ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Reform, AL

PREP FOOTBALL: Meek’s historic season ends with 44-36 loss to Pickens County

By Sammy Confer
The Cullman Tribune
The Cullman Tribune
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=33Llwl_0j89dmaS00

ARLEY, Ala. – After defeating Cedar Bluff in the first round of the state playoffs last week and extending their historic winning streak to 11 games, Meek returned home to Tiger Stadium Friday night for a round two matchup against Pickens County. This game was a tale of two halves as a defensive, low-scoring affair in the first half quickly turned into a shootout in the second half. Unfortunately for Tiger fans, the Tornadoes rallied to score 22 unanswered points in the final minutes of the fourth quarter to come from behind and stun Meek 44-36.

The Tiger defense took the field first to start the game and Pickens County quickly drove the ball down the field as a huge pass put them at the 12-yard line. But Meek stood tall and forced a turnover on downs. Big runs by Blake Miller and Cameron Deaver put the Tigers at the 25. Ory Frith picked up 11 and 21 yards on a couple of carries, which put Meek at the 48. Another run by Frith gave them another first run, but the Tigers quickly went backwards and were forced to turn the ball over on downs. Meek quickly forced a turnover on the first play of the series as Carson Davenport recovered a Tornado fumble, but two plays later, a Tiger fumble gave the ball right back to Pickens County.

The Tiger defense forced another Tornado turnover as Justin Freeman picked off an errant pass and Meek would have excellent field position at the 25. Miller carried the ball on all five plays of their series as he finished off the drive with a three-yard score to give the Tigers an 8-0 lead with 8:41 left in the first half. Another turnover on downs gave the ball back to Meek, but they were forced to punt. Pickens County quickly moved the ball down to the 28 on just three plays and a pass interference penalty on the Tigers moved the ball to the 11, but Meek’s defense again rose tall as Miller picked off another Tornado pass and the Tigers would go into the half with an 8-0 lead.

The fireworks would start in the second half for both teams. Meek got off to a great start in the second half as Ory Frith returned the opening kickoff 31 yards to the 36-yard line. On the first play, Deaver found a huge hole on the right side and found the end zone to give the Tigers a 14-0 lead. The Tornadoes quickly moved the ball down the field behind a pair of huge pass plays and they ended the drive with a six-yard touchdown run to make it a 14-8 game. Meek looked to respond on their next series as Frith ripped off a 48-yard run to put the Tigers at the 18. Three plays later, Deaver scored on a nine-yard, hard-nosed run to push the Tiger lead to 20-8. A pass interference penalty on just the second series of the series would end up costing the Tigers in the end as Pickens County scored on a 13-yard touchdown pass to cut it to 20-14.

A pair of huge runs by Deaver saw the Tigers move the ball down to the 26. Another Deaver run put Meek at the 10, then an illegal substitution penalty on the Tornadoes moved the ball up to the five-yard line. Deaver ended up finding the end zone for the third time in the game as his four-yard run made it 26-14, but Pickens County quickly found the end zone on the first play of its series as a 57-yard touchdown pass cut it to 26-22 with 10:56 left to go in the game. Back-to-back big runs by Miller, including his 21-yard run on fourth down, kept the series alive for the Tigers. Behind the duo of Deaver and Miller, Meek again moved the ball down the field with ease and they burned almost seven minutes off the clock. Deaver scored his fourth touchdown run of the game on a 22-yard run down the right sideline as that gave the Tigers a 36-22 lead with 3:48 to go in the contest.

Pickens County completed huge passes of 22 and 30 yards on its next series as that put the ball at the three and a two-yard run three plays later made it a 36-30 game with 2:22 left in the game. Meek looked to get a first down to close out the game, but Miller got stuffed on fourth down. The Tiger defense looked to get their biggest stop of the game, but just like what they’d been doing all night, the Tornadoes’ passing attack continued to give them fits as they completed a 19-yard and a 23-yard pass. That put them at the 21-yard line, and they scored on a 21-yard touchdown pass to tie the game up at 36. They went for two and got it as that gave them a 38-36 lead with 59 seconds left to go in the contest.

Meek had a final shot to win the game as they started from the two-yard line. A pass interference penalty on Pickens County put the Tigers at the 20 and two plays later, Deaver found Jarrett Benson for a 32-yard gain as that put them at the 48-yard line. Later on, a final heave from Deaver got picked off and returned for a touchdown as the Tigers’ dream season is now over after their 44-36 loss to the Tornadoes.

Deaver finished with 155 yards on 25 carries and four scores for Meek (11-1). Miller added 128 more on the ground and a touchdown. Frith ended up with 106 rushing yards. Davenport recovered a fumble for the Tigers, while Freeman and Miller each picked off a pass.

The Tigers will lose some key pieces to graduation in May but will still have a lot of returning players back in 2023 hungry to make another playoff run.

Copyright 2022 Humble Roots, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Cullman Tribune

PREP BASKETBALL: West Point drops home opener against Oakman 68-63

WEST POINT, Ala. — The West Point Warriors hosted the Oakman Wildcats in their home opener Tuesday night, and it was a closely contested game between both teams, but unfortunately for the Warrior fans, Oakman would end up taking the win from West Point 68-63. Jay Lamar found his shooting stroke from deep to start out the game as he drilled a trio of treys to give West Point a 9-2 lead. A rebound and put-back by J.D. Cochran pushed the Warrior lead to 11-4 and Lamar’s fourth three made it 14-5. Oakman went on a quick run to cut the West...
WEST POINT, AL
wbrc.com

Bo Scarbrough on Bama Issues on the Gridiron

Bo Scarbrough is a two time college football national championship and also a member of the inaugural team to win a USFL title, so he knows something about winning and what it takes. So when he spoke about some of the things he has seen lacking in this years Alabama 8-and-2 team people listen.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
AL.com

Bowl game projections for Alabama after road win over Ole Miss

Alabama played an unfamiliar role Saturday: spoiler. Eliminated from SEC West contention minutes before it took the field in Oxford, the Tide played an Ole Miss team that was still alive in the division race. It was the first game Alabama had played since the 2010 Iron Bowl in which its national title hopes were effectively gone but its opponent’s were not.
OXFORD, MS
AL.com

Alabama moves up in Associated Press basketball poll

Alabama men’s basketball moved up in Monday’s Associated Press poll, the first one since the regular season began. The Tide rose to No. 18 in Monday’s poll after being ranked No. 20 in the preseason poll. Two teams in the preseason top 20, Tennessee and Villanova, lost games last week and fell below the Tide.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
AL.com

Alabama moves up in AP, coaches polls after win

After reaching a seven-year low in the AFCA coaches poll last week, Alabama rose three spots to return to the top 10 in Sunday’s poll. The Tide was ranked No. 8 in the coaches poll after Saturday’s win over Ole Miss, which fell from No. 9 in the coaches poll to No. 14. Alabama’s upward movement was also aided by a pair of top-10 teams in Oregon and UCLA both losing Saturday.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
AL.com

Another freeze warning for Alabama for Sunday night

Get ready for another cold night tonight. The National Weather Service has issued another freeze warning for some central Alabama counties. It will go into effect Sunday night and last into Monday morning. Temperatures will be cold statewide -- freeze warning or not. Lows are expected to dip into the...
ALABAMA STATE
AL.com

USFL reveals season 2 details for Birmingham

The United States Football League will be back in Birmingham next spring for its second season, though, unlike the inaugural season, not all eight teams will be headquartered in the city, according to Fox Sports, the league’s majority owners. The defending-champion Birmingham Stallions, of course, will make the city...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
wvtm13.com

WVTM 13 Expands Anchor Team

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — Jarvis Robertson returns home to join the WVTM 13 News team as an anchor and reporter. Robertson will appear on WVTM 13’s Sunday morning newscasts with co-anchor Magdala Louissaint. “As a Wenonah High School and UAB graduate, Jarvis needs little introduction to Birmingham, and his...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
thebamabuzz.com

Alabama Business Hall of Fame inducts 8 new members

On Thursday, November 10, the Alabama Business Hall of Fame inducted eight new members for 2022 in a ceremony hosted at Haven in downtown Birmingham. Over 600 attendees from across the state gathered to celebrate the accomplishments of these inductees. Keep reading to learn more. About the Alabama Business Hall...
ALABAMA STATE
wvtm13.com

Vinemont man killed in crash Tuesday

CULLMAN COUNTY, Ala. — One person was killed and another injured in a crash near Hanceville Tuesday. The Alabama State Troopers reported Kenneth Coleman, 43, was killed when the vehicle he was driving, left the road, and struck a ditch and a tree. A passenger in the vehicle was...
HANCEVILLE, AL
wvtm13.com

Coldest weather so far this season in central Alabama

Much colder Saturday night with lows falling into the mid and upper 20s. A Freeze Warning is in effect. Check the video forecast for the latest. It will be an awfully cold night in Alabama. A widespread freeze is expected and temperatures will fall into the mid to upper 20's in many locations. Tuscaloosa, Birmingham, and Anniston will all be near 30 degrees first thing Sunday morning. Clouds gradually thin out overnight, and we will see sunshine to begin our Sunday.
ALABAMA STATE
The Cullman Tribune

Holly Pond family raising funds for Diabetic Alert Dog

HOLLY POND, Ala. – A Holly Pond family is raising funds for a Diabetic Alert Dog. Cash Howard, 7, was diagnosed with type 1 diabetes on Sept. 26, 2021. He has experienced many changes, but his mom Sarai Rasco Howard said he has been very brave throughout the last year.   She said the week her son was diagnosed, the family had been on vacation, and she noticed that he seemed more withdrawn and “zoned out” than normal. “He normally is the kid that loves to laugh, cut up and play jokes on people. I noticed on this trip he wasn’t doing...
HOLLY POND, AL
Praise 93.3

Alabama Authorities Need Your Help Locating Missing Teen

As the holiday season approaches, people all over Alabama plan to be in the company of their loved ones. Hopefully, Alabamians can help authorities locate this missing teen. A Facebook post made by an Alabama news outlet mentions a missing 17-year-old by the name of Amelia Johnson. The post states...
ALABAMA STATE
The Cullman Tribune

The Cullman Tribune

Cullman County, AL
4K+
Followers
3K+
Post
664K+
Views
ABOUT

The Cullman Tribune is the oldest business and independent newspaper serving Cullman County. Our news content is hyper-local. Find local news, sports, editorials, military feature pieces, police reports, obituaries and a host of other topics.

 http://www.cullmantribune.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy