Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
walls102.com
Two vehicle crash takes life in DeKalb County
MALTA – One person is dead after a two vehicle crash in DeKalb County on Monday. The DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office say they were called to Illinois Route 38 near Malta for a rear end collision between an International Truck and a pickup truck. Authorities say the pickup truck struck the rear of the other vehicle that was stopped to turn into a field entrance. The pickup truck driver was taken to an area hospital where they were pronounced deceased. The crash remains under investigation by the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office.
walls102.com
No injuries after car crashes into Peru business
PERU – The Peru Police Department is reporting no major injuries after a vehicle crashed into a business earlier Monday morning. Police say they, Fire, and EMS were dispatched just after 10 a.m. to the 1100 block of Peoria Street for a vehicle that struck a building and was partially inside. Responding units arrived on the scene and confirmed there were no injuries. Authorities are reporting major structural damage that was caused by the vehicle.
walls102.com
Exercise of LaSalle Nuclear Power Station Emergency Plans Set for Tuesday
OTTAWA – An exercise to test emergency response plans for the area surrounding the LaSalle Nuclear Power Station is scheduled for Tuesday. Emergency response personnel from the state of Illinois, LaSalle County, Grundy County, and others will participate in the event. The Federal Emergency Management Agency will evaluate the performance of the participating units of government. FEMA will provide preliminary findings at a meeting on Friday at the LaSalle County Emergency Operation Center. Nuclear energy produces about 20 percent of the nation’s electricity and about half of the electricity in Illinois.
walls102.com
City of Ottawa passes responsible bidder ordinance
OTTAWA – The city of Ottawa now has a responsible bidder ordinance. The approval of the criteria for contractors comes after the city of Ottawa faced issues with previous contractors in years past who stopped participating in an apprenticeship program. At Tuesday night’s city council meeting, Ottawa Mayor Dan Aussem says the new language requires that contractors are in an apprenticeship program and hopes the changes will eliminate loopholes.
walls102.com
Flu Shot clinic coming to LaSalle County Veterans Assistance Commission
PERU – The LaSalle County Veterans Assistance Commission will be hosting two flu shot clinics in the coming weeks to get veterans protected for the upcoming winter. A nurse from Hines VA Healthcare will be on site to provide the flu shot to those eligible on November 16th and December 14th. If you are a veteran that is not enrolled in VA Healthcare, contact the LaSalle County Veterans Assistance Commission at their website, LasalleCountyVAC.com to get started.
walls102.com
IVCC board adopts $14.3 million 2022 tax levy, a 6.4% increase
OGLESBY – Illinois Valley Community College’s board adopted a tentative $14.3 million 2022 tax levy last week, a 6.4% increase over last year’s actual extension of $13.5 million. The levy is based on a 7.5% increase in the district’s eight-county combined equalized assessed valuation that is due largely to a recently negotiated agreement with Constellation’s LaSalle Power Station. That agreement will result in nearly $1.2 million in new revenue for the college over the next five years. Taxpayers in LaSalle, Bureau and Putnam counties – as well as smaller parts of Marshall, Lee, Livingston, Grundy and DeKalb counties – should not see an increase in their IVCC taxes.
walls102.com
Streator student awarded art prize from Illinois American Water
STREATOR – A young artist from Streator was awarded a prize in the Illinois American Water’s annual “Water Keeps Life Flowing” contest. The art contest is held yearly to promote the importance of reliable, safe water service. Students between 3rd and 5th grade submitted a drawing and sentence about what water service means to them. Illinois American Water chose 26 winners who earned their classrooms a $100 donation. Payton D., a 5th grader at Northlawn Junior High was one of those honored with their art titled “Everything needs water”.
walls102.com
Red Cross giving away pumpkin pies at blood drive in Peru
PERU – At a crucial time for hospital patients in need of blood and blood products, the American Red Cross is encouraging the Peru community to donate on Friday, November 25th. A blood drive will take place at the Peru American Red Cross chapter building, 1530 4th Street, from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.
walls102.com
Lewis’ 24 lead Illinois State over Northwestern State 69-67
Led by Kendall Lewis’ 24 points, the Illinois State Redbirds defeated the Northwestern State Demons 69-67 on Saturday night. The Redbirds improved to 2-1 with the win and the Demons fell to 1-2.
Comments / 0