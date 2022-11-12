Read full article on original website
1011now.com
Nebraska football team prepares for final home game of 2022
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Interim Coach Mickey Joseph and the Huskers spoke with the media on Tuesday prior to Saturday’s game against Wisconsin. After not having Casey Thompson available last week versus Michigan, and backup Chubba Purdy go down with a leg injury during the game, the Huskers are stuck in a rough spot with their quarterback situation for this weekend.
1011now.com
Huskers fall at 20th-ranked Creighton
No. 20 Creighton jumped to a 22-11 first-quarter lead and never looked back, as the No. 22 Nebraska women’s basketball team suffered its first loss of the season with a 77-51 setback at D.J. Sokol Arena on Tuesday night. In the first matchup of top-25 teams in the 48-game...
1011now.com
No. 22 Huskers, No. 20 Jays set for top 25 battle in Omaha
LINCOLN, Neb. (Press Release) -The Nebraska women’s basketball team hits the road for the first time in 2022-23, renewing its long-standing series with Creighton on Tuesday in Omaha. Tip-off between the No. 22 Huskers (2-0) and No. 20 Bluejays (2-0) at D.J. Sokol Arena is set for 6 p.m.
1011now.com
‘A new animal’: Sports betting remains in the works for Nebraska
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Bringing gaming to Nebraska has been a bit of a slow burn. The state’s first non-tribal casino opened in September and now many are wondering when they’ll finally be able to place a bet on their favorite team. Two years ago Nebraskans voted to...
1011now.com
Huskers unveil 2023 baseball schedule
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Head coach Will Bolt announced the 2023 baseball schedule Monday, which features 27 home games at Hawks Field at Haymarket Park for the Huskers. “We have a challenging schedule that will give our student-athletes the opportunity to compete against some of the top teams in college baseball,” said Bolt. “The Big Ten continues to improve every year and our schedule leading up to conference play will help us get ready to compete in our league. I’m excited for our home slate and look forward to playing in front of our great fans at Hawks Field next spring.”
1011now.com
Lizzo coming to CHI Health Center in Omaha
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Emmy Award-winning artist Lizzo has announced the second North American leg of her 2022 tour including a stop in Omaha. Lizzo’s “The Special 2OUR” will come to the CHI Health Center in Omaha on Friday, May 19. Public on sale for the second...
1011now.com
History of Peru State College
PERU, Neb. (KOLN) - It’s known as the Campus of a Thousand Oaks, and it’s also the oldest institution of higher learning in the state of Nebraska. We caught up with Ted Harshbarger with the Peru State College Foundation. We talked with him about the school’s history inside the Little Red Schoolhouse on the campus.
1011now.com
P!NK announces summer 2023 tour with stop in Omaha
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - P!NK is bringing her Summer Carnival tour to Omaha in 2023. The pop icon will perform with special guests Brandi Carlile, Pat Benatar & Neil Giraldo at Charles Schwab Field in Omaha on Monday, Aug. 21. Tickets go on sale to the general public Monday, Nov....
1011now.com
Living the life of a monk in Nebraska
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Located between corn and bean fields near Schuyler, you’ll find a monastery that offers the chance to learn more about the monastic way of life. Father Thomas Leitner is one of the monks at the monastery. He also works at the St. Benedict Retreat Center nearby. We talked with him about the monks and the monastery.
1011now.com
Legendary Band Chicago coming to Lincoln
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Multi-Grammy® award-winning band and Rock’ n Roll Hall of Fame inductees Chicago announced Monday that they will be performing at Pinewood Bowl Theater in Lincoln on May 12, 2023. Tickets will go on sale Friday, Nov. 18, at 10 a.m. on Ticketmaster.com. A full...
1011now.com
Lincoln’s only overnight shelter gears up for winter ahead
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - With this frigid air already gripping much of Nebraska the official start of winter is still a little more than a month away and for those without a home, it can be a battle to stay warm and stay alive. Lincoln’s only overnight shelter said it’s...
1011now.com
A place of peace near Schuyler
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The St. Benedict Center is a retreat facility near Schuyler where you can stay overnight, or just come for a visit to see the unique exhibits. St. Benedict Center is a ministry of the Catholic Missionary Benedictine community of Christ the King Priory. At the center, you can walk side by side with monks who reside there. The facility also welcomes both overnight and day only accommodations for everything from business meetings to someone looking to simply find time alone.
1011now.com
Veteran walks across Nebraska, raises awareness
People's City Mission to serve thousands of meals over Thanksgiving holiday. PCM's Help Center will be giving away 500 Thanksgiving meal baskets to those in need on Thursday, November 17th. Fur the Love of Christmas Event dresses pets in costumes to help foster-based rescue.
1011now.com
Stretch of Highway 2 in Lincoln renamed Nebraska Parkway
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Work will begin this week to change signs on a portion of Nebraska Highway 2 in Lincoln to its new designation: Nebraska Parkway. Lincoln Transportation and Utilities will replace more than 400 general traffic signs between South 120th Street and U.S. Highway 77. The name change...
1011now.com
Female veterans tell their stories at Lincoln Veterans Parade
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) -The city of Lincoln honored its veterans and this year, the parade created a special focus on honoring women veterans. There are over 2 million women veterans in the United States, and 12,000 of them are in Nebraska. On Sunday, hundreds gathered in downtown Lincoln to honor and thank those who have served.
1011now.com
People’s City Mission to serve thousands of meals over Thanksgiving holiday
Fur the Love of Christmas Event dresses pets in costumes to help foster-based rescue. The cost of those portraits benefits the Phoenix Remix Animal Rescue based in Lincoln. They are a foster-based rescue that helps put animals in humane societies into foster homes to adjust them to life with a family.
1011now.com
Christmas tree farms see shortages headed into high season
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - You’d be hard-pressed to find a budget that inflation has not affected and with the upcoming holidays, you might be watching your wallet even more carefully and so are seasonal businesses, like Christmas tree farms. From top to bottom, things just cost more and some...
1011now.com
Wednesday Forecast: Yet another cold & breezy day
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) -The cold snap continues for the remainder of the work week... but it will feel even colder thanks to breezy conditions. Get ready for some frigid feels like temperatures!. Gear up for a cold and breezy Wednesday! High temperatures will be in the upper 20s to mid...
1011now.com
LPD Officers speak out on survey
Meet Harriet! She will be available when the Pieloch Pet Adoption Center opens at 11:30 a.m. Tuesday. People's City Mission to serve thousands of meals over Thanksgiving holiday.
1011now.com
Baker’s Candies: Putting in the work for holiday treats
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - We are 41 days away from Christmas and for many businesses that means ramping up production to meet demand. For one of Nebraska’s biggest chocolate makers, Baker’s Candies, its workers will make more than 150,000 pounds of their chocolate meltaways between the beginning of November to the end of the year.
