but Dell Rapids’ push ahead started with a West Central mistake. The Trojans were forced to punt mid-way through the first quarter, but the snap to quarterback and punter Justin Zirpel never lifted off the ground. Zirpel tried to scoop it up and either run or, maybe, still get the punt off, but the bad snap bounced every which way and he just had to jump on top of it.

Dell Rapids got strong field position, starting the drive right outside of the red zone. And they took advantage. West Central picked off Henry on the previous drive, but he didn’t need to throw it on this one. A few plays into the Quarriers short-field drive, Henry took a quarterback keeper to the outside for a score to make it 6-0.

The scoring wasn’t particularly early in the first half from either side, and the Quarriers missed both of its two-point tries before halftime. But after that first drive, Dell Rapids had developed a bit of a rhythm. A few drives later, as the Trojans continued to get yards in the run or pass game, Henry connected with Pankonen on three plays in a row. The last, Pankonen caught at the line of scrimmage and got into open space, breaking free for one of Dell Rapids’ longest pass plays of the game.

Dell Rapids was stuffed by West Central on fourth down that same drive, turning it back over to the Trojans, but the Quarriers still very much had control. And just a few plays after that, West Central forced another pass, and the Quarriers — just as before — were prepared to take advantage of the Trojans’ mistake. Dell Rapids senior defensive back Chase Jones jumped Zirpel’s pass, setting up another short-field look for the Quarriers.

“We knew their offense was good and they could explode at any moment,” said Henry, who was named the Joe Robbie Most Valuable Player. “So we knew we had to stay locked in.”

Henry took a run up the middle, bounced off the linemen but stayed on his feet, and changed direction to the outside where he was able to run in for his second touchdown untouched to make it 12-0. Dell Rapids nearly scored again before the half, getting down all the way to the one-yard line before West Central, mercifully, stopped them to keep the deficit as it was. But Dell Rapids, by out-gaining West Central 156 to -10 in the first half, was still on the brink of domination.

The sequence continued in the second half. Dell Rapids didn’t score in the third quarter, but it led a drive deep into Trojans territory before its fourth-down pass fell incomplete. West Central couldn’t get more than a few first downs on a single drive, with a three-and-out mixed in.

Pankonen noticed just one defender on him the whole game. “Jack, just throw it up,” he pleaded to his quarterback. “I’m going to go get it, I promise.” And Dell Rapids started getting some bigger plays in the pass game, further limiting West Central’s opportunities.

At the start of the fourth quarter, the Trojans forced a fourth down and Dell Rapids lined up to punt — but the snap went to Jones on a fake and the Quarriers got a first down. Later that drive, Dell Rapids running back Mason Stubbe converted on a more-traditional fourth-down play, taking a handoff and gaining seven yards when he needed one.

Dell Rapids lulled West Central to sleep before, finally, Stubbe broke another run to the outside and went in the end zone for a touchdown to make it 18-0 with 6:42 left. West Central would finally score a touchdown with 5:01 left on a pass from Zirpel (63 passing yards, 34 rushing yards and a passing touchdown) to running back Aiden Bartmann. But all Dell Rapids needed was the ball back. They didn’t need to score this time, they just needed a drive to take time off the clock.

Yet Pankonen caught a deep pass anyways, giving him an easy opportunity to punch it in on the direct snap, sealing the win for good.

“That's the big thing in Dells in the past: football state championships,” Pankonen said. “And to come out here undefeated, knowing that we weren't ranked high at the beginning of the season, it's awesome for the community and for the boys.”

Follow Sioux Falls Argus Leader reporter Michael McCleary on Twitter @mikejmccleary.

Comments / 0

Related
Highschool Basketball Pro

Elk Point, November 14 High School 🏀 Game Notice

The Sioux Falls Christian High School basketball team will have a game with Elk Point-Jefferson High School on November 14, 2022, 14:30:00. #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 img { margin: 0; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 div { margin: 0; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 p { margin: 24px 0; font-style: normal; font-weight: 400; font-size: 16px; line-height: 26px; letter-spacing: -0.24px; color: #333; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .icon { background-repeat: no-repeat; background-position: center; background-size: 100% 100%; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item:last-child { border-bottom: none; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item { padding-bottom: 32px; border-bottom: 1px solid #f9f9f9; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card { padding: 24px; border: 1px solid #F2F2F2; border-radius: 8px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams { display: flex; margin-bottom: 26px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team { display: flex; flex-direction: column; flex: 1; justify-content: flex-start; align-items: center; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .vs { width: 40px; height: 97px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .logo { width: 120px; height: 120px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .name { margin-top: 11px; color: #333; font-weight: 600; font-size: 16px; line-height: 19px; text-align: center; letter-spacing: -0.31px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item { margin-left: -8px; margin-top: 8px; display: flex; align-items: center; font-weight: 400; font-size: 14px; line-height: 20px; letter-spacing: -0.15px; color: #888; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item .icon { margin-right: 4px; width: 12px; height: 12px; background-repeat: no-repeat; background-position: center; background-size: 100% 100%; }
ELK POINT, SD
footballscoop.com

Sioux Falls announces a head coaching change

After six seasons leading the program at Sioux Falls (D-II - SD), Jon Anderson and the program are parting ways. Officially, Anderson decided to step down. He led the team to an 8-3 record this fall, had an identical record last fall, and had won at least 7 games in each of his six season leading the program, including a nine-win campaign in his first season in 2017.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
nwahomepage.com

WATCH: Eric Musselman previews matchup with South Dakota State

FAYETTEVILLE, Ar. (KNWA/KFTA) – The No. 9 Arkansas men’s basketball team will take on South Dakota State on Wednesday night at Bud Walton Arena. Head Coach Eric Musselman sat down with the media on Monday to preview the matchup. See the full press conference in the video above.
BROOKINGS, SD
Hays Post

🏀 Tiger women knock off Sioux Falls

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. - A strong effort on the offensive end and suffocating defense on the other end of the floor helped the third-ranked Fort Hays State women's basketball team defeat Sioux Falls Saturday afternoon on the final day of the Courtyard Sioux Falls Tip-Off Classic, 66-50. The Tigers (2-2) had four players score in double figures and hit 50 percent from the floor (28-of-56) while limiting the Cougars (0-2) to 36 percent shooting (18-of-50) and forcing 17 USF turnovers.
HAYS, KS
KELOLAND TV

KELOLAND meteorologist predicts above average snow amounts this winter

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Despite mostly drought conditions for the past few months, you can expect more snow than average according to one KELOLAND meteorologist. For 19 years, KELOLAND meteorologist Scot Mundt has been predicting snowfall totals for Sioux Falls, Aberdeen, Pierre and Rapid City. Mundt’s prediction for the 2022-23 winter was released at the end of the KELOLAND Live Doppler Winter Special. You can watch the full special in the player above.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
KXRB 1140 AM/100.1 FM

Worst Intersections in Sioux Falls

As far as traffic jams go, Sioux Falls does pretty well. We tend to have well-planned traffic flows and regular updates to the roads. That's not to say that everything is perfect. There are some intersections in Sioux Falls the smart diver tries to avoid at all costs. Intersections where the traffic is so heavy it's easy to forget that we live here and not in Omaha.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
KELOLAND TV

Pork producers pleased with slaughterhouse outcome

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO)– Agricultural producers across South Dakota are pleased with the Sioux Falls rejection of the slaughterhouse ban. It was a big win for the agricultural industry in South Dakota last week, as the slaughterhouse ban was rejected by voters in Sioux Falls, allowing the future Wholestone pork plant to be built in the city.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
gowatertown.net

Men killed in I-90 crash identified

SIOUX FALLS, S.D.–The South Dakota Highway Patrol has released the names of two people killed Friday in a three vehicle crash three miles west of Sioux Falls. Seventy year-old Harry Jackson the third of Pierre and 34 year-old Scott Ahlers of Renner were killed in the crash on Interstate 90.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
gowatertown.net

Two men killed in I-90 crash west of Sioux Falls

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. – Two people died Friday afternoon in a three-vehicle crash three miles west of Sioux Falls. The Highway Patrol says a pickup was eastbound on Interstate 90 when it rear-ended a Toyota Prius. The pickup driver lost control and the pickup entered the median and continued into the westbound lane where it collided head-on with a westbound pickup pulling a gooseneck trailer.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
News Channel Nebraska

South Dakota man sent to hospital after rollover accident near Stanton

STANTON, Neb. -- A man from South Dakota was taken to the hospital with severe injuries after a single-vehicle rollover accident near Stanton. The Stanton County Sheriff's Office said officers were dispatched to 566th Ave., about seven miles north of Stanton, around 3:45 p.m. on Saturday for a reported one-vehicle rollover accident.
STANTON, NE
KFYR-TV

South Dakota officials discuss proposed grocery sales tax removal

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - WNAX reported that Senator Jim Bolin of Canton and Yankton City Manager Amy Leon are concerned for the financial future of South Dakota cities when it comes to Gov. Noem’s promise to remove the grocery sales tax. WNAX reported that Leon told...
YANKTON, SD
KELOLAND TV

Authorities respond to incident in central part of city

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — KELOLAND News is following a developing story in central Sioux Falls. Sioux Falls Police and the highway patrol are involved in a situation near the corner of 14th Street and Summit Avenue. While our photographer was there a helicopter could be seen overhead. Officers...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
kelo.com

Plethora of presentations for the Minnehaha County Commission

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO.com) — The Minnehaha County Commission will meet on Tuesday morning for a series of presentations. On the agenda will be presentations from the Sioux Falls Humane Society, the Greater Sioux Falls Chamber of Commerce Agri-Business, and Southeastern Behavioral HealthCare. Also to be discussed will be...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
Argus Leader

Argus Leader

3K+
Followers
3K+
Post
550K+
Views
ABOUT

Sioux Falls South Dakota News - argusleader.com is the home page of Sioux Falls South Dakota with in depth and updated Sioux Falls local news.

 http://argusleader.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy