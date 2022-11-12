ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Germantown, TN

'He had a special night tonight': Malik Mason leads Germantown football in upset win over Houston

By Wynston Wilcox, Memphis Commercial Appeal
The Commercial Appeal
The Commercial Appeal
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3DVQr3_0j89dfPN00

Germantown football coach Gene Robinson knew Malik Mason was due for a big night. He didn’t know when it was going to happen, just that Mason was destined for a breakout performance.

It finally happened Friday, in Germantown’s 24-14 upset win over Houston (9-3) at Landers Stadium. It was the Red Devils’ second consecutive upset win as a No. 4 seed in the TSSAA football playoffs.

“What about Malik Mason?” Robinson said after the game. “He’s putting it together, becoming who he’s supposed to become. He had a special night tonight.”

Mason dominated on both sides of the ball, rushing for more than 50 yards and two touchdowns. He added an interception in the end zone with less than two minutes left to seal the win.

"Wonderful game by that kid,” Robinson said. “He’s a dog.”

He’s been one of the many weapons on offense for Germantown (10-2). It's a rushing attack by committee, and Mason was the latest option to take off. Last week, B.J. Blake ran for nearly 150 yards. This week, Mason carried the rushing attack. Isaiah Tate added a 49-yard touchdown run in the second half as well.

TOP PERFORMERS, SECOND ROUND:Memphis-area high school football top performers from Round 2 of TSSAA playoffs

PLAYOFF BRACKETS:TSSAA football playoff brackets 2022: Tennessee DI quarterfinals, DII semifinals pairings

KUMARO BROWN'S JOURNEY:How tragedy helped Kumaro Brown, a Tennessee target, find his love for football again

“It’s a tough thing to do to get all these guys the ball,” Robinson said. “But it’s also a blessing when you can give everybody the ball.”

With the win, Germantown gets one step closer to playing for a state championship. Robinson said, this isn’t a revenge tour for his team, which will play Bartlett (10-2) in the quarterfinals next week.

Making it a revenge tour would mean it’s personal for his team, he said. There’s nothing personal about the Red Devils’ playoff run this season; it’s all business. It just happens they get to play region rivals in back-to-back weeks.

Germantown has a defense that can take away any team’s strength and an offense that has too many options to take away one of them. That’s what makes the Red Devils so dangerous.

In consecutive weeks, three different players have impacted Germantown’s offense. That will be the key to continuing its playoff run.

“It’s time for a championship to come back to Germantown,” Robinson said.

Reach Wynston Wilcox at wwilcox@gannett.com and on Twitter @wynstonw__.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
FanSided

Saint Louis vs Memphis: 2022-23 college basketball game preview, TV schedule

One of the better early season games is set for Tuesday night when Saint Louis hosts Memphis in a battle of undefeated teams. If you’re looking for an under-the-radar game prior to the Thanksgiving week tournaments, look no further. A pair of teams on the cusp of the Top 25 will square off on Tuesday night when the Memphis Tigers head to Saint Louis to take on the Billikens. Both of these squads have NCAA Tournament aspirations, which means a win will go a long way towards improving the résumé. Who has the edge in this one? Here’s a breakdown of what to expect.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
KIXS FM 108

Horrific Video Shows Houston Teacher Dragging Young Girl by Hair

A kindergarten teacher out of Houston ISD is being charged with injury to a child-a felony offense, after reacting terrifyingly to a young student. Fany Castro is a five-year-old kindergarten student at Katherine Smith Elementary in Houston. Her mother Patricia Saldana said Fany loved school, "She was happy to go to school every day," she explained.
HOUSTON, TX
kwhi.com

HOUSTON MAN ARRESTED EARLY MONDAY MORNING

A Houston man was arrested early Monday morning. Brenham Police report that early Monday morning at 12:50, Cpl. Armando Guerra effected a traffic stop on a vehicle in the 1100 block of Highway 290 West for a license plate violation. Cpl. Guerra made contact with the driver, Xavier Lamon Jones, 25 of Houston, and observed burnt marijuana cigarettes in plain view as well as the odor of burnt marijuana. Cpl. Guerra further observed a pistol in Jones’ right front pocket. A probable cause of the vehicle was conducted, which yielded approximately 10 grams of marijuana as well as the pistol, which was a 9mm Springfield. Jones was taken into custody for Possession of Marijuana, less than 2 oz and Unlawful Carrying of a Weapon, and transported to the Washington County Jail.
HOUSTON, TX
WREG

Third Whataburger in Memphis area to open this week

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Another Whataburger is set to open next week in the Memphis area. On Monday, the Texas-based burger chain will open for drive-thru service only at 1040 North Germantown Parkway in Cordova. The restaurant will begin operations at 11 a.m. This will be the third Whataburger restaurant in the area. The first two […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

COGIC Convocation brings thousands to Memphis

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The 114th COGIC convention is preparing to come to a close in the coming days after returning to Memphis for the first time in more than 10 years. A familiar sound of praise and worship has returned to the halls of the Renasant Convention Center, marking the return of the Church of God […]
MEMPHIS, TN
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Legendary R&B Singer Anita Baker Announces 2023 Tour Dates, 2 Stops in Texas

Eight-time Grammy-winning singer Anita Baker has announced special tour dates for 2023. The 15-city tour, produced by Live Nation, launches on February 11 at Hard Rock Live in Hollywood, Florida with stops in Dallas and Houston. The tour coincides with the 40th anniversary of the iconic singer's debut album, "The...
DALLAS, TX
92.9 NIN

18-Wheeler Hanging Off of Bridge After Crash In Houston

KHOU is reporting that a crash this morning involving an 18-wheeler and a box truck resulted in the closure of westbound lanes on Grand Parkway in Spring, Texas. Shortly before 9:00 am this morning, witnesses say that a box truck went over the overpass at Grand Parkway and S.H. 99, followed by the 18-wheeler, which was left dangling over the side of the overpass.
SPRING, TX
CW33

Report: This place serves the best burrito in Texas

DALLAS (KDAF) — Burritos are awesome. There are so delicious and versatile. You can have them for breakfast, lunch, dinner or dessert. And in Texas, they’re especially delicious with Texas’ wide range of diverse food locations, but which place serves the best burrito in Texas?. According to...
TEXAS STATE
The Commercial Appeal

The Commercial Appeal

6K+
Followers
4K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

News, crime, weather, photos, video, Memphis Grizzlies, Memphis Tigers and sports for Memphis, Tennessee, and the Mid-South from The Commercial Appeal.

 http://commercialappeal.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy