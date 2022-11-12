LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Head coach Will Bolt announced the 2023 baseball schedule Monday, which features 27 home games at Hawks Field at Haymarket Park for the Huskers. “We have a challenging schedule that will give our student-athletes the opportunity to compete against some of the top teams in college baseball,” said Bolt. “The Big Ten continues to improve every year and our schedule leading up to conference play will help us get ready to compete in our league. I’m excited for our home slate and look forward to playing in front of our great fans at Hawks Field next spring.”

LINCOLN, NE ・ 1 DAY AGO